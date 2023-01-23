Read full article on original website
Commercial Dungeness crab fishing opens February 4 for remainder of Oregon Coast
Commercial Dungeness crab fishing opens for the remainder of Oregon's coastline, from Cape Arago to the California border, on February 4, ODFW announced Thursday. From Cape Falcon to the Washington border the season opens February 1. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says meat fill is now 'excellent' statewide,...
2022 fire season lighter than feared, but 2023 challenges loom
SOUTHERN OREGON — Fire chiefs from around the West Coast gathered Wednesday to reflect on the 2022 fire season and look ahead to the dangers presented in 2023. Last year, Southern Oregon and Northern California were spared the worst. Officials say additional rainfall as a result of La Nina helped keep wildfires to a minimum in the Northwest.
Air stagnation prompts LRAPA to declare 'Yellow' home wood heating days
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency (LRAPA) has declared "Yellow" home wood heating days in Eugene, Springfield and Oakridge from Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26. Despite the temperature reaching the low 30s, LRAPA is asking Lane County residents with electric stoves or natural...
Local food pantries increasing supplies, anticipating SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
19-year-old from Maryland with unique genetic condition gifted special adaptive bike
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — A man from Maryland with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called "DYRK1A" which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Public defender shortage affects low-level felonies in Oregon, frustrates crime victims
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A shortage in felony-qualified public defenders is leading to a spike in unrepresented individuals charged with the lowest-level felonies in Oregon, and to frustration for some crime victims whose cases stall in the system. Earlier this month, the shortage affected Thu Nguyen, a business owner...
Governor Kotek announces details of $130-million package aimed to reduce homelessness
In response to the ever growing number of unsheltered Oregonians, Governor Tina Kotek announced, Thursday, details of her urgent request to state lawmakers to invest $130-million to help reduce the amount of homelessness across the state. The request was paired with a statewide emergency order declaring homelessness a State of...
Police: Oregon fugitive could be using dating apps to lure victims, get help with escape
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Someone likely helped the attempted murder suspect at the center of a statewide manhunt escape officers on Thursday evening, Oregon law enforcement officials say, adding that he might be using dating apps to lure potential victims or get assistance while on the run. Benjamin Obadiah...
Arizona school boards can fire superintendents of 'failing' schools under proposed bill
PHOENIX (CITC) — An Arizona bill seeks to terminate any superintendents leading schools considered academically insufficient after nearly 100 schools were deemed "failing" by the state last year. Rep. David Cook (R-Pinal City) introduced the bill at the start of this year's legislative session. The language grants school boards...
