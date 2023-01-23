ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

New evidence released in plane crash at Helfrich Golf Course

By John Yeley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wiqv_0kOjS9ws00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – New evidence is being released on what happened when an airplane crashed at an Evansville Golf Course on October 30 last year. Eyewitness News has obtained the audio between Air Traffic Control and the pilot of the single engine aircraft.

The plane was traveling from Taylorville, Illinois to an airport near Nashville. The pilot checked in with ATC at 1:46 p.m. when he started having trouble with the plane’s engine. A short time later, the plane’s power went out.

NTSB releases report after plane crashed at Evansville golf course

At just eight miles from the airport, the pilot said he wouldn’t make it to the field. Finally, the ATC offered an alternate landing site at nearby Skylane Airport. That was the pilot’s last transmission before crash landing at the golf course around 1:57 p.m.

The plane came to rest upright and suffered substantial damage. The pilot and one passenger suffered serious injuries, while two other passengers were not hurt.

The National Transportation Safety Board  has not released its final report on the cause of the crash — but last month it detailed the actions of the pilot to bring the plane safely down at Helfrich Golf Course.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Golden Alert issued for missing Morganfield man with dementia

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities have issued a Golden Alert for a missing 76-year-old man from Morganfield, Kentucky. The Union County Emergency Management says James (Jim) Nicholson was last seen at his home along Shiloh Road between 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday night. He is believed to be wearing a brown Carhartt jacket and brown […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Plan your ‘sunflower-friendly’ journey with EVV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Regional Airport is using the sunflower as a symbol to help travelers with hidden disabilities such as autism, PTSD or hearing loss. EVV says they are a proud member of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program, an initiative that uses sunflower lanyards, bracelets and pins to communicate that passengers wearing them […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD attempting to locate missing woman

EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for help in locating missing person, Ikesha Fair. Police say Fair was reported missing on January 5 after not being seen for about three weeks. EPD says Fair had made comments about possibly moving out of Evansville, but it is unknown if she did […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Lane closures coming to KY 144 in Hancock County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says that motorists should expect lane closures on KY 144 in Hancock County beginning on January 30 to allow for cross drain repairs. Authorities say closures will occur along the route at the following interctions: Each section will be open to traffic as the drain work […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

New traffic pattern coming to US 41 in Hopkins County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to begin implementing striping and signage changes on US 41 in Hopkins County on January 28. The changes will be in effect between North Hopkins High School and Winding Creek Drive. Striping changes in the area will alter the use of the existing left turn […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD Chief Bolin honored with prestigious award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police Department Chief Billy Bolin has been recognized for his service to Indiana through the Distinguished Hoosier Award. “The Distinguished Hoosier Award is one of the highest honors that Indiana citizens can receive,” the police department said on social media. “It is awarded by the State of Indiana, granted at […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
REYNOLDS STATION, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Wintry weather creates tricky morning commute

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Parts of the Tri-State dealt with heavy rain and snow creating slick roadways and messy conditions for the Wednesday morning drive. While most of Kentucky dealt with a cold rain, areas in southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana experienced a rain/snow mix, with some areas hit hard with a changeover to […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say a car hit a pedestrian Wednesday. It happened around 8 p.m. near the 5100 block of Hawesville Rd. in Reynolds Station. Deputies say 19-year-old Alex Walters, of Roseville, was walking down Hawesville Rd. when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Arson report filed after Evansville apartment fire

Members of the Evansville Fire Department were at the scene of an apartment fire on Monday evening. Officials with the fire department say it happened near the intersection of West Illinois Street and North 3rd Avenue around 7 p.m. Crews responded after multiple 911 calls were made, and found fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Burger King catches fire overnight

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A fire broke out at an Owensboro Burger King early Tuesday. Firefighters say an employee at the Burger King, located at 18th and Triplett, called to report smoke in the building just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Shortly after firefighters arrived, they say flames were seen coming from the roof. There […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy