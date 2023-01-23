Read full article on original website
Here's How To Watch The First Episode Of The Last Of Us For Free
HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" has been a massive hit, with critics loving the series and the second episode smashing a viewership record. So it's no surprise that with both fans and critics loving the new series, you might want to check it out, whether you're a fan of the game it's based on or not.
A new Norwegian Netflix movie is creeping up streaming charts – and it’s got glowing reviews
The new Netflix movie Narvik might be a hidden gem for fans of war epics
Netflix’s newest smash hit fantasy series conjures a Top 10 spot in 73 nations, not that it means anything
With upwards of 25 episodic originals set in the genre having been canceled since the beginning of 2020, subscribers are finding it harder and harder to become invested in Netflix fantasy shows, and with good reason. After all, if there’s a very high chance the axe is coming, what’s the point in becoming too attached? Despite that, Shahmaran is off to an incredible start.
Starz Has Dropped The First Trailer For The Party Down Revival
As Starz gears up for the return of "Party Down," which Deadline reported will debut on February 24, anticipation for the revived cult classic is rising. In December, the first teaser trailer dropped, which showed the old gang back together prepping for a party. Entertainment Weekly released new photos of the production, with all of the cast members in their signature white shirts and pink bow ties. The new images also showed new cast members James Marsden (Jack Botty) and Jennifer Garner (Evie), the latter of whom EW says is going to be playing Henry's (Adam Scott) new love interest, as his former love interest Casey (Lizzy Caplan) will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Caplan had scheduling conflicts with shooting FX on Hulu's "Fleishman Is in Trouble."
Salem's Lot Star Lance Kerwin Dies At 62
Lance Kerwin, after landing his breakthrough roles as James Hunter in the television series "James at 15" in 1977 and as Mark Petrie in the 1979 miniseries "Salem's Lot," continued to appear in feature films, TV series, and made-for-TV movies well into the '80s and early 90s. His dozens of credits included "A Killer in the Family," "Enemy Mine," "Murder, She Wrote," and "FBI: The Untold Stories." One of his final roles came in the form of the 1995 feature film "Outbreak," which reunited him with "Enemy Mine" director Wolfgang Petersen. Most recently, in 2022, he appeared in "The Wind & The Reckoning," a film about Hawaii's 1893 Koolau Rebellion that starred Jason Scott Lee. Kerwin had also been popular at horror conventions in his later years, signing autographs for fans of his "Salem's Lot" role.
The Winchesters Fans Are Ecstatic To See Dean Back On Screen
"The Winchesters" may be a prequel to "Supernatural," but that hasn't stopped the show from directly following up with one of the original show's most major characters. The series is narrated by none other than Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester, who appears to be taking a stroll down memory lane and reflecting on the lives of his parents after the events of "Supernatural." Yes, Dean did die during the ending of "Supernatural." No, "The Winchesters" has not yet revealed how the character has returned — just one of the show's many mysterious plot threads.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Social Media Is Obsessing Over The Song In The Official Teaser For Daisy Jones & The Six
Fans of rock music, the bestselling Taylor Jenkins Reid novel that inspired it, and romantic dramas are all thrilled about Prime Video's upcoming "Daisy Jones & the Six." Told in the form of a fictionalized oral history of the band, which is being recorded by a mysterious journalist, the novel takes a trip back in time to explain how the titular Six formed. While it also pauses in the perfumed garden of their salad days, it definitely also takes in the lowlights they were subjected to — and what caused them to break up. Think Fleetwood Mac — but with a whole different set of baggage.
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
Debra Jo Rupp Didn't Even Realize That '70s Show Was Set In The Same Decade
"That '70s Show" feels like a perfect sitcom title. It's kind of funny, and it immediately sets the show apart from others of its ilk. While something like "Friends" feels like it could encapsulate virtually any sitcom that follows a specific friend group, there was only one show at the time that was set during the 1970s. Audiences knew that if they wanted a retro throwback to a bygone era, they had to tune into Fox to see Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and his friends make references to the disco decade.
Say Goodbye To Titans And Doom Patrol As Their Fourth Seasons Are Their Last
DC's film, television, and animation properties arguably "evolve" on an almost daily basis. One day, Henry Cavill's Man of Steel is out, but Jason Momoa's Aquaman is in. "Superman & Lois" soars into Season 3, along with the new "Gotham Knights," but even "The Flash" can't outrun the purge brought about by the new regime. David Zaslav, president and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, is attempting to lead the comic book universe forward into a profitable future that is competitive with the MCU. But if a project doesn't meet with his approval — just see "Batgirl" for more details — Zaslav isn't above taking a $90 million bath to right the ship.
New Tomb Raider Series In Development From Phoebe Waller-Bridge At Amazon Prime
"Fleabag" and "Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has signed on to help create a new "Tomb Raider" series for its adventurous lead character Lara Croft — a role previously explored on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. Jolie's and Vikander's "Tomb Raider"...
Why Shammy From Magnum P.I. Looks So Familiar
Successfully rebooting a franchise like "Magnum P.I." is no easy task. The series is as signature to '80s style and attitude as "Miami Vice," and forget filling Tom Selleck's shoes in the lead role; the more critical pressing matter would be how to replace that mustache. "Magnum P.I." premiered in...
What Classic TV Show Has the Best Theme Song of All Time? The Internet Weighs in
We all have a favorite show from the library of TV classics. Some of these classics are sitcoms that leave us... The post What Classic TV Show Has the Best Theme Song of All Time? The Internet Weighs in appeared first on Outsider.
The Snow Girl (Season 1) Netflix, trailer, release date
When a little girl goes missing during a parade in Málaga, a young newspaper journalist becomes fiercely determined to help Amaya’s parents find her. Startattle.com – The Snow Girl | Netflix. Network: Netflix. Release date: January 27, 2023 at 3:01 AM EST. Cast:. – Milena Smit as...
The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order
Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
Birth/Rebirth's Graphic Scenes Are Making Sundance Audience Members Sick
Sundance Film Festival always seems to find horror gems that might otherwise be missed. Over several decades, the event has welcomed the mysterious and macabre as part of its Midnight section; notable entries over the years include Peter Jackson's gore spectacle "Dead/Alive," Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sanchez's found-footage trailblazer "The Blair Witch Project," and James Wan's franchise-starting "Saw." The 2023 edition is no different as it introduces a new crop of titles (via Sundance).
What Were Star Trek's Adorable Little Tribbles Made Of?
"Star Trek: The Original Series" warped its way onto television screens beginning in 1966, but Gene Roddenberry's optimistic look at mankind's future didn't truly find its orbit until after the show was canceled following its third season on NBC. Today, an entire "Star Trek" universe flourishes, and Trekkies can't saunter through a convention without bumping into any number of cosplayers sporting Romulan, Borg, and Starfleet garb. But for all of the franchise's iconic characters like Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner), and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), who would have thought those troublemaking Tribbles would have meant so much to fans?
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
Poker Face's Rian Johnson Provides Further Clarification On How Charlie's Abilities Work
Hot off another surprising murder mystery, Rian Johnson is back again with the super sleuth series "Poker Face" starring Natasha Lyonne. After his divisive "Star Wars" entry "The Last Jedi," the notable writer/director became renowned for his wildly unpredictable whodunit "Knives Out" featuring an all-star cast. Following the stellar sequel, Johnson goes a different route and takes a stab at television with Lyonne's Charlie, who has a proclivity for sussing out the truth.
