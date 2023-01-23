Minnechaug senior accused of extorting, kidnapping 2 men

Read full article on original website
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
iheart.com
Springfield Police Officer Convicted In Nathan Bills Bar Case
A Springfield police officer has been convicted of a felony. Jose Diaz was found guilty of misleading an internal affairs investigation into the 2015 fight between off-duty officers and a group of civilians who had crossed paths at Nathan Bill's Restaurant in East Forest Park. Diaz is the third officer...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police arrest breaking and entering suspect
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Franklin County man has been arrested following a call for a break-in Thursday morning. West Springfield Police said that officers went to the area of City View Avenue and Gay Terrace around 5 a.m. for a report of a man breaking into a shed.
Greenfield man arrested for allegedly stealing chainsaws, kitchen sink in West Springfield
A Greenfield man was arrested in West Springfield Thursday morning after police found stolen items, including a kitchen sink, inside his vehicle.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield officer found guilty in Nathan Bill’s fight trial
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield police officer charged in connection with a fight outside Nathan Bill’s in 2015 has been found guilty. Jose Diaz waived his right to a trial by jury. He was found guilty of misleading investigators during the trial. He is due back in court...
westernmassnews.com
Local police address Tyre Nichols case, expected release of body cam video
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, two local police departments shared the importance of the positive relationship between law enforcement and residents as the Tyre Nichols investigation continued. As the nation awaits the release of police body cam video that will show what happened when Memphis, TN officers pulled over...
NBC Connecticut
Two Teens Injured During Shooting in Hartford
Two 16-year-olds are being treated for gunshot wounds after getting shot in Hartford Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of Garden Street and Homestead Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 16-year-old with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to...
Hartford man faces manslaughter in East Hartford killing
Police responded to Westbrook Street on a report of someone being shot. A 17-year old victim was pronounced deceased. Jahki Clarke, 19, of Hartford. He faces manslaughter and other charges.
westernmassnews.com
Police looking for suspects in vandalism at Montague school field
MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in one Franklin County town are looking for your help with a recent vandalism case. Montague Police said they are looking for a woman, who was walking a small white dog, as well as the person who was driving a red Jeep in connection with “extensive damage” to Nancy Gifford softball field at Franklin County Technical School on Saturday.
Clarence Carter granted parole after killing Springfield family 37 years ago
The Massachusetts Parole Board has unanimously voted that Clarence Carter, sentenced for killing five members of a Springfield family in 1985, is suitable for parole.
westernmassnews.com
Three firefighters sue the city of Westfield based on retaliation allegations in 2019
WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three Westfield firefighters are currently in the process to sue the city that employs them. According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Captain Rebecca Boutin and firefighters Kyle Miltimore and David Kennedy are suing the city based on retaliation allegations, after they were fired in 2019.
Judge poised to render verdict in misleading trial of Springfield police officer embroiled in Nathan Bill’s assault trial
SPRINGFIELD — Patrolman Jose Diaz will learn his fate Wednesday after a judge renders his verdict following nearly two weeks of testimony over whether the officer diverted investigators away from the true story of what happened outside Nathan Bill’s bar in 2015. A group of mostly white off-duty...
Two Central Mass. postal workers charged with theft face sentencing
WORCESTER — A former supervisor at Worcester's main post office on East Central Street, who pleaded guilty to stealing packages that contained drugs, has been scheduled for Feb. 2. Kevin Dombroski, 43, of Worcester, pleaded guilty to eight charges of mail theft Aug. 30, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins....
Arrest log: Ludlow police arrested 12 people in less than 2 weeks
The police in Ludlow made 16 arrests and summons, including two domestic assault-related arrests in less than two weeks.
Verdict for Springfield Officer Jose Diaz in Nathan Bill’s case
The verdict was announced Wednesday for a Springfield police officer charged in connection to a fight outside Nathan Bill's Bar and Restaurant back in 2015.
Super Sniffer K9 Noses Out Intoxicated Willington Car Thief In Ellington: Police
A Connecticut State Police dog earned a few extra treats by aiding in the arrest of a car thief, officials say. Police responded to a report of a stolen pickup truck at an address in Tolland County on West Road in Ellington around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to state police.
Two teens shot in Hartford
Two teenage boys, each 16 years old, were shot and received non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday night in the Clay Arsenal neighborhood of Hartford
One Adult, Two Teens Arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl, Illegal Guns in Western Massachusetts
The Massachusetts State Police arrested three suspects accused of trafficking drugs and carrying illegal firearms in Massachusetts last week. According to reports from Massachusetts State Troopers, at approximately 10 p.m. on January 16, Trooper Anthony Levigne, assigned to Shelburne Falls barracks, was patrolling Route 91 in Greenfield when he observed a gray Subaru Impreza with a defective license plate light. Trooper Levigne activated his blue lights and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Hartford police seeing dangerous firearm attachments on streets
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are warning residents about dangerous firearm attachments that are showing up more and more on the streets of Hartford. There are two devices police are particularly worried about. One device is a small piece of metal called a Glockswitch that makes a gun fully automatic as soon as it’s added […]
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
