Howard University wins $90M defense contract for US Air Force AI

WASHINGTON — The nation’s first African American Secretary of Defense came to one of the nation’s premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities Monday to announce a historic opportunity for students. Howard University will now be leading a team of HBCUs, including Bowie State, to create Air Force...
The state of DC could be changing

The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
George Washington University Rejects “Hippos” Nickname

George Washington University will not embrace the nickname “Hippos,” the GW Hatchet reported last week. The moniker, which some favored to replace the school’s now-discarded “Colonials” nickname, does not align with the “guiding principles” the university has instituted to select a new nickname. Also, the university says, the Hippos name “received negative feedback during engagement events from various members of the community.”
How a DC-based organization works to empower kids in Wards 7 and 8

Tyriek Mack first got involved with Life Pieces to Masterpieces when he was in high school. The D.C.-based agency empowers kids ages 3 to 25 in Wards 7 and 8, offering things like summer camp programs for kids and year-round after school programs. Mack got involved with the organization’s Saturday Academy, an hourslong initiative on the campus of Georgetown University that teaches high schoolers life skills.
How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.

The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
Barricade situation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
Howard University hosts first-ever Pride Night game

WASHINGTON — The Howard University Bison are hosting their first-ever Pride Night game on Monday for their men's basketball game on Monday. For their game against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foe South Carolina State University on Jan. 30, Howard is partnering with the Human Rights Campaign HBCU Programs Division and will have “Howard Pride” shirts available for fans in attendance.
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names

WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
DC mayor gives Biden admin ultimatum over remote work for federal employees

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a scathing message to the Biden administration during Bowser’s swearing in ceremony for her third term as mayor in the nation’s capital. Bowser praised the modernization of schools and social programs due to D.C.’s growing downtown, insisting that growth has led to...
