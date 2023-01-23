Read full article on original website
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks
It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nelly is set to perform at the Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair's concert lineup is heating up. Hip-hop artist Nelly is set to perform there on September 1st. Nelly is known for such hits as "Ride Wit Me," "Country Grammar," "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma," which was his collaboration with Kelly Rowland. Opening for Nelly...
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
Claws clause: 2nd Lehigh Valley city is taking up a ban on declawing cats
Easton proposes to become the second Lehigh Valley city to ban declawing of cats, under an ordinance discussed last week by the city council. The Allentown City Council last Nov. 16 unanimously passed a similar prohibition, proposed by Mayor Matt Tuerk’s office. Tuerk signed the bill into law Nov. 18, and it took effect 10 days later.
lafayettestudentnews.com
Development projects to bring housing, retail space to downtown Easton
Receiving nearly $1 billion in investment in 2022 and featured by the New York Times, Easton has drawn local and national attention for its development in recent years. Downtown, several projects are nearing completion in 2023 that, developers and Easton officials hope, will further add to Easton’s allure. Located...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown city councilman to open women's fashion boutique next to menswear store in Center City
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A prominent business owner and Allentown's newest city councilman is planning to expand retail operations in downtown Allentown. Santo Napoli, owner of men's clothing, footwear and accessories store assembly88 at 544 Hamilton St., is planning to open a women's fashion boutique adjacent to assembly88 later this year at 542 Hamilton St.
Freddy Awards release packed schedule for 29 participating schools
Twenty-two schools participated in the first-ever Freddy Awards, which turned 20 last year. This year, 29 schools are eligible for the annual high school musical theater awards show. While the first performances are still over a month away, tickets for some shows are on sale now. And that means it’s...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
thevalleyledger.com
Historic Downtown Bethlehem Presents Winter Restaurant Week
The Downtown Bethlehem Association (DBA) presents the tastiest week of the year – Winter Restaurant Week in Historic Downtown Bethlehem. From January 29th through February 4th participating Downtown Bethlehem restaurants will offer pre-fixe menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. “Downtown Bethlehem restaurants bring a lot of great foot traffic...
WFMZ-TV Online
President & COO of Bethlehem company that makes Peeps to retire
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The President and COO of a Bethlehem company that makes Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales will retire this year. David Yale plans to retire effective March 31, according to a news release from the company. The company says he began working for Just Born in...
sauconsource.com
New Mexican Restaurant Eager to Welcome Community
A Mexican restaurant that will soon open along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township aims to be a family-centric dining destination with an atmosphere welcoming to everyone. Owner-manager Ali Arsalane explained that the customer-first formula that has made the Plaza Azteca on Lehigh Street in Allentown a success will be key to developing a strong bond with the Saucon Valley community in the weeks and months to come.
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's a shame!': Six businesses vacating Bethlehem's Westgate Mall amid redevelopment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Westgate Mall business has closed and about a half dozen others are planning to shutter or relocate in the coming months amid the Bethlehem shopping center's ongoing redevelopment. Salon chain Holiday Hair closed Wednesday, while Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular consignment shop offering children's and maternity items moves to new Lehigh County spot
EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items has found a new home in Lehigh County. Let's Play Tag, which previously operated on Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township, in December moved to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus.
WFMZ-TV Online
Great Allentown Fair adds another country concert to 2023 lineup
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Country music will ring out from the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Tyler Hubbard, the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, and Matt Stell will headline the fair on Thursday, Aug. 31, organizers announced Thursday. It will be Hubbard's second time performing at the Great Allentown Fair, after...
At Pennsburg Logging Event, Attendees Blow (Saw)dust Off Memories of Vital, Local Careers
Haines Antique Logging Show attendee Jim Greer, holding his 1956 chainsaw. The 2023 Haines Antique Logging Show in Pennsburg, in northwest Montgomery County, drew participants from up and down the East Coast, despite the wet weather. Onsite, they viewed machinery, talked shop, and (primarily) reminisced reported Dan Sullivan in Lancaster Farming.
Actress, Singer, and Yardley Native to Return to Her Home Area for a Major Performance Next Month
Now a Broadway star, a Bucks County native is returning to her home area for a one-night performance at a well-known theater. Christy Altomare, the star of the Broadway adaption of “Anastasia”, will return to Bucks County Playhouse next month with a new solo concert. Her performance will take place on Feb. 18 at 8 PM.
Modern Farmhouse Selling For $3.95M In Bethlehem
A sprawling, eight-bedroom farmhouse mansion is for sale in Lehigh County — and for just $3.95 million, it can be yours. The 10,040-square-foot estate was built in 2018, according to its Zillow listing, and boasts eight full baths, two half baths, and attached garages with space for up to six vehicles.
Philly stars The Roots star Friday on PBS’ program NEXT at the Kennedy Center
Finally, The Roots are getting the recognition they deserve. Most of the country might be learning about the iconic band from Philadelphia, but hip-hop fans speak of the group in reverent tones of respect. Friday night, January 27th at 9 p.m., they will be bringing down the house in Washington, D.C. in their first-ever national television special that also can be seen on demand (PBS.COM or on the PBS Passport app).
Logan, Lehigh wrestlers bringing it home at last
It seems like Lehigh wrestling has been away for an entire season. Grace Hall could file for abandonment by its most illustrious tenants.
