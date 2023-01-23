Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ scores a rapid-fire renewal after HBO confirms season 2
Thanks mostly to Netflix canceling fan favorite shows without a care in the world, viewers of any blockbuster-sized genre show tend to find themselves a little nervous waiting to discover the fate of their favorite series. Of course, The Last of Us was never going to be canceled, but that doesn’t mean official confirmation of a renewal is any less welcome.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Last of Us’ star says we’re not ready for this week’s episode
The Last of Us has been the talk of the town for weeks now, and with the highly anticipated video game adaptation playing its cards right by letting hungry fans marinate for a week between episodes, we don’t imagine it will be leaving the public’s consciousness any time soon.
wegotthiscovered.com
M&M’s releases its first ad with new spokesperson Maya Rudolph: ‘I love eating my own face’
M&M’s official Twitter account released a teaser featuring the award-winning comedian, actress, and songstress Maya Rudolph as their new spokesperson. M&M’s announced Monday, Jan. 23, that it would be retiring its beloved spokescandies in lieu of a new marketing approach, hiring the multi-talented Rudolph as its official Chief of Fun Funk.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show
The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
wegotthiscovered.com
Maya Rudolph may love eating her own face, but M&M’s fans aren’t biting
Maya Rudolph is the new spokesperson for some people’s favorite candy, M&Ms. The ad’s making waves online thanks to Rudolph claiming her face will now be on the candies (and edible) as well as the general confusion about what’s happening to the original talking candy spokespeople. Some...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
wegotthiscovered.com
Missing Anna Torv’s Tess in ‘The Last of Us?’ Here are 10 other roles she knocked out of the park
Anna Torv didn’t last very long in HBO’s The Last of Us, but she made a tremendous and indelible impact in the story that’s receiving rave reviews. Torv played Tess, an ally of Joel (Pedro Pascal), in the post-apocalyptic series. She’s tough and has a no-nonsense attitude, but she’s also good for his conscience, giving him hope when he’d rather call it quits. Tess went out in a blaze of glory, but she’ll never be forgotten.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Stephen King teases his next mind-melting project as a revolutionary scream queen is snubbed by the Oscars
Happy Tuesday, ghostly goons! And what a Tuesday it’s been already, with a whirlwind of delightful goodies just begging to be included in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. And not to toot our own horn or anything, but we’ve definitely got you covered on today’s wild collection of the spookiest updates in the catalog. Over the last 24 hours, genre diehards have feasted their eyes on Stephen King teasing an upcoming adaptation, while the Academy Awards have come under fire for — unsurprisingly — snubbing one of 2022’s brightest scream queens.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
wegotthiscovered.com
This old Justin Roiland video might be all Adult Swim needs to find a new voice for Rick and Morty
The search for Rick and Morty’s newest voice actors is on the way after Adult Swim announced Rick and Morty will receive a seventh season without Justin Roiland. While it’s currently unknown who will be replacing Roiland to voice the two main characters (and some of the side ones), an old video has resurfaced that might contain suggestions for the perfect replacement.
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D’ star fires back at claims she’s a bad actress by hinting at a surprise MCU return
With the MCU heading into Phase Five, the franchise is now at the point where it’s treating the fans to all kinds of returning characters we never thought we’d see again, including everyone from Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to Corey Stoll’s Yellowjacket. And yet we’re still waiting on the crew from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to make a comeback in the post-Marvel Television era of the franchise. Rumors have swirled for years, however, that Quake star Chloe Bennet may show up at some point.
wegotthiscovered.com
Original ‘Blade’ star calls Marvel MCU ‘worthless garbage’
Blade star Stephen Dorff has some harsh words for the upcoming MCU adaptation of the same superhero film he was in back in 1998. The former Deacon Frost actor doesn’t have any confidence in the upcoming film and claims that the recent superhero films that have been released, both from Marvel and DC, are “worthless garbage.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift features trans model Laith Ashley as love interest in ‘Lavender Haze’ video
Taylor Swift just dropped the video for ‘Lavender Haze’, the first track off the truly excellent Midnights. As you’d expect from the title, there’s a lot of lavender and a lot of haze, with the dreamy video showing Taylor deeply in love with a new boyfriend.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ fans seem to forget that the titular characters had different voice actors once before
The future looks bleak for Rick and Morty after Adult Swim chose to part ways with the show’s animator and lead voice actor, Justin Roiland, for allegations of domestic abuse. Roiland is not only the co-creator of the popular animated comedy series, he also voices both Rick and Morty, which will make it all the more difficult to find his replacement. Once it was announced that Rick and Morty would continue, fans were eagerly sending in their audition tapes to take on the mantle, but Yolo Crystal Fantasy and Smiling Friend‘s Michael Cusack, who also did a full Rick and Morty parody in Bushworld Adventures, might be the frontunner for Roiland’s replacement.
wegotthiscovered.com
A wildly gory horror comedy that fans thought was real takes a joyride through reappraisal
When it comes to the brilliant acting prowess and recognizable head of bouncy hair, it’s safe to assume that Joe Keery can simply do no wrong in the eyes of devoted Stranger Things stans. But while that specific fandom has endlessly praised Keery for his knockout performance as fan-favorite Steve Harrington since the show’s initial launch, horror fanatics have yet to forget that time when Keery ventured out into the cinematic spooky realm by starring in 2020’s Spree.
wegotthiscovered.com
Adult Swim’s swift Justin Roiland firing only makes Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ silence look worse
In what was an inevitable if still fandom-shattering turn of events, Adult Swim confirmed this week that it has cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland in the wake of the producer/voice actor facing domestic abuse charges and other disturbing details from his past coming to light. The seventh season of the smash-hit animated series will proceed, but without Roiland’s involvement, although his replacement as the two titular characters has yet to be found at the time of writing.
wegotthiscovered.com
For better or worse, Justin Roiland’s separation from ‘Rick and Morty’ isn’t the first time Adult Swim has been in this situation
Rick and Morty has been in troubled territory for the last few weeks. The show’s creator and lead voice actor, Justin Roiland, is facing domestic violence charges and will soon be on trial, compounded by the emergence of creepy messages he allegedly sent to underage girls. Faced with that,...
Comments / 0