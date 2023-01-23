ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Hill, GA

Grice Connect

House fire in Statesboro destroys home

Statesboro and Bulloch firefighters responded to a house fire in the city of Statesboro on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. When firefighters arrived they reported flames were visible from the home. Bulloch County 911 dispatched Statesboro Fire and Bulloch County Fire to the 200 block of Church street in the city...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Man takes suspicious package to Chatham County Police precinct

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department had to investigate a suspicious package at the Islands precinct after someone transported it there. According to police, a person was cleaning out a deceased relative’s belongings when he found a suspicious package. He then took that package to the Islands precinct off Johnny Mercer Boulevard.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

City of Statesboro transforms vacant lot to Art Park

STATESBORO, Ga. — The city of Statesboro making use of a long vacant lot. It will be a place to gather and a place to show off the talent of local artists. City leaders say they feel like they’ve put minimum funds into this Art Park, but are getting maximum use.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Popular River Street restaurant receives prestigious honor

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A restaurant that has called River Street home for more than three decades can now boast as being one of the top restaurants in the world. For the last 30-plus years, the Olympia Café has been a staple down on River Street. The restaurant with a Greek flare is now getting worldwide recognition as readers of Tripadvisor has named it one of the top 10 percent restaurants in the world.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Dean Forest Road to close for 4 days in February

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Those who have plans to travel on Dean Forest Road at I-16 next month will have to take a detour. Today, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced SR 307/Dean Forest Road at I-16 is scheduled to be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and will not reopen until […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia Southern student injured in Statesboro apartment shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A student at Georgia Southern University was injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, according to the Statesboro Police Department (SPD). On Jan. 25, officers responded to 111 South Apartments on Rucker Lane on reports of a man shot. Upon arrival, police located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The […]
STATESBORO, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Savannah women giving smallest kittens a fighting chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three cat lovers in Savannah have joined forces to help save the lives of kittens who can’t fend for themselves. For these volunteers, it’s a full-time job they love but say they can’t do alone. “You know, even the shelters and stuff, newborn...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

8th annual Savannah Traffick Jam happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Mayor joined forces with the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport to speak out against human trafficking. Today, the Savannah Interagency Diversity Council hosted a press conference raising awareness for their 8th annual Traffick Jam. The event will bring experts together to educate those in law...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Teenager injured in shooting on Amaranth Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old on Amaranth Avenue. Police say the boy was shot in the leg. The boy who was shot didn’t have to wait until emergency services showed up to get help. WTOC spoke to a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

8th annual Traffick Jam bringing awareness to human trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday kicks off a two-day training for professionals and the general public about human trafficking. The Savannah Interagency Diversity Council is hosting its 8th annual Traffick Jam and says this is a fight that we all need to be in together. They will host several training...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Repair work continues after last year’s tornado in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Work is now underway to rebuild a key county building destroyed in a storm. April’s tornado left Bryan County’s north end complex severely damaged. Months later, signs of improvement as crews work to make repairs to buildings housing crucial county residents. “The damage...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Shooting in Statesboro leaves one man hospitalized

Updated 12:11 PM 1/26/ 23 – Statesboro Police Officers responded to a shooting on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 around 11:30 PM at One Eleven South apartments located at 111 Rucker Lane in the City of Statesboro. Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Chief confirmed that a 20 year old male was...
STATESBORO, GA

