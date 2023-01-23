ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

News On 6

Windy & Warm Before The Return of Wintry Weather Issues

TULSA, Okla. - Warm temperatures return to Green Country on Friday before another round of winter weather moves in. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A mini-warming trend begins Friday with highs reaching the mid to upper-50s along with southwest winds at 15 to 25...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Low Temps Expected Across Oklahoma Following Winter Storm

Storm trackers are out this morning. Main highways and interstates are fine, but some snow and slush is impacted secondary streets and bridges. Look for a chilly breezy day with highs in the 40s and brisk north wind. Tonight will be clear and very cold. Lows in the low 20s....
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

A Windy Weekend Before Another Winter System Next Week

TULSA, Okla. - Windy conditions stick around on Thursday before another surge of arctic air arrives next week. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Temperatures below freezing may result in patchy ice across part of the area Thursday morning across far southeastern Oklahoma where some residual snow remains. Most of the roads are fine, but please use caution early. Highs on Thursday afternoon result with temperatures reaching the lower to mid-40s before another mini-warming trend occurs Friday and Saturday with afternoon highs reaching the mid to upper 50s. The pressure gradient responds Friday with breezy southwest winds and stronger winds Saturday at 25 to 35 mph. Despite recent precipitation, fire spread rates will increase Friday and Saturday ahead of our next strong cold front scheduled for late Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. This will bring a period of much colder air that may continue for most of next week.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Z94

Allsup’s Confirmed It, They’re Expanding Into Oklahoma

Long story short, Texan/NewMexico icon Allsup's just built two new convenience stores in Altus, Oklahoma. Allsup's has long been referred to in Texan pop culture as the "West Texas Buc-ee's" since they mostly exist along the rural highways in the Lone Star State, but the brand is now officially expanding into Oklahoma.
ALTUS, OK
a-z-animals.com

6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today)

6 Dinosaurs That Lived in Oklahoma (And Where to See Fossils Today) Oklahoma has one of the most complete geologic records from the past, and a long and interesting history when it comes to dinosaurs! The land we now call Oklahoma was once covered by a sea where many creatures such as brachiopods, bryozoans, graptolites, and trilobites lived. Later, an expanse of coastal deltaic swamps provided a home for tetrapods, and as the land dried, dinosaurs roamed across its surface. Today, visitors can still see the evidence of these bygone beasts all across the state. Let’s take a closer look at six dinosaurs in Oklahoma, and where you can see fossils in Oklahoma today!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Professional meteorite hunter says he found pieces of meteor in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — A meteor was found in Oklahoma after falling to Earth last week, and a professional meteorite hunter says he uncovered it. Surveillance videos and doorbell cameras captured the meteor Friday morning, and people reported seeing a large fireball that produced a sonic boom. After that, professional...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

okcfox.com

3.5 magnitude earthquake reported east of Guthrie on Wednesday

LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — An earthquake was reported east of Guthrie in Logan County on Wednesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was a 3.5 magnitude quake. It was felt throughout central Oklahoma. Nearly 60 people reported they felt the quake. People reporting were near...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KFOR

Winter storm on track for Tuesday

A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

