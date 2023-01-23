Read full article on original website
Real Reason Charlotte Flair Was Off WWE TV For So Long
Charlotte Flair returned to WWE television after a seven-month hiatus, defeating Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion. It has now been revealed that the seven-month hiatus wasn’t what was initially planned. Speaking to the New York Post, it would be revealed that she was written off...
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
WWE Legend’s Son Discusses Joining Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling School
A WWE legend’s son has discussed joining Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling training school. The top faction in WWE is currently The Bloodline who is represented by the Anoa’i family with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns serving as “The Head of the Table”. Also, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Solo Sikoa represent the highly touted stable.
New Entrant Confirmed For 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble
A new entrant has been announced for WWE Royal Rumble which takes place on Saturday 28 January 2023 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The WWE YouTube channel shared footage (which you can watch at the bottom of this news story) featuring Rhea Ripley sparring with Dominik Mysterio in preparation for this weekend’s Premium Live Event.
Potential Spoiler For WWE Royal Rumble Return
With the WWE Royal Rumble taking place this weekend, a report has emerged of a potential return at the January 28 event. WrestlingNews.co reports that a WWE Hall of Famer is scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble, though it’s currently unknown as to the capacity that appearance will take.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
Hulk Hogan Desperate For Help (For A Few Minutes)
Whatcha gonna do when you run out of toilet paper brother? Tweet about it and ask for help, apparently. In the latest episode of ‘Hulk Hogan is a weird man who does weird things’, Bulky Hulky had people pretty concerned for his wellbeing for a few minutes on Twitter last night.
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Waiting For Invitation’ For The Royal Rumble
A WWE Hall of Famer says he is “waiting for his invitation” for the Royal Rumble. Last fall, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T joined the NXT commentary team alongside Vic Joseph. Despite appearing on WWE programming every week and often appearing on the Kickoff Show ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble, Booker has not competed in the Rumble since 2012.
Tony Khan Buying WWE, Working With Vince McMahon
A look at the possibility of AEW’s Tony Khan and his father Shad Khan buying or merging with WWE, and potentially working with Vince McMahon. The upcoming WWE sale is one of the hottest topics in wrestling right now, so let’s take a look at it…. Could Tony...
Triple H Reveals What He Thought Vince McMahon Was Doing Before WWE Return
Triple H has revealed what he thought Vince McMahon was up to before his WWE return became official. On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE as CEO and Chairman amid sexual misconduct allegations. With Vince stepping down, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became Co-CEOs, while Triple H became Chief Content Officer and took over creative for the main roster.
LA Knight Opens Up About Undertaker Segment At WWE Raw 30
LA Knight has opened up about his segment with WWE Hall of Famer the Undertaker on the 30th Anniversary edition of WWE Raw. During the January 23 show, the SmackDown star called out Bray Wyatt, but the ‘American Badass’ Undertaker answered the call instead. The Deadman ultimately caught...
NJPW Star Would Be ‘Totally Down’ For Royal Rumble Appearance
New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Jeff Cobb has responded to questions about whether or not he will be taking part in the upcoming Royal Rumble. Cobb – who has never competed in a WWE ring, though was allegedly offered a contract in 2021 – is a member of NJPW tag team United Empire and a former two-time IWGP Tag Team Champion.
Changes To Royal Rumble Plans Revealed
The SmackDown Women’s Championship scene has seemingly been a bit off a mess over the past few months. With Ronda Rousey defending the title against Raquel Rodriguez on the December 30 episode of the show, before Charlotte Flair returned to the company to defeat her for the title, many plans that WWE had made were seemingly blown up.
Charlotte Flair Opens Up On Recent Return & Getting Cheered By The Fans
Charlotte Flair has opened up on her recent return and getting cheered by the fans. On the December 30 edition of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return and immediately defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. This marked Flair’s 14th Women’s Championship with the company.
Big Name Set To Appear On SmackDown January 27
An update has emerged on Brock Lesnar ahead of the January 27 edition of SmackDown. Lesnar returned to WWE on the January 23 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory during their US Championship match. Lesnar dropped Lashley with an F5, before F5-ing Theory...
WWE Legend Addresses Backstage Heat Rumors
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has addressed rumors that there’s some backstage heat between him and WWE. Rumors about backstage heat were fuelled by Foley’s recent announcement that he declined an offer to appear at WWE Raw 30 on January 23. Speaking on his ‘Foley is Pod’...
WWE Hall Of Famer Discusses Strange Detail About Ronda Rousey WWE Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed a strange detail about Ronda Rousey’s WWE debut. At WWE Royal Rumble 2018, Asuka won the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble match. Following the bout, “The Empress of Tomorrow” stood between Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.
Top WWE Star Addresses Record Breaking Title Reign
A top WWE star has spoken about the record-breaking championship title reign that could only come to an end one way. The Usos broke the record for the longest-running WWE Tag Team Champions of all time back on 14 November 2022 when they passed the 484 day mark as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.
SmackDown Star Teases ‘Extreme’ Character Change
Raquel Rodriguez has shared her honest opinion on her WWE run so far, noting that she wants to show fans a different side of her. Rodriguez is one of WWE’s rising stars. Following a dominant NXT run which saw her hold the NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag titles, Rodriguez joined the SmackDown roster in April 2022.
Former WWE Star Makes In-Ring Return On IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has made their in-ring return on IMPACT Wrestling. At IMPACT Hard To Kill 2023, Mickie James put her career on the line against Jordynne Grace with the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship up for grabs. With the huge stakes on the line, Mickie had one of her...
