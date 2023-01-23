Mariposa County Superior Court Announces Current Job Opening for Extra Help Child Support (AB1058)/ Family Law Court Commissioner

Read full article on original website
davisvanguard.org
Disabled, Homeless Woman Target of Judge’s Ire for Failure to Appear in Court on Time
MODESTO, CA – A homeless woman with disabilities was yelled at by a judge because of the accused’s multiple failures to appear in court, and showing up late this week here in Stanislaus County Superior Court. The charges brought before the court were unspecified misdemeanors and failure to...
As certain CalFresh benefits are set to expire, food banks already inundated
With grocery store prices already historically high, time is almost up for people who have been using increased benefits brought on by the pandemic.
mymotherlode.com
Chinese Camp Couple Threatens Another “Ruby Ridge” If Evicted
Chinese Camp, CA – A man and woman being evicted from a home they rented in Chinese Camp threatened another “Ruby Ridge” standoff with deputies if they attempted to force him to leave. It was a reference to the eleven-day siege that took place in 1992 in...
sjvsun.com
After losing twice, Arballo finds new moneymaking venture against Valley House GOPers
Former Democratic Congressional candidate Phil Arballo is rearing his head yet again in another Central Valley Congressional race. This time, however, he is not entering the race as a candidate, instead opting to work as a consultant in a virtually un-winnable race. The backstory: Arballo, a Fresno financial planner, first...
Merced County leaders reflect on reasons for flooding
As the recovery continues from devastating floods in Merced County, local leaders are reflecting on what went wrong and what went right.
Homeless — where your money goes, Part I: The Black Hole of Rehab
No one should have been surprised when the Stanislaus County Civil Grand Jury found that local attempts to manage homelessness lacked focus, accountability, and positive results, despite the expenditure of millions of dollars. Like efforts to reduce homelessness most everywhere, Stanislaus County’s bewildering array of nonprofits, government agencies, and volunteer efforts fails for many reasons, but among the most common is the mistaken notion that rehabilitation should be the first option for people experiencing homelessness.
Housing Watch: How much income you need to afford a home in Fresno
As high interest rates continue to make homes less affordable, realtors say home buyers are starting to look around again.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Projected Rainfall Totals for Sunday Through Monday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Snow Level Dropping to 2,000 Feet
Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 0.10"- 0.25" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 0.25"- 0.50" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 0.10"- 0.25" January 27, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a storm system will impact Central California Sunday through Monday, resulting in a chance of rain in the San Joaquin Valley and light snow in the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills.
goldrushcam.com
Recovery Progress Update for the Mariposa Oak Fire - Local Businesses Disrupted by Oak Fire Receive Over $33,000
Local Businesses Disrupted by Oak Fire Receive Over $33,000. January 25, 2023 - By Alison Tudor - Small businesses are vital to the Mariposa community. They support our economy and we all rely on these businesses when we have a need. The Alliance for Community Transformations received a $33,950 donation from PG&E aimed specifically at helping business owners who lost everything in the Oak Fire get back to work. This contribution was part of PG&E’s 2022 $1 million to support local communities impacted by disaster as they respond and rebuild.
GV Wire
Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker
Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Reported Near Kingsburg in Fresno County
The Kingsburg Police Department reported a fatal pickup truck versus pedestrian collision on the morning of Friday, January 20, 2023. The pedestrian accident occurred shortly after 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frontage Road and Draper Street, according to Kingsburg PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Kingsburg. A...
KMPH.com
Wanted: Woman accused of 2nd-degree commercial burglary, grand theft
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Wednesday in finding a woman wanted for grand theft and second-degree commercial burglary. According to the sheriff’s office, Alexandra Bravo is known to live in the city of Merced and is 5...
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
58 Fresno PD officers received disciplinary action in 2022, report shows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest report from Fresno’s Office of Independent Review shows that six Fresno Police Officers were fired in 2022 as part of a total of 58 disciplinary actions. Along with the six terminations, other disciplinary actions included five officers resigning in lieu of, two retiring, 28 being suspended, 12 receiving letters […]
davisvanguard.org
Preliminary Hearing: Bodycam Footage Appears to Show Former Officer Fired Despite Victim’s Hands Being Raised
MODESTO, CA – Bodycam footage of the encounter between former Police Officer Joseph Lamantia and a victim revealed in a hearing here in Stanislaus County Superior Court this week appeared to show the accused officer fired at the victim as the victim was complying with orders to raise his hands.
New photos released of suspects in attempted robbery at Fresno County massage spa
Authorities have released new photos of the suspects involved in an attempted robbery in Fresno County that left two people injured.
KMJ
Fresno Residents Could Face An Overall Electricity Rate Increase of 36.2% in 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Pacific Gas & Electric has put in an application through the California Public Utilities Commission to increase rates and charges for electric and gas service by 36.2% over 2023. Periodically over three months increments, PG&E is hoping to increase electricity prices, having a drastic jump...
This health insurance is once again accepted at Community Medical
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Medical Centers in Fresno has reached an agreement with one of the three major health insurance carriers whose contract had expired at the end of 2022. YourCentralValley.com reported earlier this month that a contract dispute had placed three insurance providers out of network. On its website, Community Medical Centers officials […]
sierranewsonline.com
Mariposa Named Finalist for USA Today 10Best
MARIPOSA–The charming town of Mariposa, Ca. is in the national spotlight again for a cultural scene that residents and returning visitors alike know is among the best in the United States. On Monday, January 23, Mariposa was named as one of 20 finalists for the 2023 USA Today 10Best...
Police solve 8 robbery cases in Modesto area
MODESTO, Calif. — Police cracked eight different robbery cases in the Modesto area, putting three suspects behind bars. Modesto Police Department said the robberies happened over the last couple months at stores like Dollar General, 7-11, Subway, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, and Arco in Salida. Through the investigation,...
