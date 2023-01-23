Two MFD personnel relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols incident

Two Memphis Fire Department personnel involved in the “initial patient care” of Tyre Nichols have been relieved of duty pending an internal investigation, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

The identity of the personnel or the reason for the investigation were not disclosed.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and we cannot comment further at this time,” said Qwanesha Ward, MFD public information officer.

The announcement comes three days following news from the Memphis Police Department that they fired the five officers involved in the fatal attempted arrest of Nichols.

Those officers were: Tadarrius Bean (hired August 2020); Demetrius Haley (August 2020); Emmitt Martin III (March 2018); Desmond Mills Jr. (March 2017); and Justin Smith (March 2018).

No criminal charges have been filed on the five officers.

The family of Nichols privately viewed the footage of the fatal interaction Monday and addressed the media and the public afterwards.

The footage is expected to be made publicly available for viewing in the next week or two.