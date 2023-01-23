Finally, The Roots are getting the recognition they deserve. Most of the country might be learning about the iconic band from Philadelphia, but hip-hop fans speak of the group in reverent tones of respect. Friday night, January 27th at 9 p.m., they will be bringing down the house in Washington, D.C. in their first-ever national television special that also can be seen on demand (PBS.COM or on the PBS Passport app).

