WSMV
Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana seized from luggage at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested at Nashville International Airport Thursday after police say they found nearly 50 pounds of marijuana in two of his suitcases. Rashaun Erick Adams, 32, was charged with a felony drug offense. Metro Police K-9 Peggy alerted there may be something in...
WSMV
Women accused of conning senior out of debit card
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two women who they say took advantage of a senior man who lent them his debit card. Joe Jackson, 75, was approached by two unidentified women asking for help buying a few items at Walmart, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.
Puppies in danger: Good Samaritan saves dogs along busy Rutherford County road
Near a school in Murfreesboro, you'll find a lesson in — shall we say — multiplication.
WSMV
Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
fox17.com
'My family should not be going through this' MAC funds back for families' housing needs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A week after Metro Action Commission (MAC) announced it ran out of funds, it is telling families who lost their homes that the money is back. Regina Scruggs and her granddaughter Uriah Vaughn are now living in a hotel. They were approved for a Metro...
WSMV
Lipscomb students transported to hospital following chemical accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student at Lipscomb University suffered an allergic reaction, and several more were transported to the hospital as the result of a chemical accident. A professor stated that a female student had possible chemical burns and an allergic reaction following what was reported as a chemical...
WSMV
Fire damages Hermitage apartment
A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Teen arrested after shooting after school fight. Updated: 8...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
WSMV
Vigil held as police search for Christmas road rage gunman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family and friends of Chris Spaunhorst gathered on Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil one month after he was killed in a road rage shooting on I-24 near Nissan Stadium. Chris was driving home to his wife, Stephanie, and their five children with presents in his...
WSMV
Springfield resident calls for barriers across bridge, near dam
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Almost three weeks after two teenage girls almost drown at a dam near the Robertson County Fairgrounds, some who live in the area are calling for action from leaders to make the area safer. Kimberly Klein, who lives in Springfield, said her family experienced a close...
WSMV
Apartment burns in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department fought to contain an apartment fire late Thursday night in Hermitage. According to NFD, a fire started around 8:30 p.m. in the kitchen of a unit inside the Colonnade Apartment complex on Central Pike. Fire crews arrived to smoke coming from the...
How to know if December’s flash freeze in Middle TN killed your plants
The historic arctic blast just before Christmas dealt a huge blow to some of the foliage around Middle Tennessee. News 2 took a trip to Cheekwood to see how its plants are doing a month after the winter storm, as well as get some gardening tips.
fox17.com
Kaufman family sheds tears while forensic pathologist details autopsy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Caitlyn Kaufman's family broke down into tears Thursday as the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on their daughter explained to the jury how long it took her to die. Dr. Erin Carney with the Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office took the stand while prosecutors...
WSMV
More foxes are being spotted across Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Foxes have been seen in areas around Metro Nashville several times over the past few weeks. Smoky Wildlife Control Owner Zion Lutz said urbanization is the top reason these animals are pushed into populated areas. “What we’ve seen in the industry as well is that coyotes...
WSMV
Victim identified in deadly Napier apartment shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The man who was shot and killed overnight in Nashville’s Napier community has been identified as 22-year-old Xavier Javon Taylor, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Taylor was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to...
WSMV
Law enforcement prepared for possible Tyre Nichols protests
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies throughout Nashville and Tennessee have expressed their readiness for any upcoming protests in connection to the Tyre Nichols investigation. Protests and marches are expected to take place in Memphis, and possibly in Nashville, in response to the investigation and the bodycam footage...
WSMV
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a vehicle pursuit on Thursday in Montgomery County. At around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Montgomery County Deputies said they spotted a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle seen at several recent residential shootings. Deputies activated their police...
WSMV
Gas prices climbing across Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Drivers are once again feeling pain at the pump with gas prices increasing an average of 18 cents per gallon across Tennessee in the last week. AAA said the price of gas is going up every day and has been increasing for more than a month now. Many gas stations in the Nashville area are now posting prices approaching $3.40 per gallon.
WSMV
Defendant in Caitlyn Kaufman murder nearly falls asleep during trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Devaunte Hill and James Cowan stand trial this week for the murder of a Nashville nurse on the interstate two years ago, attendees witnessed an odd occurrence in the courtroom on Wednesday. Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed while driving to work on I-440 on...
WSMV
LIVE: Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial continues following emotional few days
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The trial of two men charged with the murder of a Nashville nurse while she drove to work in December of 2020 moves into its third day of witness testimony on Friday. Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are charged with shooting Caitlyn Kaufman on December 3,...
