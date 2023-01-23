Abortion is such a personal choice. I'm Catholic and a Republican but I don't think anyone has a right to tell a woman she can't get an abortion. Personally I couldn't do it but it's a decision that the woman will have to live with for the rest of their life. It doesn't get any more personal than that.
Oh cool another man , Kevin Sorbo Trump ally, wants to word vomit his opinion of what we women should do with our bodies. Or not do, as the case may be. Look girls he has an opinion.....
first who is he and who cares...women have a right to determine what is best for their bodies just like men do. I don't care about this morons issues, no MD, No viable uterus and he only appeals to women who have been taught to be subservient, oh wait maybe he is a Mormon who thinks women are part of their livestock like that moron in Idaho.
