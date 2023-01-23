Read full article on original website
WSMV
Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
22-year-old man killed in Lafayette Street shooting
The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Lafayette Street.
fox17.com
Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
WSMV
Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana seized from luggage at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested at Nashville International Airport Thursday after police say they found nearly 50 pounds of marijuana in two of his suitcases. Rashaun Erick Adams, 32, was charged with a felony drug offense. Metro Police K-9 Peggy alerted there may be something in...
WSMV
Victim identified in deadly Napier apartment shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man who was shot and killed overnight in Nashville’s Napier community has been identified as 22-year-old Xavier Javon Taylor, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Taylor was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to...
Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’: Suspect in crash that killed Centerville couple arrested over 2 years later
A man who appeared on Nashville's 'Top 10 Most Wanted' list for his alleged involvement in a deadly August 2020 crash was arrested in Bowling Green, Kentucky Thursday morning.
WSMV
Women accused of conning senior out of debit card
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two women who they say took advantage of a senior man who lent them his debit card. Joe Jackson, 75, was approached by two unidentified women asking for help buying a few items at Walmart, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning stabbing
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disturbance early Friday morning at an apartment on Talbert Drive. Officers were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Talbert shortly after 1 a.m. and found 28-year old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville with a stab wound to the upper abdomen. Cousins and the suspect had been in an altercation when he was stabbed with a knife, according to the incident report.
WSMV
Officials searching for man accused of breaking into home, trying to pawn stolen instruments
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moment a man tried to resell instruments that police say he stole from a home in Bellevue. A Donelson guitar store owner said he was threatened by the man after he realized the equipment was stolen. The owner of blues vintage guitars...
WSMV
Vigil held as police search for Christmas road rage gunman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family and friends of Chris Spaunhorst gathered on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil one month after he was killed in a road rage shooting on I-24 near Nissan Stadium. Chris was driving home to his wife, Stephanie, and their five children with presents in his...
Police arrest man wanted for aggravated robbery
Metro police arrested a man wanted on an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant Tuesday evening.
WSMV
Woman in fear after accused teen carjackers released from jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The woman at the center of a carjacking that turned into a shootout and car crash is scared for her safety after the accused teens were released from custody. Metro Police said Monday two juveniles were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with the victim of...
WSMV
Fire damages Hermitage apartment
A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Teen arrested after shooting after school fight. Updated: 8...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
WSMV
Teen arrested after shooting after school fight
A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Metro Action Commission restructures funds to resume emergency assistance...
wnky.com
Man arrested in robbery at Warren County gas station
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – A man and a juvenile male have been arrested after police say a robbery occurred at a Marathon gas station in Smiths Grove. Police say upon arrival, they determined a robbery had just occurred. Franks found a suspect identified as Ryan Mason, 33, of Clarksville, Tennessee behind the gas station and detained him, police say.
WSMV
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday in Montgomery County. At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Montgomery County Deputies said they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen at several recent residential shootings. Deputies activated their police...
WSMV
Apartment burns in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department fought to contain an apartment fire late Thursday night in Hermitage. According to NFD, a fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the kitchen of a unit inside the Colonnade Apartment complex on Central Pike. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the...
WSMV
Woman arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint in Nashville. According to the arrest affidavit, two employees observed 29-year-old Tiffany Mendez walk into their store on Monday with her two young children. They told police that Mendez asked to use the store’s bathroom, and when she was told it was not for public use, she walked to the back of the store and “used the bathroom on the floor.”
WSMV
Nashville personal trainer expected to plead guilty to charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Once named one of Nashville’s most popular trainers, Nikko Glasper is expected to plead guilty Monday to criminal charges after being accused of taking naked photos of female clients without their knowledge and accessing their personal phones to steal intimate photos, WSMV4 Investigates has confirmed.
