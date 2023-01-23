Report: Sen. Raphael Warnock buys new $1.1M home in DC

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock is making himself at home in the nation’s capital as he has recently purchased a new home, reportedly for $1,149,000.

According to realtor.com, Warnock’s new place is a beautifully renovated 1,780-square-foot townhome that includes four bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

With freshly planted sod and grass, and a luxe great room with an open floor plan, the more than century-old home has fresh updates and appeal.

The kitchen, dining and living spaces are combined and flow to the end of the unit, where a deck and view await.

There are new stainless-steel appliances, a wine fridge and quartz details in the kitchen.

There is a private rear entrance on the lower level, which features a bedroom, a second living room or den and a full bathroom.

Sen. Warnock was elected to the United States Senate on Jan. 5, 2021, in a special election runoff for the term ending Jan. 3, 2023, to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Sen. Johnny Isakson. Warnock took the oath of office on Jan. 20, 2021.

In addition to serving in Congress, Warnock is the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church located in Atlanta, the same church that was once led by Martin Luther King Jr.