KVOE
Emporia Spanish Speakers is mobilizing to bring its Spanish learning program to more communities in Kansas
Emporia Spanish Speakers will be offering again Spanish classes to the community starting in February as they also start planning how to expand their services across Kansas to show the importance of creating a bilingual community. For the last five years, Emporia Spanish Speakers has strived to motivate English speakers...
KVOE
Newman Regional Health making strides with recruitment, retention
Recruitment and retention are perhaps more important for employers than ever, and Newman Regional Health says it is making strides in both categories. Following the January Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, CEO Bob Wright said nursing retention is doing well — especially after a few simple tweaks in the onboarding process.
KVOE
Emporia State now plans new building as new home for Nursing, Student Wellness
Emporia State’s Nursing program is still moving on campus, but the move is being delayed and the program won’t use an old building when it comes over from Newman Regional Health. The nursing program has been using Newman Regional Health’s Cora Miller Hall for years. Back in April,...
KVOE
Recently announced grant funding to support creation of family resource centers
More than $500,000 in state funding is coming to support family resources within the KVOE listening area. Wednesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that 10 agencies across the state will be receiving a share of nearly $1.8 million to support the creation of family resource centers. This includes USD 252 Southern Lyon County and by extension the communities of Hartford, Olpe and Neosho Rapids. Southern Lyon County will be receiving $106,142.
KVOE
Newman Regional Health board to field numerous reports at monthly meeting
The Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees has its monthly meeting Wednesday. Board members will get several reports, including regular updates on finances, quality and compliance, administrative matters and operations. An update on strategic planning is also on the agenda. In the consent agenda, where several items are decided with...
Washburn University gets ready to break ground
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn university is getting ready to break ground on a new building. The University is in the early stages of moving its facility services building in parking lot 7, behind KTWU. This project will be spearheaded by Seene Company, costing an estimated $6 million dollars. Almost half of the costs are privately […]
KVOE
LCAT 2022 ridership on par with 2021 numbers
LCAT ridership numbers fared well last year, given the ongoing concerns about COVID-19. Director Shane Brunner says there were about 30,000 rides last year, on par with 2021. LCAT now has two routes for Lyon County riders in addition to its routes in the Emporia city limits. Transportation Director Janice Arb says the recent response from greater Lyon County has been surprising.
KVOE
USD 253 Emporia board may take next step in selling former Maynard building
USD 253 Emporia board members may take the next steps toward a final sale of the former Maynard building at their regular meeting Wednesday. Board members could select a realtor to lead the process. After Simmons Pet Food tentatively agreed to buy the building for a 24-7 daycare facility for its employees last summer, only to step away due to projected renovation costs last fall, the district has restarted the sale process but it wants a realtor involved. Coldwell Banker Emporia Real Estate, ReMax Ek Real Estate and Farm & Home have all submitted proposals.
Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage
Kansas educators tackle K-12 teacher shortage by touting life-changing occupation, but size of the shortfall will require cash infusion for salary hikes. The post Kansas educators share personal insights in quest to reverse statewide teacher shortage appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
CareArc proposes new form of COVID-19 testing to Lyon County Commission Thursday
As the state of Kansas is looking for partners to explore a new form of COVID-19 testing, Lyon County Commissioners are currently pondering the possibility. The consideration comes following the quarterly CareArc report delivered by Executive Director Renee Hively. During that time Hively discussed the potential for “wastewater surveillance” which tests wastewater samples for the COVID virus.
Emporia gazette.com
New Marshalls in town, adding to Pavilions
After delays, Marshalls has officially opened its Emporia location. The department store held its grand opening Thursday morning at the Emporia Pavilions, 2724 West 24th Avenue. The opening was extra-early at 8 a.m. Normally, the store will open at 9:30 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays.
Topekans weigh in on new alcohol bill
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has requested the Kansas legislature expand the state’s common consumption bill. If passed, it would modify the current law to allow more flexibility in the community. When putting together the 2023 agenda, members of the public suggested common consumption of alcohol would attract more young people to events […]
Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty
Leslie Mayer of Hutchinson is convinced the Lyon County Attorney’s Office withheld evidence that would have helped her late son Travis avoid at least some of the 56 months in prison he served after being found guilty of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer at a 2017 trial. The withheld evidence, she believes, included […] The post Swaths of Kansas lack written policies on exculpatory evidence, law enforcement dishonesty appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams defeat Northeastern State
The Emporia State basketball teams picked up wins over Northeastern State Wednesday night. The Emporia State women ended an 8-game losing skid with a 72-53 win over Northeastern State. The Lady Hornets outscored the Riverhawks 33-21 in the second half to seal the win. Coach Toby Wynn said one of the keys to the win was outscoring Northeastern 44-24 in the paint.
KVOE
Emporia High bowling teams set for busy week
The Emporia High bowling teams are set for a busy week beginning Wednesday. The Spartans head to Manhattan, host a meet on Thursday and then participate in the Great Plains Classic Friday and Saturday in Wichita. Senior Khalil Sanchez is one of the Spartans’ top bowlers. He won the Topeka...
KVOE
Lyon County League Tournament consolation semifinals
At the 102nd Lyon County League basketball tournament Thursday, the consolation semi-finals were played. On the girls’ side, Southern Coffey County outscored Waverly 53-39 and Marais des Cygnes Valley was a 50-42 winner over Hartford. On the boys’ side, Hartford outscored Marais des Cygnes Valley 50-38 and Waverly was...
KVOE
Oklahoma State football names two coaches with Emporia ties defensive coordinator and co-defensive coordinator
Two coaches with ties to Emporia have been named Defensive and co-defensive coordinators at Oklahoma State by Head Coach Mike Gundy. Brian Nardo a former coach at Emporia State was named the defensive coordinator and Emporia native Joe Bob Clements has been named Co-Defensive coordinator. Nardo spent last season at...
1350kman.com
Manhattan City Commission to consider new “Reddi rule” ordinance
The Manhattan City Commission tonight will consider an ordinance on first reading that would prohibit a sitting commissioner from holding a dual office. The move is a direct response to current commissioner Usha Reddi’s recent appointment to the Kansas Senate, to fill out the remainder of former Sen. Tom Hawk’s term. State law doesn’t currently prohibit someone from holding two offices simultaneously. According to the Kansas League of Municipalities, if the ordinance were passed, Manhattan would be the only known city in Kansas with such a restriction.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
National retail store moving back to Topeka
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect that Burlington Coat Factory is now recognized as Burlington Stores. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Stores will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 […]
