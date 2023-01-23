ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVOE

Newman Regional Health making strides with recruitment, retention

Recruitment and retention are perhaps more important for employers than ever, and Newman Regional Health says it is making strides in both categories. Following the January Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, CEO Bob Wright said nursing retention is doing well — especially after a few simple tweaks in the onboarding process.
KVOE

Recently announced grant funding to support creation of family resource centers

More than $500,000 in state funding is coming to support family resources within the KVOE listening area. Wednesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that 10 agencies across the state will be receiving a share of nearly $1.8 million to support the creation of family resource centers. This includes USD 252 Southern Lyon County and by extension the communities of Hartford, Olpe and Neosho Rapids. Southern Lyon County will be receiving $106,142.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Newman Regional Health board to field numerous reports at monthly meeting

The Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees has its monthly meeting Wednesday. Board members will get several reports, including regular updates on finances, quality and compliance, administrative matters and operations. An update on strategic planning is also on the agenda. In the consent agenda, where several items are decided with...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn University gets ready to break ground

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn university is getting ready to break ground on a new building. The University is in the early stages of moving its facility services building in parking lot 7, behind KTWU. This project will be spearheaded by Seene Company, costing an estimated $6 million dollars. Almost half of the costs are privately […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

LCAT 2022 ridership on par with 2021 numbers

LCAT ridership numbers fared well last year, given the ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Director Shane Brunner says there were about 30,000 rides last year, on par with 2021. LCAT now has two routes for Lyon County riders in addition to its routes in the Emporia city limits. Transportation Director Janice Arb says the recent response from greater Lyon County has been surprising.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

USD 253 Emporia board may take next step in selling former Maynard building

USD 253 Emporia board members may take the next steps toward a final sale of the former Maynard building at their regular meeting Wednesday. Board members could select a realtor to lead the process. After Simmons Pet Food tentatively agreed to buy the building for a 24-7 daycare facility for its employees last summer, only to step away due to projected renovation costs last fall, the district has restarted the sale process but it wants a realtor involved. Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, ReMax Ek Real Estate and Farm & Home have all submitted proposals.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

CareArc proposes new form of COVID-19 testing to Lyon County Commission Thursday

As the state of Kansas is looking for partners to explore a new form of COVID-19 testing, Lyon County Commissioners are currently pondering the possibility. The consideration comes following the quarterly CareArc report delivered by Executive Director Renee Hively. During that time Hively discussed the potential for “wastewater surveillance” which tests wastewater samples for the COVID virus.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

New Marshalls in town, adding to Pavilions

After delays, Marshalls has officially opened its Emporia location. The department store held its grand opening Thursday morning at the Emporia Pavilions, 2724 West 24th Avenue. The opening was extra-early at 8 a.m. Normally, the store will open at 9:30 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays.
KSNT News

Topekans weigh in on new alcohol bill

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has requested the Kansas legislature expand the state’s common consumption bill. If passed, it would modify the current law to allow more flexibility in the community. When putting together the 2023 agenda, members of the public suggested common consumption of alcohol would attract more young people to events […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty

Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

Emporia State basketball teams defeat Northeastern State

The Emporia State basketball teams picked up wins over Northeastern State Wednesday night. The Emporia State women ended an 8-game losing skid with a 72-53 win over Northeastern State. The Lady Hornets outscored the Riverhawks 33-21 in the second half to seal the win. Coach Toby Wynn said one of the keys to the win was outscoring Northeastern 44-24 in the paint.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High bowling teams set for busy week

The Emporia High bowling teams are set for a busy week beginning Wednesday. The Spartans head to Manhattan, host a meet on Thursday and then participate in the Great Plains Classic Friday and Saturday in Wichita. Senior Khalil Sanchez is one of the Spartans’ top bowlers. He won the Topeka...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County League Tournament consolation semifinals

At the 102nd Lyon County League basketball tournament Thursday, the consolation semi-finals were played. On the girls’ side, Southern Coffey County outscored Waverly 53-39 and Marais des Cygnes Valley was a 50-42 winner over Hartford. On the boys’ side, Hartford outscored Marais des Cygnes Valley 50-38 and Waverly was...
LYON COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan City Commission to consider new “Reddi rule” ordinance

The Manhattan City Commission tonight will consider an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from holding a dual office. The move is a direct response to current commissioner Usha Reddi’s recent appointment to the Kansas Senate, to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Tom Hawk’s term. State law doesn’t currently prohibit someone from holding two offices simultaneously. According to the Kansas League of Municipalities, if the ordinance were passed, Manhattan would be the only known city in Kansas with such a restriction.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir

Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

National retail store moving back to Topeka

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect that Burlington Coat Factory is now recognized as Burlington Stores. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Stores will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 […]
TOPEKA, KS

