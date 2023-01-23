Read full article on original website
larry
4d ago
No not cheaper don’t come here . California might be a better pick for you
7
proclaimerscv.com
Ron DeSantis Blames Rising Home Costs in Florida on Individuals Emigrating from “Faucivilles”
In his response to Florida’s high home costs, Governor Ron DeSantis suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci is mainly to blame. The Florida Governor named-checked as such “Faucivilles” as a factor contributing to increasing rents throughout a news conference in Miami on Thursday. He also expressed confidence that new construction would help address current problems.
3 Florida Cities Make List of Places Where Residents Live the Longest
According to Consumer Affairs, Florida has the highest percentage of senior citizens of any state in the United States (Maine is second.) It makes sense, then, that a high number of Florida's population are retirees who want to make the most of their golden years. For many, a good retirement is one that includes low-stress living, access to quality health care, and the ability to maintain an active lifestyle.
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
Florida Destinations Called "Underrated" in 2023 by a Travel Website
Florida is a popular destination for travelers. In fact, it is so popular that in the third quarter of 2022, 35.1 million people visited the sunshine state. As you might imagine, that type of tourism can leave some destinations crowded and saturated. And while some visitors don't mind waiting in lines for destinations that they'd really like to see, others would prefer to visit locations that fly under the radar so that they can experience quintessential Florida without the crowds.
Florida lottery winner turns $20 ticket into $5 million prize
Lottery tickets, like everything, have gotten pricey in recent years. Paying $20 for a lottery ticket might sound extravagant to some, but it was a superb investment for Alpeshkumar Patel, a Florida resident who turned it into a $5,000,000 prize.
wflx.com
South Florida lawmakers push to expand state's 'red flag' law
A pair of South Florida lawmakers are trying to expand Florida's "red flag" law meant to keep firearms away from those who pose a threat to themselves or others. Legislation filed by both state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, and Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-Boca Raton, would give family members, including spouses, siblings, parents, stepparents and grandparents, the ability to petition a judge to temporarily remove a gun from a relative using a risk protection order. Right now, only law enforcement can do that.
Bay News 9
Housing market slowing, but not enough to dip prices
TAMPA, Fla. — As housing prices begin to soften in some parts of the country, the Tampa Bay area is still seeing inflated prices for new homes and only some signs that the market may start stabilizing later this year. “The sellers are holding steady where they are at,”...
Feds investigate Florida nursing schools that sold thousands of fake diplomas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal investigators are warning healthcare facilities nationwide after uncovering a scheme that sold thousands of fake diplomas to people looking to work as nurses. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Prosecutors said this involved three nursing schools in South Florida. More than two dozen...
Alligator abandoned in New Jersey finds new home in Florida
A young alligator found abandoned inside a plastic storage bin in a New Jersey parking lot has found a new home in Florida.
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February
Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
Gov. Ron DeSantis in South Florida to announce law & order legislation
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis was in South Florida Thursday afternoon, at the Miami Police Benevolent Association, where the focus of his news conference was "Law and order."DeSantis said the state will explore ways to have the death penalty for people who rape children, while he also reiterated a call to allow murderers to be sentenced to death without unanimous jury recommendations. In 2008, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling, held that the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and unusual punishment prevented the death penalty for child rapists. That was based in part on a 1977 decision. "They (sexual...
Miami New Times
Florida to Execute Death Row Prisoner Donald Dillbeck Next Month
After spending three decades on death row, Florida prisoner Donald Dillbeck is scheduled to be executed next month. On January 23, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for the execution of Dillbeck, 59, who was sentenced to death in 1991 for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. In 1990, Dillbeck stabbed the 44-year-old woman to death in a shopping mall parking lot after escaping from custody days earlier while serving a life sentence in the shooting death of Florida police officer Lynn Hall.
New York article calls State of Florida a ‘snoozefest’
A New York Post article said Florida is a “snoozefest.”. The people of Florida have spoken, and they don’t agree with the article. James Traino and his wife said they love life in Florida. Jose Heredia said he loves Florida because there are ‘lots of young families and a great community with lots of good food’.
News4Jax.com
Farm Share to host food bank Saturday with House of Prayer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share is hosting a food bank on Saturday to help those in need. The nonprofit organization, which is Florida’s largest food bank, joined with The House of Prayer will give away fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. The distribution will begin at 9 a.m....
Florida authorities suggest two charges against a man suspected of hammering a lemon shark to death: report
According to a story from Florida Today, state authorities in Florida have suggested criminal charges against a man who is suspected of killing a shark by beating it. A fisherman the age of 33 who was captured on video swinging a hammer at a lemon shark many times is shown in the sentence.
wild941.com
Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates
The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
itechpost.com
Where in Florida is the Cheapest Real Estate?
Florida's warm beaches and the mild climate attract many people from all over the world. To find the perfect home, use the services of realtors in Miami, FL. According to a recent study, Florida will have the highest number of immigrants and is one of the top states for population growth. It's no surprise that two Florida cities made the list of America's best places to live, and the state topped the list of best conditions for retirees. One of the best places to live in Florida is Tampa. It's primarily a city of young people because of the many colleges and universities. Other top cities include Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Orlando, ranking highly for affordability and job opportunities. Florida has long had a reputation as one of the best states to live comfortably. However, the cost of housing is increasing here. According to realtors in Tallahassee, FL, in August 2022, the median home sales price in the state reached $407,000.
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
Florida Woman Beat Store Clerk With Beef Stick After She Was Caught Stealing
The last time we checked on Florida, a man broke into Joe's crab shack and pooped on the floor. I wonder what's going on now... Pinellas Park: Police say a Florida Woman battered a convenience store clerk with a pair of Slim Jim beef sticks after being accused of shoplifting.
