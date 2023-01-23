Read full article on original website
WNEM
MyMichigan Alma nurses authorize potential strike
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Nurses at MyMichigan Alma voted overwhelmingly in favor Wednesday to give the bargaining team the ability to call for a strike. A 10-day notice would be provided before a strike begins. The Michigan Nurses Association, which represents about 13,000 members across the state, said 97 percent...
WNEM
Anonymous person donates $1M to help construct new YMCA
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An anonymous person donated $1 million to help construct a new facility for the YMCA of Greater Flint. The new facility, which is part of the Harrison Street Commons project, will be built in downtown Flint. “On behalf of all the residents of our community who...
fox2detroit.com
New trade school works to meet skilled trades demand in Michigan
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The tools are in place to build a future in skilled trades, and there is a need for the type of work taught at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy. "We are seeing crumbling infrastructure and there is not the talent to repair it," said...
WNEM
Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27, included a stop at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw to discuss the plans she laid out Wednesday in her State of the State address. One of the big topics she discussed is her plan...
WNEM
Political experts discuss whether “right-to-work” will be repealed
WNEM
High school snow carvers gear up for judging
Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week
Updated 2:57 p.m., 1/25/23 Years of deteriorating labor conditions and months of working without a contract have prompted nurses at two hospitals in mid-Michigan to hold strike authorization votes this week, union leaders said. Approximately 150 nurses at MyMichigan Alma are holding their strike authorization vote Wednesday, and about 100 nurses at McLaren Central in […] The post Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals voting on strike authorization this week appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WNEM
Saginaw County Foster Grandparent Program
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Former director of Bay City’s public safety pleads not guilty to assault charges. Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini was arraigned Thursday morning on assault charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. TV5 News Update: Thursday...
WNEM
Whitmer announces new jobs coming to Genesee Co.
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced state support for two business expansion projects expected to create a total of 155 new jobs in the cities of Detroit and Fenton. These projects are also expected to generate a total private investment...
WNEM
GM awards $100K to Northwood for automotive camp
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - General Motors awarded $100,000 to Northwood University for an automotive camp for high school seniors. “Full Tank Automotive Camp will help students explore careers throughout the automotive industry, including design, development, manufacturing, sales, marketing, service and aftermarket,” said Elgie Bright, who chairs the automotive marketing/management program at Northwood University.
Yes, a Flint councilwoman called residents ‘janky’ — but not all residents
Councilwoman Ladel Lewis says she was only referring to nonvoters, but others are still offended
Researcher no longer working at University of Michigan amid falsified data charge
ANN ARBOR, MI - A University of Michigan researcher is no longer working for the university amid allegations of falsified or fabricated data in multiple publications.
Nurses at 2 Local Hospitals Closer to Strike After Failed Negotiations
Nurses at 2 Local Hospitals Closer to Strike After Failed Negotiations. Nurses at McLaren Central Michigan in Mt. Pleasant and MyMichigan Alma are expected to vote this week on an authorization to strike. They’ve been working without a contract since November. “I love my job. I love what I...
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 27
WNEM
Mild winter affects local businesses
These mid-Michigan schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 27
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Davison Community Schools announced this morning that the district is closing for the third day in a row due to poor road conditions after a winter storm that covered Michigan in snow earlier this week. The district is one of many throughout mid-Michigan that shut its...
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
Longtime Flint couple die hours apart, remembered for kindness and charity
FLINT, MI - Longtime Flint couple Al and Barbara Ogorek never spent a day apart from each other during their 66-year marriage. Not until the last few months of their lives. Al died on Jan. 17, and nearly 24 hours later, Barbara died on Jan. 18. When Al had a...
abc12.com
Snowfall prompts around 80 Mid-Michigan school closures
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The school closings list continued to grow Wednesday morning because of snowfall. The cancellations came on a Storm Tracker 12 Weather Alert Day. There were about 80 closures reported to our newsroom by 8:30. Among the cancelations were Grand Blanc, Flint and Davison schools. A...
Dow cutting 2K jobs as part of 2023 cost-savings measures
MIDLAND, MI — Midland-based Dow Inc. has announced $1 billion in cost-savings measures for 2023, including plans to reduce its global workforce by 2,000 roles, or about 5%, in response to “near-term macroeconomic uncertainty.”. Dow currently employs approximately 37,800 people. It’s unclear whether or to what extent the...
