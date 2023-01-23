ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Bustle

Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
StyleCaster

Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’

He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
OK! Magazine

Jen Shah Sentenced To 6.5 Years Behind Bars For Role In Telemarketing Scheme

Judgement day has arrived for Jen Shah. On Friday, January 6, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to was sentenced to six and half years in prison for her role in the nationwide telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people, which she ran for nearly a decade. In March 2021, Shah was arrested while filming the hit Bravo series and later charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing as well as conspiracy to commit money laundering. Shah originally pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.MEREDITH MARKS DISHES ON FOLLOWING YOUR...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily News

Wild melee inside Manhattan hotel-turned-shelter ends with brawling brothers stabbed by security worker

When three men began throwing glass bottles at a stranger inside a Midtown Manhattan hotel-turned-shelter they wound up striking a security worker — who sought revenge, stabbing two of them with shards of the broken glass, cops said. Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, and his 16-year-old brother started throwing glass bottles with their friend Alejandro Pollo, 19, in the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Ave. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
104.5 The Team

“Fire Breathing Demon” Dog Up For Adoption In Upstate New York

We all deserve a second chance, right? Well, when it comes to animal shelters, most find multiple reasons that people would want to adopt one of their many deserving animals. Sometimes they can't. This story is a perfect reason why you should believe the fine people who work so hard in these shelters to find these animals new homes.
NEW YORK STATE
104.5 The Team

Hudson Valley Set Pics Leak From Amazon’s New Blockbuster TV Show

With video game based shows like The Last of Us enjoying huge popularity, one of the most anticipated shows still in-production is Amazon’s Fallout TV series. With huge Hollywood names attached, its streaming’s next blockbuster show, steeped in secrecy. But New York fans may be seeing some familiar locations after set pictures leaked from a Hudson Valley town.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Man behind New York bike path attack convicted of murder

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Thursday convicted Sayfullo Saipov of murder for using a truck to kill eight people on a Manhattan bike path in 2017, in the first federal death penalty trial of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Isis-inspired Sayfullo Saipov guilty of eight NYC bike path murders in first Biden death penalty case

Sayfullo Saipov, who used a truck to kill eight people in a 2017 terrorist attack on a New York city bike path, has been convicted of murder, attempted murder, providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, and the destruction of a motor vehicle.A 12-person jury at the federal courthouse in Manhattan returned the guilty verdicts against Saipov after less than a day of deliberation on Thursday. The jury’s next task is to decide whether the Uzbek immigrant will face life in prison or the death penalty for the attack, the worst act of terrorism in New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy