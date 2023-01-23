ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

KWQC

Crews respond to Rock Island fire, Thursday night

"Our goal is to keep our schools as safe as possible. If people do not feel safe at school, it is very difficult to focus on learning." The heaviest snow Saturday falls north of the Quad Cities. 3 Davenport Firefighters honored with Medal Of Valor. Updated: 12 hours ago. Three...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Crews respond to Rock Island structure fire near 14 Street

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded Thursday evening to a fire in Rock Island. According to a Rock Island Fire Department Commanding Firefighter, the call came in around 4:40 p.m. for reports of a house fire at 14 1/2 Street and 12 Avenue. Officials say no injuries were reported...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Rock Island businesses raise concerns over neighboring scrap yard

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Some Rock Island business owners are raising concerns about a nearby business and their practices on the southwest side of town. Several businesses on First Street went to the City Council on Monday to voice concerns about Del’s Metal Company. They claim the scrap yard is polluting the air and damaging roads with increased traffic.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Playing catch-up: Seasonal snowfall deficit continues in the QCA

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The latest round of snow dropped 1-4″ across eastern Iowa and western Illinois, which was not much to put a dent in the snow deficit in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. So far this season, snowfall totals have ranged to just above 6″...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Moline’s Sugar A La Mode also hosts special events, classes

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Sugar A La Mode is a custom bakery that has been open for seven years at 1603 5th Avenue, Moline. Rebecca Mabis, owner of Sugar A La Mode, discusses her businesses including the custom cookies and desserts that she can create for any and every occasion. The shop is open Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Cloudy Tuesday but more snow likely Wednesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are once again stuck under cloudy skies in the QCA. This is holding temps to the 20s and 30s, but with not many breaks in the clouds, it will be tough to get warmer than the mid-30s Tuesday. Tuesday night a storm system will...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Dubuque man killed in Jackson County single-vehicle crash

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday in northern Jackson County. The Jackson County Sherriff’s office responded around 9:25 p.m. to a single-vehicle crash located in the 32000 block of High Bridge Road, according to a media release. According to police, a...
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Tappa’s Steakhouse closing after 41 years of business

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tappa’s Steakhouse announced Tuesday that the restaurant will be permanently closing on February 7th at 8 p.m. The building is for sale, according to a Facebook post, and the restaurant thanks customers for supporting the business for 41 years as Cliff and Jan Tappa retire.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

More snow Friday

Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam. Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Select Specialty Hospital moves to Genesis Medical Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Select Specialty Hospital - Quad Cities, a 35-bed critical illness recovery hospital moved to the third floor of the Genesis Medical Center - Davenport. A hospital-in-a-hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those with cardiac conditions, neurological...
DAVENPORT, IA

