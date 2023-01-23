Read full article on original website
Popular retail store closing another location in Michigan
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Michigan
WOOD
Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for these counties: Ottawa, Kent, Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo, Mason, Lake, Manistee, Benzie and Leelanau from 11 am to 8 pm. There is also a Gale Warning for Lake Michigan for gusts up to 45 mph. In the Advisory area, 1-3″ of snow is likely. The strong wind will cause some blowing and drifting and roads will become snow covered and slippery.
WZZM 13
Accumulating snowfall continues into the weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Wednesday's snow played out as expected, leaving West Michigan with a fresh blanket of snow. The highest totals in West Michigan were down toward Battle Creek and Vicksburg. We had nearly three inches on the weather deck and portions of Muskegon saw three inches of snowfall.
WOOD
(Another) Winter Weather Advisory
Yesterday, we had a Winter Weather Advisory from Kent Co. to the south. Today (Thu.) we have a Winter Weather Advisory for the lakeshore counties from Manistee Co. down to Berrien Co. Cass County. The Advisory is for 1-4″ of snow, plus slippery roads and will be in effect until 4 pm for Manistee, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon and Ottawa Counties and until 4 am Friday from Allegan County to the south. .
WOOD
Ask Ellen: Did snow stick around longer through winter in the ’60s, ’70s?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This winter, there have been three relatively larger snow events followed quickly by melting. Most of January has been completely snow free. Grand Rapids saw so much snow in those three events the city is already nearing its usual total for an entire winter season. Still, many remember the heart of this winter as being snow free.
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Minerva and Pi
This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who love to play. (Jan. 27, 2023) This week's featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who love to play. (Jan. 27, 2023) Downtown Market hosting ‘Spicy Saturday’. The Downtown...
WOOD
Orchid show coming to Meijer Gardens
Meijer Gardens will host the Orchid Show on Saturday and Sunday. (Jan. 26, 2023) Over 30 soups to be featured at Soups On For All …. One of the most anticipated and delicious events of the winter season is happening on Monday night. (Jan. 27, 2023) Surveillance video: Break-in at...
WOOD
Lack of ice on lakes takes toll on ice fishing
It has been one of the warmest starts to January on record in West Michigan. Grand Rapids has yet to see a day with a high temperature below normal. (Jan. 25, 2023) It has been one of the warmest starts to January on record in West Michigan. Grand Rapids has yet to see a day with a high temperature below normal. (Jan. 25, 2023)
WOOD
Find wedding vendors at the Winter Bridal Show
If you’re planning to tie the knot in 2023, you won’t want to miss this weekend’s Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 25, 2023) If you’re planning to tie the knot in 2023, you won’t want to miss this weekend’s Winter Bridal Show of West Michigan in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 25, 2023)
WOOD
Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party Store
Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Surveillance video: Break-in at Wonderland Party …. Surveillance video shows a break-in at Wonderland Party Store in Walker around 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. Downtown Market hosting ‘Spicy Saturday’. The...
WOOD
Chef celebrates anniversary by feeding school
A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch. (Jan. 27, 2023) A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch. (Jan. 27, 2023)
WOOD
Your organization resolution: Start small
Maybe your New Year’s resolution was to get your home organized. It can seem like a lot, but if you start small, you can make big changes. (Jan. 26, 2023) Maybe your New Year’s resolution was to get your home organized. It can seem like a lot, but if you start small, you can make big changes. (Jan. 26, 2023)
Mid-week snowstorm will likely miss Grand Rapids, parts of southwest Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. Here in the Grand Rapids area and southwest Lower Michigan we will have some accumulation, but not what we call a snowstorm.
wcsx.com
Major Michigan Snowstorm Headed Our Way
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
WOOD
Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party Store
Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party …. Video shows people stealing from Tiny Giant Party Store around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. The Downtown Market is looking to give people a chance to get out of the cold and really warm up this weekend with one of the hottest events of the year. (Jan. 27, 2023)
WOOD
Whitmer holds roundtable after SOS address
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer followed up her State of State speech with a Thursday morning stop in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 26, 2023) Gov. Gretchen Whitmer followed up her State of State speech with a Thursday morning stop in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 26, 2023) How horses helped W. MI student find inner...
WILX-TV
Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Saginaw Highway was closed for hours Friday after a pedestrian was killed. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. between Nixon Road and Broadbent Road in Delta Township. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling...
WOOD
The Professional Bull Riders are in town this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for some thrills this weekend, there will be some high-energy entertainment at the Van Andel Arena because the cowboys are back! The Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour is the PBR’s premier expansion Tour that brings the excitement and talent of the PBR that fans have come to expect from the leader in the sport of bull riding to cities across the U.S. The tour is 100% produced and operated by PBR, providing fans the highest quality experience available. Join us for the toughest competition on dirt!
WOOD
Gilmore Car Museum hosts fun winter events
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Gilmore Car Museum just announced its exciting car show schedule for the entire 2023 season, but also has some fun winter-oriented events coming up in February! Josh, with the Gilmore Car Museum, joins us with a sneak peek of the upcoming season!. >>>Take...
WOOD
Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East Grand Rapids
Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice Walton. (Jan. 26, 2023) Authorities address 16-year-old found dead in East …. Authorities have identified the teen found fatally shot in an East Grand Rapids street Wednesday as 16-year-old Cahari Maurice...
