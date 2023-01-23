Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
House fire in Statesboro destroys home
Statesboro and Bulloch firefighters responded to a house fire in the city of Statesboro on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. When firefighters arrived they reported flames were visible from the home. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire to the 200 block of Church street in the city...
wtoc.com
Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
WJCL
City of Statesboro transforms vacant lot to Art Park
STATESBORO, Ga. — The city of Statesboro making use of a long vacant lot. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
wtoc.com
Developers try again to propose rezoning in Georgetown, development of almost 400 homes
GEORGETOWN, Ga. (WTOC) - Landmark 24 is trying to rezone about 100 acres of land off Wild Heron Rd. to residential. Wednesday night was all about Landmark 24 developers addressing residents’ concerns and reiterating their plans, but the community’s biggest frustrations are traffic, safety and the potential impact on the school system.
WJCL
Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
wtoc.com
Explore Hilton Head by horseback for a Valentine’s Day family date
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Valentine’s Day is approaching and many people are looking for a unique date night for the whole family. One spot on Hilton Head thinks they have exactly what couples or families might be looking for. WTOC saddles up and finds out what the lush lands...
Dean Forest Road to close for 4 days in February
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Those who have plans to travel on Dean Forest Road at I-16 next month will have to take a detour. Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced SR 307/Dean Forest Road at I-16 is scheduled to be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and will not reopen until […]
Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
WJCL
Missing in Garden City: Family says they've had no contact with man in 8 months
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Garden City Police are searching for a man family says has been missing for 8 months now. Investigators say James Allen Vaughn, 52, last spoke to his family around May 2022 in Garden City. Police say he may be in...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
wtoc.com
Savannah women giving smallest kittens a fighting chance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three cat lovers in Savannah have joined forces to help save the lives of kittens who can’t fend for themselves. For these volunteers, it’s a full-time job they love but say they can’t do alone. “You know, even the shelters and stuff, newborn...
wtoc.com
Museum of the Mighty Eighth hosting “Space and the 8th” STEM Family Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force tells the stories of our heroes in the sky. This weekend, they’re inviting families to come learn more about the exploration beyond our sky. “Space and the 8th” STEM Family Day is coming up Saturday.
wtoc.com
Ships of the Sea welcomes first new ship model to collection in nearly a decade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been just about a year since the US Navy commissioned the newest of six ships named in honor of the City of Savannah, the USS Savannah LCS-28. The Littoral Combat Ship was commissioned in Brunswick in February of last year. But now you have...
wtoc.com
8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
wtoc.com
Teenager injured in shooting on Amaranth Avenue
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Amaranth Avenue. Police say the boy was shot in the leg. The boy who was shot didn’t have to wait until emergency services showed up to get help. WTOC spoke to a...
wtoc.com
8th annual Traffick Jam bringing awareness to human trafficking
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday kicks off a two-day training for professionals and the general public about human trafficking. The Savannah Interagency Diversity Council is hosting its 8th annual Traffick Jam and says this is a fight that we all need to be in together. They will host several training...
wtoc.com
Repair work continues after last year’s tornado in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Work is now underway to rebuild a key county building destroyed in a storm. April’s tornado left Bryan County’s north end complex severely damaged. Months later, signs of improvement as crews work to make repairs to buildings housing crucial county residents. “The damage...
wtoc.com
St. Joseph’s/Candler to break ground on Richmond Hill campus in February
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler leaders say they’ll break ground on a new Richmond Hill campus at the end of next month. The project will be built near the new Heartwood Development which is expected to have 10,000 homes in 25 years. After three years of...
Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized
Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
WJCL
'It can give us many more years of great service': Savannah landmark globe gets a makeover
SAVANNAH, Ga. — An iconic Savannah landmark is getting a facelift. The iconic globe that sits along Derenne Avenue right before Abercorn Street has stood in the spot since the 1950s. With all the recent construction going on in the area, many wondered what would happen to the globe.
Comments / 1