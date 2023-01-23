Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Austin Police release body-camera footage of deadly downtown officer-involved shooting
NOTE: To view the videos, go to the full press release from APD, here. The Austin Police Department has released surveillance and body-camera video of a shooting last weekend where officers killed a man downtown. Anthony Marquis Franklin, 31, was shot and killed by an officer Sunday, Jan.15. Twelve days...
CBS Austin
3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash
MILANO, Texas — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Milam County Thursday afternoon. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:49 p.m., deputies were pursuing a vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 190. Just south of CR 337, the vehicle crashed onto private property.
CBS Austin
Full Statement: APD will not discipline officers involved in shooting of Alex Gonzales
Statement regarding duty-status of Officer Gabriel Gutierrez and Officer Luis Serrato related to the Officer-Involved Shooting on Jan 5, 2021. The Austin Police Department's (APD) Internal Affairs Division, with oversight from the Office of the Oversight (OPO), has completed the administrative investigation related to the Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred on January 5, 2021, involving Officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato. The involved officers' respective chains of command, including Chief Joseph Chacon, have reviewed the thorough investigation, including the available evidence. Additionally, both the OPO and the Community Police Review Commission (CPRC) reviewed the incident and provided a recommendation to Chief Chacon before he made any disciplinary decisions. The CPRC’s advisory role is integral to transparent, thorough, and effective public safety processes and policies, and APD thanks them for their service.
CBS Austin
APD SWAT responds to barricaded woman possibly in possession of several knives in S Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says multiple agencies including the SWAT team were called out to assist officers with a barricaded suspect following a family violence incident at a South Austin apartment complex on Friday. APD said dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at around 12:31 p.m. reporting...
CBS Austin
Family of man killed by Liberty Hill officer seeking more answers into son's death
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The family of 21-year-old Jackson Lieber who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill Police Officer last week is demanding transparency from the investigation. The shooting happened near a home on FM 1869—just west of Highway 183 in Liberty Hill. The Williamson County Sheriff’s...
CBS Austin
Crews respond to crash involving two 18-wheelers in Manor
MANOR, Texas — Crews are currently responding to a crash in Manor involving two 18-wheelers. Travis County Emergency Services District 12 said it happened on Lexington Street between Eggleston Street and Wheeler Street. ALSO | 3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash. Drivers should...
CBS Austin
Man charged with murder for Stassney Lane road rage shooting that killed Austin mom
This story has been updated with information from the arrest affidavit. Police say they've arrested and charged a man with murder for the death of an Austin mom killed in a road rage shooting earlier this month. It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, in the 500 block...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville PD looking for two suspects involved in robbery last year
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven last year. The incident happened on New Year’s Day in 2022. Two subjects, wearing masks, entered the convenience store at 1717 E Pflugerville Pkwy at 4:21 a.m. One pulled a gun from his pocket and demanded money.
CBS Austin
Third suspect arrested in connection to October fatal shooting in West Austin
This story has been updated with information from the arrest affidavit. Police say a third suspect has been taken into custody for a fatal shooting last year in West Austin. The shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 22, in the 5700 block of North MoPac, near the RM 2222 intersection. The Austin...
CBS Austin
Family of man shot to death at East Austin gas station share their grief
AUSTIN, Texas — We are learning more about Austin's sixth homicide of the year. Marquis Demps was found shot to death in his car at a Shell gas station in East Austin Saturday. His widow tells CBS Austin they had just attended her work party in the Domain right before it happened. Wanda Mitchell is the common-law wife of 22 years to Marquis Demps.
CBS Austin
18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline crashes in E Williamson County
An 18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline was involved in a crash with a small vehicle in east Williamson County Thursday morning. At 10:53 a.m., the Round Rock Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Chandler Road. To minimize the environmental impact that the fuel...
CBS Austin
Over 15 storage units affected by fire at S Austin facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said 15 to 20 storage units were affected by a large fire at a facility in south Austin Thursday morning. Crews with the AFD and Travis County ESD 5 responded to Budget Storage & Parking, located at 11939 Manchaca Rd., just after 6:30 a.m. They struck a second alarm 10 minutes after arriving.
CBS Austin
Lawmaker says families of Uvalde shooting victims should be allowed to sue the state
AUSTIN, Texas — The survivors of the children and teachers killed at Robb Elementary in Uvalde last May are still looking for justice, and it could take a change in state law to make that happen. On Tuesday they were in Austin pushing for that change. Uvalde's state senator,...
CBS Austin
Dead fox found in Wimberley tests positive for rabies
WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is sending out a public health notice on Wednesday after a dead fox found outside a house in Wimberley tested positive for rabies. Officials say the fox was found last Friday, Jan. 20 at around 9 a.m. and was sent in...
CBS Austin
Lawsuit filed against Rainey Street restaurant for excluding patrons with dreadlocks
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against a restaurant on Rainey Street after two men said they were denied entry because of a “no dreadlock policy.”. Civil rights attorney Blerim Elmazi, attorney Dominic J. Negrón, and attorney Zachary O. Green filed the lawsuit on...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD Board votes to work with GR Recruiting for its superintendent search
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees voted during their Thursday meeting on an executive search firm for their next permanent superintendent. Austin ISD approved the recommendation of working with GR Recruiting. The vote authorizes the Board President and Superintendent to negotiate a final agreement.
CBS Austin
City of Austin approves resolution that would increase options for affordable child care
AUSTIN, Texas — If you're a parent struggling to find childcare in Austin you're not alone. Many parts of Austin are being called "childcare deserts." On Thursday the Austin City Council approved a resolution aimed at creating an economic development program for affordable childcare operations. The goal is to increase the availability of childcare services across Austin.
CBS Austin
Two Austin restaurants recognized in Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023
Yelp announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list Wednesday, and two restaurants in Austin made the cut. Sitting at number 22 is 1618 Asian Fusion, located at 1618 E Riverside Dr. Yelp describes it as a “first-of-its-kind locally owned and operated family restaurant exploring Asia’s diverse food landscape.”
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet sweet little Sleepy!
When you add a puppy to your family, you add more play, more love, and more snuggles to your life! It's Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday and Katie Kennedy is here from Austin Humane Society to tell us more about sweet adoptable pup Sleepy and their upcoming Puppy Bowl celebration!
CBS Austin
Check out these Good Party ATX weekend events that give back and meet adoptable Magic!
We can't think of a better way to kick off the weekend than an adorable adoptable dog from Austin Animal Center and our friend Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX! She joined Trevor Scott to tell us more about this pup named Magic and to share some fun weekend events that give back.
