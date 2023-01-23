Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Debt limit trigger aimed at consumer utility meets threshold
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A proposal aimed at restricting long-term debt necessary to create a consumer-owned electric utility has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot in Maine. The secretary of state confirmed Thursday that the threshold was met for the Central Maine Power-backed proposal to appear on...
kentuckytoday.com
Arizona GOP lawmakers OK rules to erase emails past 90 days
PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona's Legislature have voted along party lines to approve new rules that will allow state lawmakers to destroy emails after 90 days and delete text messages as quickly as they arrive. Democrats have criticized the change, along with a new limit of 30 minutes...
kentuckytoday.com
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. January 22, 2023. Editorial: Solution to economic growth in CT is not a mystery. When responding to a question recently about the possibility of raising taxes on high earners, Gov. Ned Lamont’s spokesperson resorted to a familiar refrain: “We’re interested in creating more taxpayers, not more taxes.” It’s something the governor and his people say often, and it mostly comes across as a dodge. It’s not as if only one of the two could exist.
kentuckytoday.com
Evers promises a tax cut, compromise to increase funding
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he wants to work with Republicans to divert as much as 20% of the state's sales tax revenue to help fund local communities, including police and emergency services, while he also promised to cut taxes for the middle class and fight a GOP effort to impose a flat income tax rate.
kentuckytoday.com
Georgia agency approves rules for medical marijuana sales
ATLANTA (AP) — Legal sales of medical marijuana oil could be only months away in Georgia after a state commission approved rules for testing, inspections and sales. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission voted unanimously to approve the rules on Wednesday. It's been legal...
kentuckytoday.com
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week. North American Stainless will add space to its 4 million square foot plant and add 70...
Comments / 0