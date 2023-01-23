ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Brick announces its Summerfest entertainment

Yes, it’s January, yes, it’s nasty out, so that makes it a perfect time to dream about summer fun. To that end, the Brick township council approved the contract for the 2023 Summerfest bands. Summerfest will again be four separate events, each held at Windward Beach Park, with...
BRICK, NJ
This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in 'Succession' Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words

Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
3 NJ Restaurants Make It On Yelp's 2023 Top 100 U.S. Restaurants List

Nationwide — Three New Jersey restaurants have made Yelp' Top 100 Restaurants in 2023. The restaurants are Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield, Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park and Nichola Anthony's Family Kitchen in West Orange. This year's list is the 10th anniversary of rating the most popular restaurants according to Yelp users. On the list, Jessica's Cafe was Ranked No. 40 Jessica’s provides its guests with authentic wood-fired pizzas, and a rotating menu utilizing locally sourced vendors to create meals “all inspired by Italian and French cooking techniques." The restaurant, under the direction of Chef Armen Saqe, stormed onto the scene in June 2019 with a soft...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
"More Meat Please!" This Sizzlin' Brazilian Steakhouse Is Making Its Way to NJ! Here's Where.

You hear that? It's the sound of hot, juicy, sizzling meats carving their way onto your plate. Fogo de Chão, a popular, upscale Brazilian steakhouse where as long as you want them to keep slicing meat onto your plate, they will, is making its way to New Jersey! The restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey location, with two more locations already selected, according to NJ.com.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Let's Go Shopping! New Jersey's Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
