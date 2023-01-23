Read full article on original website
Constitutional amendments stalled with Pa. House stalemate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters almost certainly will not see a package of proposed constitutional amendments on the statewide ballot in May’s primary election after a deadline set by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration came and went Friday for lawmakers to pass the measures. The amendments...
Evers promises a tax cut, compromise to increase funding
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he wants to work with Republicans to divert as much as 20% of the state's sales tax revenue to help fund local communities, including police and emergency services, while he also promised to cut taxes for the middle class and fight a GOP effort to impose a flat income tax rate.
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. January 22, 2023. Editorial: Solution to economic growth in CT is not a mystery. When responding to a question recently about the possibility of raising taxes on high earners, Gov. Ned Lamont’s spokesperson resorted to a familiar refrain: “We’re interested in creating more taxpayers, not more taxes.” It’s something the governor and his people say often, and it mostly comes across as a dodge. It’s not as if only one of the two could exist.
Georgia agency approves rules for medical marijuana sales
ATLANTA (AP) — Legal sales of medical marijuana oil could be only months away in Georgia after a state commission approved rules for testing, inspections and sales. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to approve the rules on Wednesday. It's been legal...
Governor urges Ky. communities to get ‘Recovery Ready’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear in encouraging communities across Kentucky to strengthen their fight against the drug epidemic by having them apply for certification as a “Recovery Ready Community.”. In June 2022, the governor announced the creation of the Recovery Ready Communities program. Since then, the...
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week. North American Stainless will add space to its 4 million square foot plant and add 70...
State suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state's motor fleet management director notified...
Judge: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect unfit for trial
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket nearly two years ago remains mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge said Friday. Court proceedings against Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, have been paused for more than a year after Judge Ingrid Bakke first found him to be mentally incompetent in December 2021 and sent him to the state mental hospital for treatment.
