As Starz gears up for the return of "Party Down," which Deadline reported will debut on February 24, anticipation for the revived cult classic is rising. In December, the first teaser trailer dropped, which showed the old gang back together prepping for a party. Entertainment Weekly released new photos of the production, with all of the cast members in their signature white shirts and pink bow ties. The new images also showed new cast members James Marsden (Jack Botty) and Jennifer Garner (Evie), the latter of whom EW says is going to be playing Henry's (Adam Scott) new love interest, as his former love interest Casey (Lizzy Caplan) will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Caplan had scheduling conflicts with shooting FX on Hulu's "Fleishman Is in Trouble."

1 DAY AGO