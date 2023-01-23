Read full article on original website
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Coming Soon: One Rare Italian Steakhouse 16 East Parkway, Scarsdale, NY 10583Bassey BYScarsdale, NY
Sunshine & Harmony Healing Opens on Robert's Lane in Ridgefield
Sunshine & Harmony Healing LLC - a healing practice owned, founded and solely ran by Sammie-Jo Sunshine, has found its home in Ridgefield to begin the New Year. Sammie specializes in a range of massage therapy modalities, from relaxing Swedish to therapeutic deep tissue - infusing each session with intention, employing specific techniques to relieve physical tension as well as energetic healing to bring ease to the mind & spirit. Other modalities include trigger point therapy, lymphatic drainage and cupping therapy for muscular tension & range of motion as well as lymphatic drainage/body contouring.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield resident Annie Alleva joins Fairfield County Bank as mortgage loan officer
Ridgefield, CT—January 27, 2023: Fairfield, CT: Fairfield County Bank is pleased to announce the recent appointment of Annie Alleva. With her ten years of experience across the different sectors of the mortgage industry, Annie brings a vast array of knowledge. As a member of our Mortgage team, Mrs. Alleva...
hamlethub.com
Bailey's Backyard Employee Loses Everything in House Fire
Editor's note: our thoughts and prayers are with this local family who lost their home and all of their belongings this week in a house fire. A GoFundMe page has been launched for an employee of Bailey's Backyard in Ridgefield who struggling in the aftermath of a horrific house fire. We have learned that Orfa, her husband and three young daughters have lost all of their physical belongings.
darientimes.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Public School Alumni Spotlight: Speechwriter and Author Cody Keenan
* Information courtesy RPS This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. newsletter. When Books on the Common and the Ridgefield Library discussed a book event with RHS alum Cody Keenan, the publisher wanted to find a famous person to moderate. "We weren't going to do that," Keenan says. "It was a no-brainer to ask my RHS English teachers because they are the people who made me who I am."
hamlethub.com
MoCA Westport Announces New Board Member Adam Moore
Westport, CT - MoCA [Museum of Contemporary Art] Westport announces the appointment of Westport, CT-based Adam Moore to its Board of Directors. Moore joins a diverse Board of Directors from across Connecticut and New York, chartered to support MoCA Westport in its mission to build a deeper understanding of, and passion for, the arts by presenting thought-provoking and relevant arts experiences.
hamlethub.com
Save the Date! Sunset Wine Party at Country Club of New Canaan on Sunday, May 7! Tickets On Sale Monday, February 27!
Sunset Wine Party, the fab wine shopping event that has become all the rage in Ridgefield, will make its New Canaan debut on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 6PM - 9PM at Country Club of New Canaan!. Mark your calendars for Monday, February 27 when tickets go on sale to...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Sweet T Bake Shoppe
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sweet T...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Liz Pensiero Home Staging
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Liz Pensiero...
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
hamlethub.com
Milford Public Library 2023 February Program Calendar
We honor Black History Month with a visit from staff of The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum. The museum, located in Stratford, CT, is the first museum in Connecticut solely dedicated to telling of the struggles, as well as the triumphs, of African Americans throughout history. Come walk in the shoes of many of our African American ancestors. Immerse yourself and see America’s history through the eyes of those that have gone before us. Museum artifacts will also be on-hand for audience members. This presentation is appropriate for adults, as well as all students in grades 6-12. The museum will be here Thursday, February 2, at 7:00pm.
hamlethub.com
Bethel, Connecticut Resident Anthony DeMarco Named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute's Fall 2022 Dean's List WORCESTER, MA (01/27/2023)-- Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Anthony DeMarco, a member of the class of 2025 majoring in
Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Bethel resident Anthony DeMarco, a member of the class of 2025 majoring in Aerospace Engineering (BS), was named to the university's Dean's List for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester. A total of 2,069 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI's...
darientimes.com
West Haven shoreline's 'iconic' Chick's Drive-In sign is no more
WEST HAVEN — For almost a decade, the 20-foot Chick's Drive-In sign beckoned beachgoers and drivers along West Haven's shoreline to a vacant restaurant. For 65 years, the iconic restaurant grilled split hot dogs on Beach Street, before closing in 2015 per the request of founder Joseph "Chick" Celentano upon his death.
connect-bridgeport.com
Decades-Old Clocktower on Bridgeport's Main Street Corridor Sees Repairs, Makeover, and New Feature
Back in 1999, the City of Bridgeport put together a group of community leaders and elected officials with the goal to revitalize the downtown section of the city. Among the first projects that was done was a streetscape that took place in front of the Benedum Civic Center and stretched to Virginia Avenue.
Fairfield County Father Of 3 Falls To Death From NYC Rooftop Bar, Report Says
Click here for an updated story: New Details Emerge After Investment Banker From New Canaan Jumps To DeathA man who fell to his death from a rooftop bar in New York City has been identified as the founder of a private investment fund and father of three from Connecticut, according to a report…
News 12
Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs
A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
hamlethub.com
WCSU alumnus Jonathan Dator overcame a serious health setback through resilience, support
When considering where to attend college, many high school students look at the academic programs offered, the social activities, the location and the cost. It probably doesn’t enter their minds that the culture of caring and support for students is something they should consider. But for Jonathan Dator, the support he found at Western Connecticut State University enabled him to overcome a life-changing health situation and continue his undergraduate Psychology studies at WCSU before obtaining a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology at a major New Jersey university.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
hamlethub.com
Earth Animal to Celebrate Raising $53K For CT Foodshare Through EA's Mitten Project
Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal, which was recently certified as a B Corp company, has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. EA’s Mitten Project was founded in 2007 and is committed to supporting Connecticut Foodshare through community-backed efforts consisting of local businesses, Earth Animal customers, and individuals of like-mind and heart.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Public Schools Students Named CT Regional Scholastic Art Award Winners
Fairfield, CT – High School and Middle School Art students from Fairfield Public Schools were recognized by the Connecticut Regional Scholastic Art Awards for their work in photography, painting, drawing, sculpture and digital art. This juried competition is open to 8th graders and high school students and draws thousands...
