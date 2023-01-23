ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amelia, LA

Bomb squad called after Amelia threat; object placed under porch was an egg

By Scott Yoshonis
AMELIA, La. ( KLFY ) — An Amelia homeowner was sent a video threat on Saturday that depicted a person placing an object under the homeowner’s porch.

Authorities including the Lousiana State Police Bomb Squad found the object in question was an egg.

Possible explosive device found in St. Mary Parish

At approximately 11:08 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was advised by 911 of a complaint of an unknown object located at a residence on Barrow St. in Amelia. Deputies were dispatched to the residence and were joined by the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department.

The homeowner in Amelia had received threats against his life and a video of an object wrapped in a bandana that had been placed under his house.

Authorities said the object shown in the video accompanying the threats was located under the front porch of the residence. Out of an abundance of caution and in concordance with law enforcement protocol, the residents were evacuated and the affected area of Barrow Street was closed to the public.

The Louisiana State Police Hazmat Division and Bomb Division were called in to investigate. Subsequently, it was discovered that the object was an egg, and there was no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing into the threats and intimidation these residents received.

