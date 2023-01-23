ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Report says federal government lacks comprehensive cybersecurity strategy

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JOctk_0kOjSHvR00

WASHINGTON D.C. — A new watchdog report is revealing the federal government still lacks a comprehensive strategy to protect our critical infrastructure against cyber-attacks despite years of calls for recommended changes.

According to the report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the agency has made around 335 public recommendations to improve cybersecurity protections since 2010 but the federal government still has not implemented more than half of those recommendations as of last month.

“Until the federal government fully develops and implements a comprehensive national strategy, it will not have a clear roadmap for overcoming the cyber challenges facing our nation,” the report said.

“Our energy, healthcare and financial systems, they all face cyber risks from malicious actors,” said Marisol Cruz Cain, a Director in the Information Technology and Cybersecurity Team for GAO. “Attacks like these could cause serious harm to people, our environment, national security and most importantly our economy.”

The report points to concerns with a cybersecurity workforce shortage and it said federal agencies need to do a better job of securing internet-connected devices.

“Phones, connected refrigerators, televisions, apps that you have on your phone, and what we’ve been asking the federal government to do is come up with a comprehensive plan as to protect the security of those devices,” said Cruz Cain.

The report said the government is continuing to work on making these recommended changes.

“As of August 2022, according to the Office of the National Cyber Director, the development of a national cybersecurity strategy by the administration is underway,” the report said. “The office noted that it is obtaining feedback on the strategy from many other federal entities, including the National Security Council, on this effort.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDRwS_0kOjSHvR00

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

DOJ disrupts major ransomware group

The FBI infiltrated and disrupted a major cybercriminal group that extorted schools, hospitals and critical infrastructure around the world, federal officials said Thursday. The group, Hive, is one of the most prolific hacker gangs in the world, having received about $100 million in extortion payments, according to a November warning from the FBI, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. As of Thursday morning, its website on the dark web showed a message saying it had been seized by an international law enforcement coalition, including the FBI and Justice Department.
healthcaredive.com

Cybersecurity ‘more critical than ever’ in era of connected care

Sophisticated cyber threats targeting the healthcare sector are on the rise at a time when more connected medical devices are making their way into patient homes, increasing the need for strong preventive practices and industry collaboration to thwart attacks, according to a new report from medtech firm Becton Dickinson. Ransomware,...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
Axios

Cybersecurity hiring remains strong amid tech layoffs

The demand for cyber workers kept steady in recent months as the broader tech industry suffered from a wave of cost-cutting layoffs, according to data published today. Why it matters: Cybersecurity job openings present a bright spot in an otherwise grim hiring outlook for the tech sector. More than 57,000...
The Center Square

Government working to find out how many programs it offers

(The Center Square) – The federal government spends trillions of dollars a year on programs, but it doesn't have an inventory of all federal programs despite a 2011 law that says they must be tracked. Part of the problem is government agencies don’t agree on what constitutes a federal program, according to a new U.S. Government Accountability Office report. "This lack of a common definition – or at least a...
The Independent

China’s AI programme is ‘concerning’, FBI chief says

FBI chief Christopher Wray has expressed concerns about China’s artificial intelligence programme, which he says is “not constrained by the rule of law”.Mr Wray said he is “deeply concerned” that Beijing could use its advancements in AI to carry out more hacking operations, intellectual property theft, and repression of dissidents in China if left unchecked.“That’s something we’re deeply concerned about, and I think everyone here should be deeply concerned about,” he said, speaking at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Mr Wray was echoing concerns expressed in a report by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP)...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

US Federal agencies fall prey to Phishing Scam via Remote Management Software

United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) along with two other agencies; National Security Agency (NSA) and Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) have issued a warning to federal agencies against a phishing scam taking place through Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Software. The advisory was issued after...
VIRGINIA STATE
decrypt.co

FBI Infiltrated Hive Network, Blocking Over $130 Million in Crypto Ransomware

Law enforcement infiltrated the group and provided over 1,300 decryption keys to would-be victims, ultimately dismantling the network. The U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday the results of a months-long operation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation that actively disrupted the activities of the Hive ransomware group, which the agency says had targeted hospitals, schools, and banking in over 80 countries.
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Predicting which hackers will become persistent threats

The content of this post is solely the responsibility of the author. AT&T does not adopt or endorse any of the views, positions, or information provided by the authors in this article. This blog was jointly written with David Maimon, Professor at Georgia State University. Website defacement. Websites are central...
The Hill

The CFPB has a data privacy blind spot

The safety and security of your personal financial data is a top priority for America’s leading banks, and it should be for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) too. Unfortunately, the CFPB tasked with protecting consumers and promoting fair competition may be missing the mark with its implementation of “Section 1033” – a little-known provision…
PYMNTS

Tenable to Invest Up to $25M in Early-Stage Cybersecurity Firms

Tenable will invest up to $25 million in startups that can help its cybersecurity efforts. Those ventures will be part of the company’s new corporate investment Tenable Ventures, the firm said in a news release Thursday (Jan. 26). “Tenable Ventures will focus globally on early-stage startups developing novel capabilities...
ZDNet

DOJ takes down ransomware group with a '21st century cyber stakeout'

After a months-long covert operation, the US Justice Department (DOJ) and its international partners have taken down an international ransomware network known as Hive, the agency announced Thursday. Since 2021, the Hive ransomware group has targeted more than 1,500 victims around the world, securing more than $100 million in ransom payments from hospitals, school districts, financial firms, and other entities.
techaiapp.com

The Future of State-by-State Privacy Laws vs One Federal Privacy Law

Will 2023 be the year the United States finally gains an all-encompassing federal law governing data protection and privacy like the European Union’s broad-reaching GDPR?. The short answer: it’s hard to tell. While the proposed bill for an American Data Privacy Protection Act (ADPPA) easily passed a congress...
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
117K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy