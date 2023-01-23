ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

hamlethub.com

Sunshine & Harmony Healing Opens on Robert's Lane in Ridgefield

Sunshine & Harmony Healing LLC - a healing practice owned, founded and solely ran by Sammie-Jo Sunshine, has found its home in Ridgefield to begin the New Year. Sammie specializes in a range of massage therapy modalities, from relaxing Swedish to therapeutic deep tissue - infusing each session with intention, employing specific techniques to relieve physical tension as well as energetic healing to bring ease to the mind & spirit. Other modalities include trigger point therapy, lymphatic drainage and cupping therapy for muscular tension & range of motion as well as lymphatic drainage/body contouring.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bailey's Backyard Employee Loses Everything in House Fire

Editor's note: our thoughts and prayers are with this local family who lost their home and all of their belongings this week in a house fire. A GoFundMe page has been launched for an employee of Bailey's Backyard in Ridgefield who struggling in the aftermath of a horrific house fire. We have learned that Orfa, her husband and three young daughters have lost all of their physical belongings.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Public School Alumni Spotlight: Speechwriter and Author Cody Keenan

* Information courtesy RPS This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. newsletter. When Books on the Common and the Ridgefield Library discussed a book event with RHS alum Cody Keenan, the publisher wanted to find a famous person to moderate. "We weren't going to do that," Keenan says. "It was a no-brainer to ask my RHS English teachers because they are the people who made me who I am."
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

MoCA Westport Announces New Board Member Adam Moore

Westport, CT - MoCA [Museum of Contemporary Art] Westport announces the appointment of Westport, CT-based Adam Moore to its Board of Directors. Moore joins a diverse Board of Directors from across Connecticut and New York, chartered to support MoCA Westport in its mission to build a deeper understanding of, and passion for, the arts by presenting thought-provoking and relevant arts experiences.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Sweet T Bake Shoppe

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sweet T...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Liz Pensiero Home Staging

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Liz Pensiero...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Public Library 2023 February Program Calendar

We honor Black History Month with a visit from staff of The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum. The museum, located in Stratford, CT, is the first museum in Connecticut solely dedicated to telling of the struggles, as well as the triumphs, of African Americans throughout history. Come walk in the shoes of many of our African American ancestors. Immerse yourself and see America’s history through the eyes of those that have gone before us. Museum artifacts will also be on-hand for audience members. This presentation is appropriate for adults, as well as all students in grades 6-12. The museum will be here Thursday, February 2, at 7:00pm.
STRATFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel, Connecticut Resident Anthony DeMarco Named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute's Fall 2022 Dean's List WORCESTER, MA (01/27/2023)-- Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Anthony DeMarco, a member of the class of 2025 majoring in

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Bethel resident Anthony DeMarco, a member of the class of 2025 majoring in Aerospace Engineering (BS), was named to the university's Dean's List for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester. A total of 2,069 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI's...
WORCESTER, MA
darientimes.com

West Haven shoreline's 'iconic' Chick's Drive-In sign is no more

WEST HAVEN — For almost a decade, the 20-foot Chick's Drive-In sign beckoned beachgoers and drivers along West Haven's shoreline to a vacant restaurant. For 65 years, the iconic restaurant grilled split hot dogs on Beach Street, before closing in 2015 per the request of founder Joseph "Chick" Celentano upon his death.
WEST HAVEN, CT
News 12

Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs

A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

WCSU alumnus Jonathan Dator overcame a serious health setback through resilience, support

When considering where to attend college, many high school students look at the academic programs offered, the social activities, the location and the cost. It probably doesn’t enter their minds that the culture of caring and support for students is something they should consider. But for Jonathan Dator, the support he found at Western Connecticut State University enabled him to overcome a life-changing health situation and continue his undergraduate Psychology studies at WCSU before obtaining a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology at a major New Jersey university.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Earth Animal to Celebrate Raising $53K For CT Foodshare Through EA's Mitten Project

Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal, which was recently certified as a B Corp company, has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. EA’s Mitten Project was founded in 2007 and is committed to supporting Connecticut Foodshare through community-backed efforts consisting of local businesses, Earth Animal customers, and individuals of like-mind and heart.
WESTPORT, CT

