Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
westernmassnews.com
Rain and snow causes power outages for few residents in Franklin County
(WGGB/WSHM) - Utility companies are still working hard to restore power after Monday’s storm left many in the dark. As Wednesday’s storm started to wind down in Greenfield, there was still a mix of snow and rain. Western Mass News checked in with folks in Franklin County about...
spectrumnews1.com
Pittsfield working to adjust how the city combats winter storms
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield’s DPW Commissioner Ricardo Morales presented a report to the city council at this week’s meeting, which included how the department plans to improve their approach to clearing snow off city streets. What You Need To Know. Pittsfield DPW presented a report at Tuesday's city...
Colder and wetter February expected in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect going into February.
TRAFFIC: Car crashes into utility pole on Granby Road in Chicopee
A car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee was causing traffic Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Local DPW crews prepared for Wednesday storm
Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift. Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift. Holyoke 7th grader who collapsed two weeks ago, surprised her friends at school. Updated: 4 hours ago. Holyoke 7th grader who collapsed two weeks ago, surprised...
westernmassnews.com
Preparations made as western Mass. prepares for second winter storm this week
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was the calm before yet another storm set to hit western mass this week, and as crews clean up from Monday’s event, some local businesses are looking ahead to Wednesday’s expected snow. Western Mass News spoke with one local towing company who said...
iBerkshires.com
Storm's Extreme Weather Took Pittsfield DPW by Surprise
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city's administration says the poor road conditions during the Christmas weekend snowstorm that caused more than three dozen collisions were not due to a lack of response. The slick and snow-ridden ways have been attributed to extreme, unexpected weather that took the Department of Public...
VIDEO: Convertible driving on I-91 during snow storm
A little snow didn't stop this driver from taking his convertible out on I-91 Wednesday!
East Side Cafe in Pittsfield damaged by snow plow
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
Commercial garage fire in Colrain closed Route 112
Firefighters from nine different departments worked Thursday morning to put out a fire at a commercial garage in the Franklin County town of Colrain.
Portion of Route 2 in Greenfield closed due to water main break
Drivers are being asked to avoid Route 2 in Greenfield after a water main break.
wamc.org
City delivers report on failed response to Christmas weekend storm to Pittsfield city council
The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts delivered a report to the city council last night on its response to the snowstorm that wreaked havoc on roads over Christmas weekend last month. After the storm that overtook the region starting on December 23rd led to over 40 minor collisions across the long...
“I’ve never been anywhere that lost power so often,” Erving residents upset with constant power outages
A number of Franklin County towns woke up without power Thursday morning for the second time this week. Some are still not restored and gearing up for another night without any heat.
Pittsfield declares snow emergency for Wednesday to Friday
Due to a predicted snow storm, the City of Pittsfield is declaring a snow emergency beginning 7 a.m. Wednesday, January 25 through 7 a.m. Friday, January 27.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Plows Spark Residential Frustration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Department of Public Works has been under fire the last few weeks by residents on social media expressing their frustrations on recent snowplowing efforts including property damage and a snowplow accident. Following the snowstorm on Monday, iconic pizza place East Side Cafe at 378 Newell...
Fire put out on Dunn Street in Chicopee
Crews worked to put out a fire on Dunn Street in Chicopee Friday morning.
Route 7 closed in Stockbridge due to crash
A portion of Route 7 in Stockbridge is closed in both directions after a rollover crash Thursday morning.
State Police search Quaboag River in Palmer
Several State Police cruisers and a helicopter were called to Palmer on North Main Street Thursday afternoon.
westernmassnews.com
Snowstorm timing prompts early dismissals for several school districts
Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift. Greenfield city leaders discuss a proposal to eliminate the overnight police shift. Holyoke 7th grader who collapsed two weeks ago, surprised her friends at school. Updated: 3 hours ago. Holyoke 7th grader who collapsed two weeks ago, surprised...
Portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield closed due to down trees
A portion of Route 20 in Pittsfield to the New York state line is closed due to fallen trees.
Comments / 0