Mariposa County, CA

Mariposa County Superior Court Announces Current Job Opening for Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner

 4 days ago
The Valley Citizen

Homeless — where your money goes, Part I: The Black Hole of Rehab

No one should have been surprised when the Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury found that local attempts to manage homelessness lacked focus, accountability, and positive results, despite the expenditure of millions of dollars. Like efforts to reduce homelessness most everywhere, Stanislaus County’s bewildering array of nonprofits, government agencies, and volunteer efforts fails for many reasons, but among the most common is the mistaken notion that rehabilitation should be the first option for people experiencing homelessness.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Sunday Through Monday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Snow Level Dropping to 2,000 Feet

Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 0.10"- 0.25" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 0.25"- 0.50" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 0.10"- 0.25" January 27, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a storm system will impact Central California Sunday through Monday, resulting in a chance of rain in the San Joaquin Valley and light snow in the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

Recovery Progress Update for the Mariposa Oak Fire - Local Businesses Disrupted by Oak Fire Receive Over $33,000

Local Businesses Disrupted by Oak Fire Receive Over $33,000. January 25, 2023 - By Alison Tudor - Small businesses are vital to the Mariposa community. They support our economy and we all rely on these businesses when we have a need. The Alliance for Community Transformations received a $33,950 donation from PG&E aimed specifically at helping business owners who lost everything in the Oak Fire get back to work. This contribution was part of PG&E’s 2022 $1 million to support local communities impacted by disaster as they respond and rebuild.
MARIPOSA, CA
GV Wire

Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker

Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County

The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
KINGSBURG, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This health insurance is once again accepted at Community Medical

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Medical Centers in Fresno has reached an agreement with one of the three major health insurance carriers whose contract had expired at the end of 2022. YourCentralValley.com reported earlier this month that a contract dispute had placed three insurance providers out of network. On its website, Community Medical Centers officials […]
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Mariposa Named Finalist for USA Today 10Best

MARIPOSA–The charming town of Mariposa, Ca. is in the national spotlight again for a cultural scene that residents and returning visitors alike know is among the best in the United States. On Monday, January 23, Mariposa was named as one of 20 finalists for the 2023 USA Today 10Best...
MARIPOSA, CA
ABC10

Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area

MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
MODESTO, CA

