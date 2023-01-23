Read full article on original website
Related
M&M's says it's killing its 'spokescandies' after conservatives were outraged that the green one didn't wear go-go boots anymore
The chocolate brand announced an "indefinite pause from the spokecandies" Monday morning, citing controversy over the candies' changing appearances.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0