Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Crews respond to Rock Island fire, Thursday night
"Our goal is to keep our schools as safe as possible. If people do not feel safe at school, it is very difficult to focus on learning." The heaviest snow Saturday falls north of the Quad Cities. 3 Davenport Firefighters honored with Medal Of Valor. Updated: 12 hours ago. Three...
KWQC
First Alert Forecast - Temperatures rising overnight keeping Friday's snow slushy!
"Our goal is to keep our schools as safe as possible. If people do not feel safe at school, it is very difficult to focus on learning." First Alert Forecast: More snow Friday and Saturday. Updated: 12 hours ago. The heaviest snow Saturday falls north of the Quad Cities. 3...
KWQC
First Alert Day for accumulating snow in effect Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday, Jan. 28, a vigorous snow system will move through the Midwest and there will be a chance for accumulating snow across, at least parts of, the TV6 viewing area. The First Alert Day will be in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday until 7 p.m....
KWQC
Crews respond to Rock Island structure fire near 14 Street
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded Thursday evening to a fire in Rock Island. According to a Rock Island Fire Department Commanding Firefighter, the call came in around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a house fire at 14 1/2 Street and 12 Avenue. Officials say no injuries were reported...
KWQC
Rock Island businesses raise concerns over neighboring scrap yard
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some Rock Island business owners are raising concerns about a nearby business and their practices on the southwest side of town. Several businesses on First Street went to the City Council on Monday to voice concerns about Del’s Metal Company. They claim the scrap yard is polluting the air and damaging roads with increased traffic.
KWQC
Goodwill of the Heartland moves QC mission services offices to NorthPark Mall
Annual Hand in Hand Chili Cook-Off benefit to be held Feb. 4. Annual Hand in Hand Chili Cook-Off benefit to be held Feb. 4. Select Specialty Hospital moves to Genesis Medical Center. Updated: 2 hours ago. Patients will begin moving into the new location next week. Gain new knowledge in...
KWQC
Playing catch-up: Seasonal snowfall deficit continues in the QCA
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest round of snow dropped 1-4″ across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, which was not much to put a dent in the snow deficit in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. So far this season, snowfall totals have ranged to just above 6″...
KWQC
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
KWQC
Snow emergencies declared in QCA communities and winter weather advisory, Wednesday
QUAD CITIES/DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several communities across the QCA are declaring snow emergencies in anticipation of snow, expected to arrive Wednesday, and a winter weather advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service. According to a Tuesday media release from the National Weather Service, Cedar, Muscatine, Scott, Louisa,...
KWQC
Moline’s Sugar A La Mode also hosts special events, classes
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Sugar A La Mode is a custom bakery that has been open for seven years at 1603 5th Avenue, Moline. Rebecca Mabis, owner of Sugar A La Mode, discusses her businesses including the custom cookies and desserts that she can create for any and every occasion. The shop is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
KWQC
Moline Fire Department recognizes off-duty engineer’s response to 53rd Street fire
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Fire Department recognized the quick actions of one off-duty engineer who responded to a 16-unit apartment complex fire that took place earlier this week. Friday, Moline Fire Department Fire Chief Regenwether recognized Engineer Michael Herrick for his quick actions and response, while off-duty to the...
KWQC
Cloudy Tuesday but more snow likely Wednesday
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are once again stuck under cloudy skies in the QCA. This is holding temps to the 20s and 30s, but with not many breaks in the clouds, it will be tough to get warmer than the mid-30s Tuesday. Tuesday night a storm system will...
KWQC
Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
KWQC
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
GOOSE LAKE, Iowa (KWQC) - Fans from both Northeast and Maquoketa wore purple on Jan. 24 to honor Northeast sophomore cheerleader Mikaylah Bird who recently passed away. Bird was 15 years old.
KWQC
Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappa’s Steakhouse announced Tuesday that the restaurant will be permanently closing on February 7th at 8 p.m. The building is for sale, according to a Facebook post, and the restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa retire.
KWQC
More snow Friday
Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam. Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents.
KWQC
Select Specialty Hospital moves to Genesis Medical Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Select Specialty Hospital - Quad Cities, a 35-bed critical illness recovery hospital moved to the third floor of the Genesis Medical Center - Davenport. A hospital-in-a-hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those with cardiac conditions, neurological...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Rock Island police for firearm charges
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Daizahna Brazier, 20, is wanted by Rock Island police for for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Brazier is 5-foot-4, 155 pounds with black...
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
Comments / 0