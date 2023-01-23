Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Legislative forums begin Saturday in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Legislators are spending their weeks in the state capital this session, but starting this weekend, those in the Minot area will have the chance to discuss some of the hotly-contested bills with their lawmakers in person. The Minot Area Chamber EDC’s Government Affairs Committee is...
KFYR-TV
Minot High senior commits to play football at Northern State
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot High senior Kaydn Turnbow is packing his bags for Aberdeen, S.D. Kaydn announced his commitment to play football at Northern State University in a Tweet Friday. “Northern State is a place where I will be able to push myself both athletically and academically, and...
KFYR-TV
Life Giving Seeds business at KMOT Ag Expo
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – After a tragedy struck one family appearing at this year’s KMOT Ag Expo, they looked towards natural remedies and ingredients to cultivate products. Life Giving Seeds is a business that works with North Dakota farmers to produce items for health and wellness. Hannah Erbele...
KFYR-TV
Ellingson Companies helping producers deal with flooding
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – People in Minot, as well as those who live in the Red River Valley, are no strangers to flooding. It can create major problems for our state’s producers. One business at the KMOT Ag Expo has been coming for years to help producers manage...
KFYR-TV
Minot North girls golf team head coach named
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Public Schools hired Michael DeLorme to coach the Sentinels girls golf team, Activities Director Mitch Lunde announced Wednesday. DeLorme played golf at Minot State University and has been a part of the Minot High golf programs for eight years. Girls golf is the first varsity...
KFYR-TV
Push for more pulse crops production at conference in Minot
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Northern Pulse Grower’s Association promoted chickpeas, dry peas, fava beans and lentils at a convention in Minot Tuesday. Eight speakers talked about topics related to those crops from farm bill policy issues to geopolitics. Erin Becker, a marketing specialist with the organization, said...
KFYR-TV
Drill bit vendor a familiar face at the KMOT Ag Expo
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - One of the exhibitors at this year’s KMOT Ag Expo is no stranger to the show. Rodney Olmsted, who owns Dakota Sales, said he’s been attending the show for more than 30 years and he recognizes others from previous expos. Olmsted said before he...
KFYR-TV
KMOT Ag Expo vendors set up for one of the largest farm shows in the country
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – We’re less than a day away from the KMOT Ag Expo, and vendors and exhibitors are putting the finishing touches on their booths. Your News Leader got a peek at what’s to come at this year’s show. North Dakota’s State Fair Center...
KFYR-TV
Bus shuttles at the KMOT Ag Expo
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The KMOT Ag Expo will have bus shuttles escorting guests from the parking lots around the State Fairgrounds to the entrance to the State Fair Center. The buses start running around 9 a.m. and run throughout the day, picking up guests in the lot. Parking...
KFYR-TV
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Nedrose’s Kaydee Boyce
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Nedrose Cardinals want to go to regionals. “It’s a big goal this year but we’ve definitely shown that we can do it,” said Kaydee Boyce, a junior. Regionals are a step the team has never taken. “We’ve really worked on defining our...
KFYR-TV
Wow! Giant grain bins showcased at KMOT Ag Expo
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The KMOT Ag Expo kicked off Wednesday in Minot. It’s a chance to see some big farm equipment. One grain bin on display can hold 6,500 bushels of grain at a time. The idea is that farmers can move products from their combine to...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Adjutant General issues statement on loss of North Dakota National Guard Airman in McHenry County crash
(Fargo, ND) -- Major General Al Dohrmann, North Dakota's adjutant general, has issued a statement regarding the death of a North Dakota National Guard Airman, 2nd Lieutenant Christopher Brewer. “On behalf of the Airmen and Soldiers of the North Dakota National Guard, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family,...
KFYR-TV
Victim in Hwy 52 crash remembered as National Guard airman, local teacher and coach
FARGO, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the victims in Sunday’s fatal head-on crash on Highway 52 has been identified as a 17-year veteran with the North Dakota National Guard, as well as a teacher and coach in Minot. The guard identified Christopher Brewer, of Velva, as a second...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
KFYR-TV
Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Minot woman after they say she left a child at a museum and failed to complete field sobriety tests. Police say witnesses reported 40-year-old Kelly Parker went to the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum with two children Friday but drove off with only one. They say she later refused a DUI test.
Minot man arrested for indecent exposure and failure to update address
Taskey had registered a new address on Monday, but began his stay at the address over the weekend, two nights before registering with the police.
newsdakota.com
Two Drivers Killed In Crash Near Velva Identified
VELVA, N.D. (NDHP) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the names of two drivers who died from injuries suffered in a crash near Velva January 22nd on Highway 52. The Patrol said a 2006 Mazda Tribute driven by 32-year-old Robb Labonte of Minot was traveling southeast bound on Highway 52 and crossed into the opposite lane. A 1997 Buick Le Sabre driven by 41-year-old Christopher Brewer of Velva was traveling northwest bound and was struck by the Mazda head on. Both drivers sustained fatal injuries and were taken by ambulance to Trinity Hospital in Minot, ND. Crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
KFYR-TV
John Ratzenberger to appear at 2023 iMagicon
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Actor John Ratzenberger will be coming to the Magic City in April for this year’s iMagicon. Ratzenberger is perhaps best known for playing the know-it-all mail carrier Cliff Clavin on the sitcom “Cheers.”. While younger generations may not know his face, they’ll recognize...
Fire causes extensive damage to Minot home
The large items in the home made it difficult for firefighters to move around and fire conditions worsened. They had to go back outside to put out the flames, and then re-entered to put out the rest of the fire.
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Burdick & Broadway in Minot an all-way stop after crash knocks down stoplight
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – UPDATE 9 P.M.: Minot’s main intersection will be a four-way stop for the time being. Minot Police said a 43-year-old driver headed northbound struck the eastbound traffic signal around midday Thursday, knocking it down. The signal struck two other vehicles when it fell. The...
