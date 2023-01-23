ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Pittsfield working to adjust how the city combats winter storms

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield’s DPW Commissioner Ricardo Morales presented a report to the city council at this week’s meeting, which included how the department plans to improve their approach to clearing snow off city streets. What You Need To Know. Pittsfield DPW presented a report at Tuesday's city...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local DPW crews prepared for Wednesday storm

Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift. Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift. Holyoke 7th grader who collapsed two weeks ago, surprised her friends at school. Updated: 4 hours ago. Holyoke 7th grader who collapsed two weeks ago, surprised...
GREENFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Plows Spark Residential Frustration

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Department of Public Works has been under fire the last few weeks by residents on social media expressing their frustrations on recent snowplowing efforts including property damage and a snowplow accident. Following the snowstorm on Monday, iconic pizza place East Side Cafe at 378 Newell...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Snowstorm timing prompts early dismissals for several school districts

GREENFIELD, MA

