WSMV

Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana seized from luggage at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested at Nashville International Airport Thursday after police say they found nearly 50 pounds of marijuana in two of his suitcases. Rashaun Erick Adams, 32, was charged with a felony drug offense. Metro Police K-9 Peggy alerted there may be something in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Victim identified in deadly Napier apartment shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man who was shot and killed overnight in Nashville’s Napier community has been identified as 22-year-old Xavier Javon Taylor, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Taylor was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Women accused of conning senior out of debit card

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two women who they say took advantage of a senior man who lent them his debit card. Joe Jackson, 75, was approached by two unidentified women asking for help buying a few items at Walmart, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.
MURFREESBORO, TN
whopam.com

Man flown to Nashville hospital after early morning stabbing

Hopkinsville police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a disturbance early Friday morning at an apartment on Talbert Drive. Officers were called to the apartment in the 100 block of Talbert shortly after 1 a.m. and found 28-year old Abayomi Cousins of Hopkinsville with a stab wound to the upper abdomen. Cousins and the suspect had been in an altercation when he was stabbed with a knife, according to the incident report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WSMV

Vigil held as police search for Christmas road rage gunman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family and friends of Chris Spaunhorst gathered on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil one month after he was killed in a road rage shooting on I-24 near Nissan Stadium. Chris was driving home to his wife, Stephanie, and their five children with presents in his...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman in fear after accused teen carjackers released from jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The woman at the center of a carjacking that turned into a shootout and car crash is scared for her safety after the accused teens were released from custody. Metro Police said Monday two juveniles were arrested after an exchange of gunfire with the victim of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Fire damages Hermitage apartment

A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Teen arrested after shooting after school fight. Updated: 8...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Teen arrested after shooting after school fight

A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Metro Action Commission restructures funds to resume emergency assistance...
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Man arrested in robbery at Warren County gas station

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. – A man and a juvenile male have been arrested after police say a robbery occurred at a Marathon gas station in Smiths Grove. Police say upon arrival, they determined a robbery had just occurred. Franks found a suspect identified as Ryan Mason, 33, of Clarksville, Tennessee behind the gas station and detained him, police say.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
WSMV

Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday in Montgomery County. At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Montgomery County Deputies said they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen at several recent residential shootings. Deputies activated their police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Apartment burns in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department fought to contain an apartment fire late Thursday night in Hermitage. According to NFD, a fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the kitchen of a unit inside the Colonnade Apartment complex on Central Pike. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Monday for allegedly robbing a Dollar General store at gunpoint in Nashville. According to the arrest affidavit, two employees observed 29-year-old Tiffany Mendez walk into their store on Monday with her two young children. They told police that Mendez asked to use the store’s bathroom, and when she was told it was not for public use, she walked to the back of the store and “used the bathroom on the floor.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville personal trainer expected to plead guilty to charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Once named one of Nashville’s most popular trainers, Nikko Glasper is expected to plead guilty Monday to criminal charges after being accused of taking naked photos of female clients without their knowledge and accessing their personal phones to steal intimate photos, WSMV4 Investigates has confirmed.
NASHVILLE, TN

