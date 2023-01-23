During Tuesday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on potential destinations for quarterback Tom Brady, if (as it appears) he intends to keep playing. His testiness, which many regard as contrived, over simply being asked on his own pre-taped podcast for a “timetable” on his decision seems to be (in my opinion) an attempt to cover up any tampering that will happen before he officially becomes a free agent in March — if any tampering isn’t happening already.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO