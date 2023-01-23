NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Drivers are once again feeling pain at the pump with gas prices increasing an average of 18 cents per gallon across Tennessee in the last week. AAA said the price of gas is going up every day and has been increasing for more than a month now. Many gas stations in the Nashville area are now posting prices approaching $3.40 per gallon.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO