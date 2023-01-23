Read full article on original website
Escaped inmates captured in Hawkins County
UPDATE: Escaped inmates Albert Ricketson and Johnny Brown have been captured in Hawkins County, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The two were found hiding in the upstairs part of a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, about four miles from where the vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, according to […]
Knox area leaders, Knoxville Police chief, THP release statements on Tyre Nichols case
East Tennessee leaders are sharing their thoughts on Tyre Nichols death.
Madisonville police catch suspect after swimming through creek
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Madisonville Police Department arrested a suspect following a chase on Thursday night. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Lance Anderson attempted to stop Justin Bennett Nichols on Highway 68 near Warren Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said Nichols had an active violation of probation arrest warrant.
1 person dead after ‘serious crash’ in Knoxville on I-75
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. The Knoxville Police Department said in an update Friday morning that the pedestrian did not have any identification on them and their body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
Sevier Co. authorities searching for 4 ‘endangered’ runaways
It was another emotional day in court on the second day of the trial of two men accused of killing a Nashville nurse in 2020.
Tennessee man facing 12 charges after chase
A Knoxville man has been arrested with 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County.
Man arrested in Alcoa bank robbery after crashing motorcycle, spilling money off highway
Largest veterinarian school in America works to fill critical void from TN home. Lincoln Memorial University is the 30th School of Veterinarian Medicine in the country and is the largest.
Cash, loaded gun found in motorcycle wreck after Blount County bank robbery
ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A man accused of robbing a Louisville bank at gunpoint on Jan. 24 was captured within 2 miles of the bank after crashing his motorcycle and spilling cash near the intersection of Pellissippi Parkway and Alcoa Highway. Richard Desmond Hines, of Blount County, is charged...
48 counterfeit checks given to 2 Sevierville locations
Authorities are looking for several people who allegedly gave 26 counterfeit checks in Sevierville.
Knoxville woman convicted of driving drunk in the wrong lane at 90mph
A woman who was drunk driving at 90 miles per hour in the wrong lane has been convicted. Ellen Ashley Authement, 24, was found guilty of Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense.
Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well. The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown. “My mamaw and papa raised […]
Knoxville Police: Unrestrained child, drugs found in vehicle after chase
A passenger involved in a pursuit following an alleged hit-and-run was found with drugs and his daughter in the vehicle Monday night, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office.
3 Knox County students arrested following separate school threats
Three juveniles have been arrested following threats made against high school campuses within Knox County Schools and the Knox County Sheriff's Office says other investigations are underway that may result in more charges.
Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North
A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening.
Woman recounts moments after suspected bank robber crashes motorcycle
CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway, was robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to Emily Assenmacher, spokeswoman for the City of Alcoa.
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records.
KFD works North Knoxville house fire
Knoxville Fire investigators are working to determine a cause in an early Thursday morning house fire.
Appeals court: No new trial for jealous Union County woman who murdered her husband
Evidence that a Union County detective might have had a brief fling with a witness doesn't undermine the proof used to convict a jealous wife in the 2017 murder of her husband, the state Court of Criminal Appeals said in a decision filed Thursday. A Union County jury convicted Shannon...
