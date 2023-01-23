ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks

It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nelly is set to perform at the Great Allentown Fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair's concert lineup is heating up. Hip-hop artist Nelly is set to perform there on September 1st. Nelly is known for such hits as "Ride Wit Me," "Country Grammar," "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma," which was his collaboration with Kelly Rowland. Opening for Nelly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lafayettestudentnews.com

Development projects to bring housing, retail space to downtown Easton

Receiving nearly $1 billion in investment in 2022 and featured by the New York Times, Easton has drawn local and national attention for its development in recent years. Downtown, several projects are nearing completion in 2023 that, developers and Easton officials hope, will further add to Easton’s allure. Located...
EASTON, PA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
KUTZTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Historic Downtown Bethlehem Presents Winter Restaurant Week

The Downtown Bethlehem Association (DBA) presents the tastiest week of the year – Winter Restaurant Week in Historic Downtown Bethlehem. From January 29th through February 4th participating Downtown Bethlehem restaurants will offer pre-fixe menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. “Downtown Bethlehem restaurants bring a lot of great foot traffic...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

President & COO of Bethlehem company that makes Peeps to retire

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The President and COO of a Bethlehem company that makes Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales will retire this year. David Yale plans to retire effective March 31, according to a news release from the company. The company says he began working for Just Born in...
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

New Mexican Restaurant Eager to Welcome Community

A Mexican restaurant that will soon open along Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township aims to be a family-centric dining destination with an atmosphere welcoming to everyone. Owner-manager Ali Arsalane explained that the customer-first formula that has made the Plaza Azteca on Lehigh Street in Allentown a success will be key to developing a strong bond with the Saucon Valley community in the weeks and months to come.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Great Allentown Fair adds another country concert to 2023 lineup

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Country music will ring out from the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Tyler Hubbard, the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, and Matt Stell will headline the fair on Thursday, Aug. 31, organizers announced Thursday. It will be Hubbard's second time performing at the Great Allentown Fair, after...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Modern Farmhouse Selling For $3.95M In Bethlehem

A sprawling, eight-bedroom farmhouse mansion is for sale in Lehigh County — and for just $3.95 million, it can be yours. The 10,040-square-foot estate was built in 2018, according to its Zillow listing, and boasts eight full baths, two half baths, and attached garages with space for up to six vehicles.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Philly stars The Roots star Friday on PBS’ program NEXT at the Kennedy Center

Finally, The Roots are getting the recognition they deserve. Most of the country might be learning about the iconic band from Philadelphia, but hip-hop fans speak of the group in reverent tones of respect. Friday night, January 27th at 9 p.m., they will be bringing down the house in Washington, D.C. in their first-ever national television special that also can be seen on demand (PBS.COM or on the PBS Passport app).
WASHINGTON, DC
