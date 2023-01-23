ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women’s healthcare in the UK lags behind Saudi Arabia and China, shock report claims

By Sam Blanchard
 4 days ago
WOMEN’S healthcare in the UK is worse than in China and Saudi Arabia, a shock report claims.

Analysts blamed the ranking on females struggling to get screening, diagnosis for pain and mental health support.

A report says women's healthcare in the UK is worse than in Saudi Arabia and China Credit: Getty
Women and Equalities Committee chairwoman Caroline Nokes said ministers are being complacent with women's health Credit: Getty

Meanwhile, MPs were today due to slam the Government for slow progress on menopause help.

Caroline Nokes, chairwoman of the Women and Equalities Committee, said ministers are being complacent with women’s health.

Medical technology firm Hologic issues a yearly ranking and this year put Britain below similar countries such as the USA, Australia, New Zealand, France and Germany.

The UK scored 60 out of 100, putting it in 30th place out of 122 countries.

Taiwan topped the table with 70 points, well above the global average of 53.

Other nations equal to the UK included Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Kosovo and Poland.

The UK scored just 23 out of 100 on prevention, including cancer screening.

The Sun has called for more support for women at work through our Fabulous Menopause Matters campaign.

