29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NYC Resident Fatally Shot And Killed In Chile During a Vacation TripAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant Reopens for the Third Time
It's always the worst when your favorite restaurant closes down. The only thing worse is when that restaurant reopens - and closes again. We all have our favorite restaurant. Maybe it's a family grille, a popular chain, or a pub. When I eat out there are two tiers to consider....
Wow! Dine High in the Sky Right Here in New Jersey
First, let me say I am not a huge fan of heights, but this is not the kinda thing where you have to worry about being too high to enjoy lol It's a beautiful dining area atop a beautiful hotel overlooking the Hudson River and the New York skyline. According...
Brick announces its Summerfest entertainment
Yes, it’s January, yes, it’s nasty out, so that makes it a perfect time to dream about summer fun. To that end, the Brick township council approved the contract for the 2023 Summerfest bands. Summerfest will again be four separate events, each held at Windward Beach Park, with...
Take a Valentine’s Weekend Chocolate Walk in Lovely Bordentown, NJ
Valentine's Day will be here before you know it. Have you made any fun plans yet? Whether you're looking for a date night or a GNO (Girls Night Out) I've found a really cool and tasty event for you. There's a Valentine's Weekend Chocolate Walk happening in downtown Bordentown and...
Great romantic tour and proposal tour for NJ couples
For all of you hopeless romantics and those looking for a special way to propose marriage, we have the suggestion of the year for you. My son proposed to his wife in the exact spot from her favorite rom-com movie and had a friend video the whole thing from across the street.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Historic NJ building is one of the most photographed in the world
The Red Mill in Clinton, NJ is one of the most photographed buildings in the world, according to many sources including Clintonnj.gov. And it is truly a sight to behold. Located along the banks of the Raritan River, this historic building has been attracting photographers for decades. The Red Mill...
See the $75,000-a-Night Hotel Suite Drake Stayed in During His Apollo Shows
Drake did it big for his two-night stay in New York City for his back-to-back shows at the Apollo Theater over the weekend, reportedly staying in the largest hotel penthouse suite in America. On Thursday (Jan. 26), Page Six reported Drake took up residence in the five-star Mark Hotel while...
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
The 5 Coziest, Warm, Winter Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
It is cold, maybe not as cold as some New Jersey winters, but it's still cold. These restaurants will make you feel good that you actually got out and enjoyed a night out. These are warm and cozy, the atmosphere that we absolutely need right now. Most of these spectacular...
This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words
Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
Delicious! Brand New Italian Restaurant Just Opened Up in Ocean County, NJ
There's always room for a delicious Italian Restaurant. How do they say it in Italian, "Delizioso"?. Dolce Liberta is a newly branded Italian restaurant. located at 100 McKinley Avenue in Manahawkin, New Jersey!. If you've known us before, rest assured we are still. offering the same great food as we...
Multi-million dollar NJ oceanfront home has all the bells and whistles
SPRING LAKE — Who is the market for a house with, get this, 12 bathrooms?. If so, for almost $13 million, this mansion with a dozen bathrooms and seven bedrooms is for sale in Spring Lake. The 12,000-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004 on 0.52 acres, is located at...
3 NJ Restaurants Make It On Yelp's 2023 Top 100 U.S. Restaurants List
Nationwide — Three New Jersey restaurants have made Yelp' Top 100 Restaurants in 2023. The restaurants are Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield, Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park and Nichola Anthony's Family Kitchen in West Orange. This year's list is the 10th anniversary of rating the most popular restaurants according to Yelp users. On the list, Jessica's Cafe was Ranked No. 40 Jessica’s provides its guests with authentic wood-fired pizzas, and a rotating menu utilizing locally sourced vendors to create meals “all inspired by Italian and French cooking techniques." The restaurant, under the direction of Chef Armen Saqe, stormed onto the scene in June 2019 with a soft...
“More Meat Please!” This Sizzlin’ Brazilian Steakhouse Is Making Its Way to NJ! Here’s Where.
You hear that? It's the sound of hot, juicy, sizzling meats carving their way onto your plate. Fogo de Chão, a popular, upscale Brazilian steakhouse where as long as you want them to keep slicing meat onto your plate, they will, is making its way to New Jersey! The restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey location, with two more locations already selected, according to NJ.com.
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
‘Sister of the Thin Mint': Girl Scouts new cookie of the 2023 season is here
🍪 Girl Scout cookie selling is underway from now until April. 🍪 New this season is the Raspberry Rally, sister cookie of the Thin Mint. 🍪 Scouts can sell cookies in-person, on a digital cookie platform, and at booth sales. It’s time to buy your favorite cookies!...
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
Get Your Philadelphia Eagles Green Pizza on Sunday at Hamilton, NJ Pizza Shop
Everybody's going green this weekend including a pizza shop in Hamilton Township (Mercer County). I'm not talking about environmentally friendly green, I'm talking about Philadelphia Eagles green. Fly Eagles Fly. Unless you've been living under a rock, you know the Eagles are one win away from going to the Super...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
