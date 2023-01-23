You hear that? It's the sound of hot, juicy, sizzling meats carving their way onto your plate. Fogo de Chão, a popular, upscale Brazilian steakhouse where as long as you want them to keep slicing meat onto your plate, they will, is making its way to New Jersey! The restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey location, with two more locations already selected, according to NJ.com.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO