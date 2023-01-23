ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

CBS Austin

3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash

MILANO, Texas — Three people are dead after a police chase ended in a fiery crash in Milam County Thursday afternoon. The Milam County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:49 p.m., deputies were pursuing a vehicle at a high rate of speed on U.S. Highway 190. Just south of CR 337, the vehicle crashed onto private property.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Full Statement: APD will not discipline officers involved in shooting of Alex Gonzales

Statement regarding duty-status of Officer Gabriel Gutierrez and Officer Luis Serrato related to the Officer-Involved Shooting on Jan 5, 2021. The Austin Police Department's (APD) Internal Affairs Division, with oversight from the Office of the Oversight (OPO), has completed the administrative investigation related to the Officer-Involved Shooting that occurred on January 5, 2021, involving Officers Gabriel Gutierrez and Luis Serrato. The involved officers' respective chains of command, including Chief Joseph Chacon, have reviewed the thorough investigation, including the available evidence. Additionally, both the OPO and the Community Police Review Commission (CPRC) reviewed the incident and provided a recommendation to Chief Chacon before he made any disciplinary decisions. The CPRC’s advisory role is integral to transparent, thorough, and effective public safety processes and policies, and APD thanks them for their service.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Crews respond to crash involving two 18-wheelers in Manor

MANOR, Texas — Crews are currently responding to a crash in Manor involving two 18-wheelers. Travis County Emergency Services District 12 said it happened on Lexington Street between Eggleston Street and Wheeler Street. ALSO | 3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash. Drivers should...
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville PD looking for two suspects involved in robbery last year

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven last year. The incident happened on New Year’s Day in 2022. Two subjects, wearing masks, entered the convenience store at 1717 E Pflugerville Pkwy at 4:21 a.m. One pulled a gun from his pocket and demanded money.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Family of man shot to death at East Austin gas station share their grief

AUSTIN, Texas — We are learning more about Austin's sixth homicide of the year. Marquis Demps was found shot to death in his car at a Shell gas station in East Austin Saturday. His widow tells CBS Austin they had just attended her work party in the Domain right before it happened. Wanda Mitchell is the common-law wife of 22 years to Marquis Demps.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Over 15 storage units affected by fire at S Austin facility

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department said 15 to 20 storage units were affected by a large fire at a facility in south Austin Thursday morning. Crews with the AFD and Travis County ESD 5 responded to Budget Storage & Parking, located at 11939 Manchaca Rd., just after 6:30 a.m. They struck a second alarm 10 minutes after arriving.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Dead fox found in Wimberley tests positive for rabies

WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is sending out a public health notice on Wednesday after a dead fox found outside a house in Wimberley tested positive for rabies. Officials say the fox was found last Friday, Jan. 20 at around 9 a.m. and was sent in...
WIMBERLEY, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD Board votes to work with GR Recruiting for its superintendent search

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees voted during their Thursday meeting on an executive search firm for their next permanent superintendent. Austin ISD approved the recommendation of working with GR Recruiting. The vote authorizes the Board President and Superintendent to negotiate a final agreement.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin approves resolution that would increase options for affordable child care

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're a parent struggling to find childcare in Austin you're not alone. Many parts of Austin are being called "childcare deserts." On Thursday the Austin City Council approved a resolution aimed at creating an economic development program for affordable childcare operations. The goal is to increase the availability of childcare services across Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two Austin restaurants recognized in Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023

Yelp announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list Wednesday, and two restaurants in Austin made the cut. Sitting at number 22 is 1618 Asian Fusion, located at 1618 E Riverside Dr. Yelp describes it as a “first-of-its-kind locally owned and operated family restaurant exploring Asia’s diverse food landscape.”
AUSTIN, TX

