Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy ZooSilver Spring, MD
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Howard University wins $90M defense contract for US Air Force AI
WASHINGTON — The nation’s first African American Secretary of Defense came to one of the nation’s premier Historically Black Colleges and Universities Monday to announce a historic opportunity for students. Howard University will now be leading a team of HBCUs, including Bowie State, to create Air Force...
thewashingtondc100.com
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
Baker, Martinez to seek District 22 House seat in Prince George’s County
The candidates will wait to make formal announcements until after Gov. Wes Moore confirms the appointment of Del. Alonzo Washington to a vacant Senate seat. The post Baker, Martinez to seek District 22 House seat in Prince George’s County appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
Howard University gets $90 million Pentagon contract for research development
Howard University has been awarded a $90 million Pentagon contract for research development. The school made the historic announcement Monday, making it the first HBCU to serve as a university-affiliated research center.
THE RELIGION CORNER: History of African Americans in Washington, D.C. — A Series
African Americans have been a significant part of Washington, D.C.'s civic life and identity since the city was first declared the new nation’s capital in 1791. The post THE RELIGION CORNER: History of African Americans in Washington, D.C. — A Series appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Washingtonian.com
George Washington University Rejects “Hippos” Nickname
George Washington University will not embrace the nickname “Hippos,” the GW Hatchet reported last week. The moniker, which some favored to replace the school’s now-discarded “Colonials” nickname, does not align with the “guiding principles” the university has instituted to select a new nickname. Also, the university says, the Hippos name “received negative feedback during engagement events from various members of the community.”
WTOP
How a DC-based organization works to empower kids in Wards 7 and 8
Tyriek Mack first got involved with Life Pieces to Masterpieces when he was in high school. The D.C.-based agency empowers kids ages 3 to 25 in Wards 7 and 8, offering things like summer camp programs for kids and year-round after school programs. Mack got involved with the organization’s Saturday Academy, an hourslong initiative on the campus of Georgetown University that teaches high schoolers life skills.
Maryland board formally OKs developing area near FedEx Field
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials on Wednesday voted to formally begin the process of issuing up to $400 million in bonds for developing an area around FedEx Field in Prince George’s County. The Maryland Board of Public Works, which is comprised of Gov. Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke...
D.C. Churches Challenged But Not Giving Up, Working for Affordable Housing
The housing crisis and the challenges churches are facing are hand in hand in the District. The post D.C. Churches Challenged But Not Giving Up, Working for Affordable Housing appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NBC Philadelphia
How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.
The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
WTOP
DC physical education teacher a finalist for National Teacher of the Year
Jermar “Coach” Rountree, has already been named D.C.’s “Teacher of the Year.” Now, he’s one of five teachers in the running for the 2023 National Teacher of the year, the country’s top teaching honor. The pre-K to eighth grade health and physical education...
WTOP
‘Keep shedding people’: Does Fairfax Co. pay enough to attract, retain teachers?
Virginia’s largest school system has started hiring teachers for the 2023-24 school year, with a focus on filling vacancies at schools with large shares of students from low-income families. During a school board work session this week, Chief Operating Officer Marty Smith said Fairfax County Public Schools hired 51...
WTOP
Use of opioid-overdose antidote on the rise in Montgomery Co. schools
After a reported spike in youth overdoses in Montgomery County, Maryland, school district leaders say the use of naloxone — an opioid-overdose antidote — in schools has increased in the last several weeks. Montgomery County schools spokeswoman Jessica Baxter told WTOP that the school system has administered Narcan...
Hilltop
Howard Alumnus Making Waves as First African American Director of NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory
Dr. DaNa Carlis, a three-time graduate of Howard University, has been named the first African American director of the Severe Storms Laboratory for the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). He credits mentorship and his education at Howard for the many opportunities that he has had to succeed. Carlis’ work...
'No real plan' | DC activist calls for more consistency and accountability to address youth violence
WASHINGTON — After every shooting in D.C., come the shouts and pleas for finding solutions to gun violence. There are leaders of agencies and educators all working to increase activities to keep kids off the streets. Councilmembers are proposing bills to improve access to before /after-school care. But now...
mocoshow.com
Students at Four MCPS Middle Schools Win Awards at ‘Invent the Future’ Challenge
Students at Shady Grove (Gaithersburg), William H. Farquhar (Olney), Parkland (Rockville) and Briggs Chaney (Silver Spring) middle schools were named winners in this year’s Invent the Future Challenge celebration at KID Museum on Jan. 21. Through designing their own inventions and innovative problem solving, students answered the question: What...
Barricade situation in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
Howard University hosts first-ever Pride Night game
WASHINGTON — The Howard University Bison are hosting their first-ever Pride Night game on Monday for their men's basketball game on Monday. For their game against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foe South Carolina State University on Jan. 30, Howard is partnering with the Human Rights Campaign HBCU Programs Division and will have “Howard Pride” shirts available for fans in attendance.
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
foxbaltimore.com
DC mayor gives Biden admin ultimatum over remote work for federal employees
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a scathing message to the Biden administration during Bowser’s swearing in ceremony for her third term as mayor in the nation’s capital. Bowser praised the modernization of schools and social programs due to D.C.’s growing downtown, insisting that growth has led to...
