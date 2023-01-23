Read full article on original website
Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s visit to mid-Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27, included a stop at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw to discuss the plans she laid out Wednesday in her State of the State address. One of the big topics she discussed is her plan...
Whitmer announces new jobs coming to Genesee Co.
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced state support for two business expansion projects expected to create a total of 155 new jobs in the cities of Detroit and Fenton. These projects are also expected to generate a total private investment...
GM awards $100K to Northwood for automotive camp
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - General Motors awarded $100,000 to Northwood University for an automotive camp for high school seniors. “Full Tank Automotive Camp will help students explore careers throughout the automotive industry, including design, development, manufacturing, sales, marketing, service and aftermarket,” said Elgie Bright, who chairs the automotive marketing/management program at Northwood University.
MyMichigan Alma nurses authorize potential strike
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Nurses at MyMichigan Alma voted overwhelmingly in favor Wednesday to give the bargaining team the ability to call for a strike. A 10-day notice would be provided before a strike begins. The Michigan Nurses Association, which represents about 13,000 members across the state, said 97 percent...
Anonymous person donates $1M to help construct new YMCA
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An anonymous person donated $1 million to help construct a new facility for the YMCA of Greater Flint. The new facility, which is part of the Harrison Street Commons project, will be built in downtown Flint. “On behalf of all the residents of our community who...
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, Jan. 27
Whitmer discusses plans for MI at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's visit to mid-Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27, included a stop at UAW Local 699 in Saginaw to discuss the plans she laid out Wednesday in her State of the State address.
Saginaw County Foster Grandparent Program
Former director of Bay City's public safety pleads not guilty to assault charges. Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini was arraigned Thursday morning on assault charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.
Mid-Michigan school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
Many schools across mid-Michigan are closed Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to a winter storm that is likely to dump five or six inches of snow in some areas. Just about every school in Genesee County has closed, and the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 6 inches of snow expected to fall in the Flint area throughout the day.
High school snow carvers gear up for judging
FRANKEMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The judging for the high school snow carving contest started on Friday afternoon, and TV5′s Elisse Ramey said it’s a fierce competition. Some of these high school students have been doing this for a while, and others have just started. Ramey talked to a couple of the teams.
Mild winter affects local businesses
Final preparations are underway for the start of Zehnder's Snowfest on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nurses at two mid-Michigan hospitals could go on strike if they are unable to negotiate a new contract.
New Black History Month Exhibit at the SVSU Museum
John Shelton gives TV5 a rundown on the events scheduled to take place at Snowfest over the weekend. Political pundits say the "right-to-work" law has a possibility of being repealed now that Democrats are in control of all three branches of state government.
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Jan. 26th
Dow said it will be cutting costs to save $1 billion in 2023. Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini was arraigned Thursday morning on assault charges, to which he pleaded not guilty.
GM to invest $3.5M in Burton facility
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – GM announced that it would be investing $20.5 million in a total of three facilities across the country. The three chosen facilities are the Memphis Parts Distribution Center, the Ypsilanti Processing Center, and the Davison Road Processing Center in Burton. The Burton facility will be...
Marijuana shop fails in waiver bid at former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Developers hoping to operate a marijuana dispensary in the former Hamilton Home Bakery were denied a waiver necessary to dodge a zoning hurdle. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday, Jan. 23, meeting failed to approve a waiver needed to allow Premier Provisioning ownership to develop a marijuana retail shop inside the old bakery at 1030 Gratiot.
Snow forecast, timeline for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City shows who flirts with 4 inches of snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Mid-Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The center of the...
Day 2 of Snowfest, sculptures taking shape
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - Day two of Frankenmuth’s Snowfest is underway and things are starting to take shape. Due to higher than normal temperatures, officials had to make some changes and cancel the world-class ice sculpting event, but that’s not stopping competitors for other competitions from grabbing the ice picks and making some stunning creations.
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Freeland business brings pallet liquidation trend to mid-Michigan
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Pallet buying is becoming a popular activity across mid-Michigan. It’s where you pay a set price for a pallet of random objects ranging from candy to air fryers, and more. Sometimes the contents are worth more than the set price, but you have to buy...
Former Flint Twp clerk pleads no contest to misconduct charge
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was looking to the future during her 2023 State of the State Address on Wednesday evening. Local businesses are looking forward to the rush that Zehnder's Snowfest will hopefully bring. Winter weather has finally arrived.
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
