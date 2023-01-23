Minnechaug senior accused of extorting, kidnapping 2 men

MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in one Franklin County town are looking for your help with a recent vandalism case. Montague Police said they are looking for a woman, who was walking a small white dog, as well as the person who was driving a red Jeep in connection with “extensive damage” to Nancy Gifford softball field at Franklin County Technical School on Saturday.

MONTAGUE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO