ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Escaped inmates captured in Hawkins County

UPDATE: Escaped inmates Albert Ricketson and Johnny Brown have been captured in Hawkins County, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The two were found hiding in the upstairs part of a barn on Cupp Hollow Road in Rogersville, about four miles from where the vehicle was located Friday morning in Bulls Gap, according to […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Madisonville police catch suspect after swimming through creek

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Madisonville Police Department arrested a suspect following a chase on Thursday night. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Officer Lance Anderson attempted to stop Justin Bennett Nichols on Highway 68 near Warren Street around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. Officials said Nichols had an active violation of probation arrest warrant.
MADISONVILLE, TN
WATE

1 person dead after ‘serious crash’ in Knoxville on I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. The Knoxville Police Department said in an update Friday morning that the pedestrian did not have any identification on them and their body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well.  The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown.  “My mamaw and papa raised […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Pedestrian dead after crash on I-75 North

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. A pedestrian was hit and killed on I-75 in Knoxville Thursday evening. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Woman recounts moments after suspected bank robber crashes motorcycle

CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway, was robbed Tuesday afternoon, according to Emily Assenmacher, spokeswoman for the City of Alcoa. Woman recounts moments after suspected bank robber …. CBBC Bank on Topside Road in Blount County, near the intersection with Pellissippi Parkway,...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash

The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown losses unborn child in crash

A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. A Morristown woman is mourning the loss of her newborn baby. Tragically, the infant died after the two were involved in a car accident. Good Morning...
MORRISTOWN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy