Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Related
Cowboys Coach Firing: 'Bad News' for Zeke?
The future of Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being tied to the firing of his position coach.
Report: Ex-Bear to Titans for defensive coach spot
Former Bears player and coach, Chris Harris, is expected to be hired by the Tennessee Titans as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. The ex-Bear spent the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders as their defensive backs coach. According to the report,...
Cowboys Assistant Head Coach Among 5 Fired from Mike McCarthy Staff
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
BREAKING: Panthers Hire Frank Reich; Interim Coach Steve Wilks to Falcons?
The Atlanta Falcons' NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers, have hired Frank Reich as their next coach - which could have a direct impact on Atlanta's defensive coordinator opening.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Jets horrible coaching move
It was clear that the New York Jets were in need of a new offensive coordinator heading into the offseason, but it’s safe to say that fans aren’t too happy with the choice the team made. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the...
Bears trade back from No. 1 with Panthers for a haul in new mock draft
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for an important 2023 offseason, where they’re projected to have more than $100 million in salary cap space and the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. There are no shortage of options for the Bears in regards to the top selection,...
NBC Sports
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
Mel Kiper sides with Bears trade for Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears may have slipped up when Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office traded away the now No. 32 pick in the upcoming NFL draft for wide receiver Chase Claypool at the trade deadline in November. In 10 games with the Bears this season, Claypool recorded a lowly...
Skoronski: 'Dream' to play for Bears, despite Packers heritage
Northwestern star left tackle Peter Skoronski could be a top-10 pick in this year’s NFL draft, and the Park Ridge native said it’d be a dream if it ended up being the Bears to call his name. Playing alongside Justin Fields would be great, too. “I know how...
Examining potential Bears under-the-radar free-agent targets
I'm not sure if there has ever been a three-win team that has garnered as much optimism as the 2022 Chicago Bears. The second-year growth of quarterback Justin Fields was the lone bright spot in a season full of poor play and close losses for first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
Jets requested permission to interview Bills coach Joe Brady
Where there was smoke there evidently was fire relating to Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady. According to a report on Jan. 14, there was reportedly a level of interest in Brady from the New York Jets. At that time, an update stated that the Jets were “doing their homework” on Brady regarding their vacant offensive coordinator position.
One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023
The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks. The...
Ravens officially announce 2023 opponents
The Baltimore Ravens’ 2023 offseason is just beginning as the NFL Playoffs head into Championship Weekend. A new Super Bowl champion will be crowned in February, but it’s business is usual for the Ravens as they keep trying to make moves that will bring another title to the city.
Over the Cap projects lower cap space for Bears
One of the prizes in the Bears' preconceived war chest included over $100 million in cap space to freely use in free agency this offseason. While still projected to have the most cap space in the league, Over the Cap projects the Bears' budget around $92 million for the future.
David Montgomery responds to contract rumors
No upcoming Bears free agent has been discussed more in recent weeks than David Montgomery. Should the Bears re-sign him? Shell out whatever it takes to bring in Saquon Barkley? Or avoid the position completely in free agency to move ahead with Khalil Herbert and an incoming rookie?. Amid all...
Quinn returning to lead defense as Cowboys shuffle coaches
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A shuffling of the coaching staff for the Dallas Cowboys won’t include defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is returning after another year of receiving interest from teams seeking head coaches. Coach Mike McCarthy said the club’s decision not to renew the contracts of six...
Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach
Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady and the Detroit Lions could be an interesting combination
During Tuesday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on potential destinations for quarterback Tom Brady, if (as it appears) he intends to keep playing. His testiness, which many regard as contrived, over simply being asked on his own pre-taped podcast for a “timetable” on his decision seems to be (in my opinion) an attempt to cover up any tampering that will happen before he officially becomes a free agent in March — if any tampering isn’t happening already.
Report: Kellen Moore told Cowboys he was 1st runner-up for Panthers HC job
On Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers gave their gold medal to Frank Reich—naming him their new and sixth full-time head coach in franchise history. So, who got the silver?. According to Kellen Moore, it was Kellen Moore. Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick reported that the 34-year-old offensive coordinator told...
2023 NFL draft: Giants projected to receive 2 compensatory picks
There seems to be some confusion regarding the amount of draft picks the New York Giants will have in the upcoming NFL draft. Many draft prognostication sites around the internet are listing the Giants with 10 or 11 selections but according to general manager Joe Schoen, who spoke to the media on Monday, the team currently has nine.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0