Emery wrestlers close out regular season with a win at Maple Mountain
Emery wrestling headed out on the road on Wednesday to face Maple Mountain. Tuesday they defeated Carbon and then turned around Wednesday for the final dual of the regular season. The Spartans handled Maple Mountain 58-23. Emery earned wins in 10 of the 14 matches and will use this to...
Rasmussen’s clutch performance lifts Emery past No. 2 Richfield in overtime thriller
Brett Rasmussen dropped 20 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Emery Spartans rallied from seven down in the fourth quarter to grab a 68-63 win over the Richfield Wildcats Wednesday night at home. Trailing by two with 5.5 seconds remaining in regulation, Rasmussen hit two free throws to send...
Carbon wrestling can’t hold off the Spartans on the mat in Price
The Carbon Dinos welcomed the Emery Spartans to Price on Tuesday night in one of the final meets of the regular season for both teams. Emery proved too much for the Dinos taking a 56-15 win. The wrestling calendar only has one more entry in the regular season for both...
Green River girls continue to push their way through season
The Lady Pirates season so far has had its ups and downs. Right now they are definitely on the upswing. They had won two of there last three heading into last Fridays game with Caprock Academy. Looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season they would not be denied, earning a 71-42 win.
Green River boys drop a close one to Escalante on the road
Green River has been fighting its way through the season collecting wins along the way. Last Friday, Caprock traveled to take on the Pirates, who took care of business earning a 58-47 win. Tuesday night Green River traveled to Escalante, in a non-region tilt, coming up just short 42-41. Green...
Dean Nelson – January 16 2023
Dean Nelson, 95, passed away January 16, 2023 at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City after a brief illness. He was born October 18, 1927 in Price, UT to Melroy and Clarissa Jones Nelson. He married Carleen Scholin on August 01, 1953 in Minden, NV and together they raised three wonderful children.
Plans for a new uranium mill in Utah announced
Canada-based Western Vanadium & Uranium announced in a news release that it plans to build a “state-of-the-art” uranium, vanadium and cobalt mill in Utah to process ore “mined both from mines owned by Western and ore produced by other miners.” The announcement does not specify where in Utah the company plans to build the facility, only that it took two years to select and acquire the site, which was chosen “based on the support of local municipal and county officials.” While George Glasier, the company’s CEO, wouldn’t return our calls asking about the specific location, he told the Salt Lake Tribune it is planned for just outside Green River, Utah, near the site of a now defunct nuclear power plant proposal. It’s another twist in the weird Western politics surrounding uranium mills.
SHOCKING: Southern Utah’s FIRST EVER “Gentleman’s Club!”
St. George has been a city for 161 years now, and NEVER BEFORE has there ever been a "Gentleman's Club" or "Strip Club." UNTIL NOW!. Multi-Millionaire, Jerry Atrick, of Palm Springs, California is bringing a unique nightlife experience to St. George: a 55+up Gentleman's Club/Strip Club: Droopyz. Now, the club...
'Most Incredible Day': Rare Reverse Waterfall Phenomenon Seen In Utah
"Seriously, the most incredible day for such unique conditions."
Castle Dale City Mayor Danny VanWagoner talks Beat the Winter Blues Festival
It’s time once again for Castle Country Radio to catch up with Castle Dale City Mayor Danny VanWagoner about what is taking place in the city. He was eager to talk about the upcoming Beat the Winter Blues Festival taking place this weekend. “It’s going to happen on Friday,...
A southern Utah mayor’s water warning: ‘We are running out’
The mayor of Ivins, Utah says Washington County and the St. George area, which gets its water from the Colorado River, needs to address unfettered growth and its impact on drought. Read more.
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
Intermountain Health Helps Bring Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence Technology Detecting Early Colon Cancer to Rural Utah Communities
Salt Lake City, Utah (ABC4 UTAH) — Intermountain Healthcare is the first health system in Utah to use a new tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to aid doctors in detecting colorectal polyps in real-time during a colonoscopy to help patients fight colon cancer. This new technology, called GI Genius,...
Obscure Utah pizza joint named among best in US
You'd be forgiven if you overlooked a unique Utah pizza joint that was just named among the very best in the U.S. It's no shock that many pass by without realizing what they missed.
Warrant issued for former youth treatment staff member in southern Utah
ST. GEORGE — An arrest warrant has been issued for a California woman accused of showing explicit pictures to girls at two youth treatment centers in southern Utah. Sierra Nicole Morley, 20, of Riverside, California, was charged Wednesday in 5th District Court with three counts of dealing in harmful materials to a minor, a third-degree felony.
Ephraim police investigating death at Snow College off-campus housing unit.
EPHRAIM, Utah — Law enforcement personnel in Sanpete County are investigating the death of an individual, whose body was found Tuesday at a Snow College off-campus housing unit. Police say the deceased individual was not an employee. However, they did say the individual has been employed by the college.
One hospitalized with gunshot injury, St. George police seek suspect
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A person arrived at the St. George Regional Hospital with a gunshot injury on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving police searching for a suspect. According to St. George Police Department, a call was made by a citizen around 10 p.m. on Monday, reporting hearing gunshots in the area of Red Tree Circle in Bloomington Hills. Responding officers reported finding evidence in the area that supported shots had been fired, though the evidence found was not released.
Search warrant offers new details on Haight family murder-suicide
A search warrant obtained by FOX 13 News Tuesday reports new details as an investigation into the deaths of eight family members in Enoch continues.
