Hearst Connecticut Media. January 22, 2023. Editorial: Solution to economic growth in CT is not a mystery. When responding to a question recently about the possibility of raising taxes on high earners, Gov. Ned Lamont’s spokesperson resorted to a familiar refrain: “We’re interested in creating more taxpayers, not more taxes.” It’s something the governor and his people say often, and it mostly comes across as a dodge. It’s not as if only one of the two could exist.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO