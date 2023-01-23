ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jjk
4d ago

Abortion is such a personal choice. I'm Catholic and a Republican but I don't think anyone has a right to tell a woman she can't get an abortion. Personally I couldn't do it but it's a decision that the woman will have to live with for the rest of their life. It doesn't get any more personal than that.

1Mainah
4d ago

Oh cool another man , Kevin Sorbo Trump ally, wants to word vomit his opinion of what we women should do with our bodies. Or not do, as the case may be. Look girls he has an opinion.....

Tommyo Success
3d ago

first who is he and who cares...women have a right to determine what is best for their bodies just like men do. I don't care about this morons issues, no MD, No viable uterus and he only appeals to women who have been taught to be subservient, oh wait maybe he is a Mormon who thinks women are part of their livestock like that moron in Idaho.

wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Sorbo claims the left wants you ‘to eat bugs’ while Republicans attempt to gut SNAP program

Former C-list actor and current Twitter provocateur Kevin Sorbo continued his public campaign to erase any remaining goodwill among fans of cheesy action TV shows from the 1990s. He has apparently entered the conversation around the current attempt by the Republican party, emboldened by its narrow grasp on the House of Republicans led by a Majority Leader who was barely elected by his own party, to gut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as SNAP and formerly known as “Food Stamps.”
IOWA STATE
New York Post

Sotomayor felt ‘shell-shocked’ after Supreme Court’s abortion decision

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a “sense of despair” at the direction taken by the US Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion. Sotomayor, who has dissented in major cases including the abortion decision as the court’s 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, described herself as “shell-shocked” and “deeply sad” after that term ended in June. “I did have a sense of despair about the direction my court was going,” Sotomayor said, appearing by video feed before hundreds of law professors at the Association of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris awkwardly admits she is anti-life

You can picture the scene in the vice president’s writing room as they worked on Kamala Harris ’s abortion speech. “How about ‘America is a promise of freedom and liberty for all!’”. “Great. Sounds like the Declaration of Independence. Let’s quote that, too!”. “Good call.”
Black Enterprise

Former NAACP Leader Reveals Three Big Lies That Blacks, Whites Need To Know To End Racism

Ben Jealous, decades-long civil rights leader, activist and former President and CEO of NAACP, is one of America’s modern-day advocates for human rights and justice. The son of a White father and a Black mother whose ancestors include Thomas Jefferson and Robert E. Lee, Jealous draws on lessons from his life, his family, and his work in a deeply personal and timely new book, releasing just in time for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month, entitled Never Forget Our People Were Always Free: A Parable of American Healing (Amistad, an Imprint of HarperCollins; January 10, 2023; $27.99 Hardcover; ISBN: 9780062961747).
MARYLAND STATE
SheKnows

Ron DeSantis' Wife Casey Is Throwing Fashion Hints That Her Husband Is Going to Challenge Donald Trump for President

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The fight for the Republican Party nomination for the Oval Office might have just gotten started without a second contender even officially entering the race. It looks like Gov. Ron DeSantis wife, Casey, is giving subtle clues with her very first-lady fashions.  At her husband’s second Florida gubernatorial inauguration on Tuesday, Casey channeled an American style icon: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. (See the photo HERE.) She chose a mint-green Alex Perry design with a sheath-dress silhouette and an attached cape at the...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media

Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
abovethelaw.com

Clarence Thomas Helped Convince Ginni Thomas To 'Keep Holding On' To Her Mistaken Belief Donald Trump Won The 2020 Election

As many of you are well aware, Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a political operative in her own right, testified before the January 6th Committee. That’s because she was out there acting like Forest Gump — getting her paws all over the effort to keep Donald Trump in the presidency despite the result of the election. She sent a series of text messages to Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff; she communicated with Coups 4 Dummies lawyer John Eastman; and pestered Wisconsin lawmakers over selecting an alternative slate of electors.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Supreme Court closing in on suspect who leaked Roe v Wade-ending opinion

Investigators are reportedly closing in on identifying who leaked a draft ruling that ultimately became the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn Roe v Wade and end the constitutional right to an abortion. Supreme Court marshals have narrowed their search down to a small number of suspects, including law clerks, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing anonymous sources familiar with the investigation.Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley, a former Army colonel, is leading the investigation into the leak.The search has involved interviews with those serving as the Supreme Court’s law clerks, a highly coveted position that usually goes to graduates...
abovethelaw.com

'How Dare They?': Kamala Harris Rips On Republicans While Comemmorating 50th Anniversary Of Roe v. Wade

For nearly 50 years, Americans relied on the rights that Roe protected. Today, however, on what would have been its 50th anniversary, we speak of the Roe decision in the past tense — because, last June, the United States Supreme Court took away that constitutional right — a fundamental right, a basic freedom — from the people of America — from the women of America.
People

Rep. Frederica Wilson Speaks About Being 'Forced to Carry My Dead Baby' After House Passes Anti-Abortion Bill

"Prohibited by law to induce labor, I carried my deceased child inside me for two months and almost died," said Representative Frederica Wilson as the House passed two anti-abortion bills Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson is sharing her experience with childbirth after the Republican-led House of Representatives passed its first anti-abortion bills on Wednesday. In a 222-209 vote, the House passed a bill that condemns "the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches." The House also passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in a 220-210 vote (one...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg says both Trump and DeSantis have 'a lot of racism going on'

Whoopi Goldberg slammed both former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) as racist and insane on Tuesday's episode of The View. "You've got a lot of racism going on and a little bit of insanity," she said of "both of them" during a discussion of possible 2024 Republican primary matchups.
JC Post

🎥Vice President rallies against push to roll back abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris railed against efforts in Washington and in Republican-led states to restrict abortion on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, invoking fundamental American values such as freedom to make the case for protecting abortion access despite the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate constitutional protections for it.
ARIZONA STATE

Community Policy