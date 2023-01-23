ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Ex-Bear to Titans for defensive coach spot

Former Bears player and coach, Chris Harris, is expected to be hired by the Tennessee Titans as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. The ex-Bear spent the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders as their defensive backs coach. According to the report,...
NFL world blasts Jets horrible coaching move

It was clear that the New York Jets were in need of a new offensive coordinator heading into the offseason, but it’s safe to say that fans aren’t too happy with the choice the team made. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the...
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings

Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023

The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks. The...
Over the Cap projects lower cap space for Bears

One of the prizes in the Bears' preconceived war chest included over $100 million in cap space to freely use in free agency this offseason. While still projected to have the most cap space in the league, Over the Cap projects the Bears' budget around $92 million for the future.
David Montgomery responds to contract rumors

No upcoming Bears free agent has been discussed more in recent weeks than David Montgomery. Should the Bears re-sign him? Shell out whatever it takes to bring in Saquon Barkley? Or avoid the position completely in free agency to move ahead with Khalil Herbert and an incoming rookie?. Amid all...
Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach

Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
Tom Brady and the Detroit Lions could be an interesting combination

During Tuesday’s PFT Live, Chris Simms and I were spitballing on potential destinations for quarterback Tom Brady, if (as it appears) he intends to keep playing. His testiness, which many regard as contrived, over simply being asked on his own pre-taped podcast for a “timetable” on his decision seems to be (in my opinion) an attempt to cover up any tampering that will happen before he officially becomes a free agent in March — if any tampering isn’t happening already.
