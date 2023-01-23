Read full article on original website
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27
Actor Dean Cain, best known for his role as Superman in the 90’s TV show “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman” is coming to Jacksonville on Jan. 27. Cain will host the world premiere of the movie “Success Camp” at Parkwood Baptist Church in Jacksonville.
Brian Kilmeade raves about Jacksonville ‘rebuild,’ Neptune Beach bar scene
A Fox News host who panned Jacksonville for deterioration and decay months back is now raving about the city. Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade started out the 8 a.m. hour on Friday’s show with high praise for the Northeast Florida metropolis. After mentioning he “went to the Jaguars...
'A very charismatic person:' Popular North Jacksonville food truck owner dies of pancreatic cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a popular Northside food truck owner who passed away recently battling pancreatic cancer says he was a “charismatic man.”. William “Henry” Cherry was said to be one of the longest serving food truck owners in North Jacksonville. Cherry was in business over 25 years. His business was primarily located off of Edgewood Avenue.
Green Papaya Thai and Sushi Coming to Orange Park
Green Papaya has been serving the Jacksonville area since 2008 and has become a tried-and-true local spot.
Air Force veteran working on better medical access, education for Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News took "Ask Anthony" on the road to the Jacksonville Home and Patio Show at the Prime Osborn in Downtown Jacksonville. That's where we met Vermelle Smith. "I love First Coast News!" Smith exclaimed. She's a loyal viewer, but she's also loyal to serving...
Monet Pearson is our Teacher of the Week
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week, our Teacher of the Week comes from Ed White High School. She’s a dual enrollment life skills teacher which means she’s making sure students have the tools needed for when they graduate high school. Monet Pearson is Teacher of the Week. “This...
Yes, this prominent Jacksonville megachurch is making members sign oath opposing LGBTQ+ freedoms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If congregants of First Baptist Church in Jacksonville want to remain members, they have to sign a statement vowing to oppose LGBTQ+ freedoms. Senior Pastor Heath Lambert has said such freedoms and the sexual revolution are a threat to First Baptist and he's giving members until March 23 to sign the statement.
Green Cove Springs store to hold Ladies’ Night with major giveaways, former Jaguars player to host
Hagan Ace Hardware in Green Cove Springs is hosting a “Ladies’ Night” with food, drinks and special sales on Saturday, Feb. 18. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. specifically for ladies looking to relax and have a night out.
Food and film event to be held in downtown Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Looking for something to do on a Thursday night in downtown Brunswick? Well, the Cinema Gourmet, Golden Isles Arts & Humanties’ popular series pairing delicious food with classic films continues on Thursday, Feb. 9. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The 2005 film of...
Parlor Doughnuts Expanding With Additional Location
The newest location in the St. Johns area will become Parlor Doughnut's 11th Florida storefront.
Butt Hutt Smokehouse Opening BBQ Brick-and-Mortar
The food truck is setting roots in the Riverside area of Jacksonville later this year.
New details of bear attack at Jacksonville Zoo, according to latest report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax is learning more about the bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo. According to the report, the zoo keeper was performing an afternoon feeding when the bear escaped it’s primary enclose. This happened as a result of a door that was left opened.
‘This is what we do every single day:’ Jacksonville detective who saved baby among officers honored
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Thursday morning, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office held its first award ceremony of the new year, celebrating officers and staffers who have made a difference in the community. The award ceremony recognized outstanding work and promotions from this past year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Police: Caretaker charged with defrauding Jacksonville Beach man of $140,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman has been charged with defrauding an elderly man out of $140,000 while acting as his caretaker, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. Police say on Dec. 12 of last year, Officer Jarman began an investigation into the exploitation of the elderly. For approximately...
Former Beaches mayors endorse Donna Deegan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Donna Deegan announced two major endorsements from former Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser (2017-2022) and former Neptune Beach Mayor Harriet Pruette (2008-2016). This latest round of endorsements adds even more momentum to Deegan’s surging campaign. “I’ve known Donna for many years and have seen her...
New memorial in Fernandina Beach honors Pearl Harbor survivor
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A WWII veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor has been honored in Fernandina Beach. Richard “Dick” Henry had a memorial bench installed and named after him in Central Park. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. Henry passed away at...
Count of unsheltered people in Northeast Florida expected to go up
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Changing Homelessness, the lead homeless prevention agency for Clay, Duval and Nassau counties had volunteers out in force on Wednesday for an annual federally mandated Point-in-Time survey of unsheltered people across these three counties. Volunteer groups started at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, and they’ll continue into...
St. Johns River Ferry service suspended for more than 3 months
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting today, Jan. 25, and running up until May 2, the St. Johns River Ferry’s has suspended service due to routine vessel maintenance. STORY: Lawsuit: Mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon do not contain whiskey. Jacksonville Transportation Authority told Action News Jax that on average, 1,143...
‘She can’t be replaced’: This week marks 33 years since Clay County woman’s brutal murder
CLAY COUNTY,Fla. – The last week of January is one Cheryl Turner always dreads. It’s when she thinks about her little sister, Teryl Orcutt, the most. “I miss a lot of things. I miss the fact that I can’t talk to her,” Turner said. “If we had cellphones then, I’d probably still have her voice on one of my answering things.”
DIRTcar UMP Modifieds Take on North Florida, East Bay, Volusia DIRTcar Nationals
Before the iconic Big Gator trophy is awarded at the 52nd Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Feb. 6-18, some of DIRTcar’s most hardcore racers will take the road less traveled and pursue the UMP Florida Modified Speedweeks championship. The three-week grind compacts 13 races into...
