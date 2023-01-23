Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
Tesla refuses to sell any more Bitcoin
Despite having already sold 75% of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings during the second quarter of 2022, Tesla, a company that manufactures electric vehicles, decided not to sell any more Bitcoin (BTC) during the second half of that year. For the second quarter in a row, Tesla's financials reveal that the...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC
The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
Argo Blockchain IPO: Lawsuit Claims Miner Made Untrue Statements
During the selling phase of the initial public offering (IPO), which took place in 2021, investors in the cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain have launched a class-action complaint against the miner. The investors accuse the miner of making deceptive promises and omitting essential facts in their complaint. The investors claim that the miner purposefully deceived them in their dealings with him. According to the allegations that have been levelled against the miner in this scenario, the miner is said to have acted in such a way on purpose with the intention of misleading prospective investors.
SEC Probes Investment Advisers Offering Crypto Custody Without Proper Qualification
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun an investigation into traditional financial advisors on Wall Street to determine whether or not these advisors grant custody of digital assets to their customers without having the necessary qualifications. The purpose of this investigation is to determine whether or not these advisors grant custody of digital assets to their customers.
SushiSwap to Redirect Trading Fees to its treasury
The decentralised exchange (DEX) SushiSwap will, in the near future, reroute one hundred percent of the trading fees that are collected on the platform to its treasury in order to pay for ongoing operations and maintenance for a period of one year. This decision was made in accordance with a governance proposal that was approved on January 23.
Binance Admits to Storing Customer Funds in the same wallet
Recent news articles state that the prominent cryptocurrency exchange Binance has acknowledged that it keeps some customer assets in the same wallet that it uses to store its own collateral for certain of its in-house tokens. Binance quickly started the process of shifting the assets in question to particular wallets...
U.S. Representative French Hill offers insights into digital asset regulations
To guarantee that "America remains the home for innovation in fintech and blockchain," the chairman of a recently established congressional subcommittee on digital assets in the United States has vowed to work toward the promotion of progressive cryptocurrency rules. On the 26th of January, French Hill, a representative for the...
Digital Surge narrowly avoids collapse
Despite having millions of dollars' worth of digital assets locked up in the now-defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange, the Australian cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge looks to have barely averted collapse. A five-year bailout plan for Digital Surge was approved by the company's creditors on January 24 (local time), with the goal...
On-chain data is signaling a "generational buying opportunity"
After the surge that we've seen this year, several on-chain measures from the Bitcoin (BTC) network are indicating that now is the time to purchase. Bitcoin has emerged from its slumber to post a gain of 37% since the beginning of 2023, breaking out of its previous slump. However, according...
New partnership to enable Bitcoin micropayments for content platforms
Crypto has made inroads into a variety of markets throughout the course of its history, providing users with the unprecedented opportunity to micro-monetize their activities. Play-to-earn gaming, along with earning from music streaming, was the antecedent for this sort of cryptocurrency integration. Streaming music also contributed to the development of this form of crypto integration. The value-for-value podcasting platform Fountain announced a new collaboration on January 24 with the financial services business ZEBEDEE to allow Bitcoin (BTC) micropayments for podcast listeners. ZEBEDEE helps monetize games and applications. The capacity to listen to a podcast and receive money for it has been described as a strong combination and the future of content production by Oscar Merry, the creator and chief executive officer of Fountain.
Mango Labs Sues Avraham Eisenberg for $47 Million
In its own legal action against the person known as Avraham Eisenberg, the firm known as Mango Labs, which is responsible for the creation of the decentralised finance (DeFi) system known as Mango Markets, has began the process. The name of the decentralised marketplace for trading financial instruments is Mango Markets.
Flare Partners With Blockchain Security Specialist FYEO For Ongoing Audits
Flare is pleased to announce an official partnership with blockchain security specialist, FYEO. The firm will perform ongoing security audits of Flare’s codebases, providing actionable feedback to support safer smart contract development and help to minimize risk for all users of the network. Rigorous professional auditing and testing are...
Uniswap v3 Protocol to Be Deploy to BNB Chain
On the governance forum for Uniswap, a proposal referred to as a "temperature check" that would deploy the Uniswap v3 protocol to BNB Chain garnered overwhelming approval from the community. Eighty percent of voters who possess Uniswap's UNI (UNI) governance token voted in support of installing the third version of...
The U.K. government is recruiting for a head to its central bank digital currency project
The economic and financial ministry of the United Kingdom's government, known as His Majesty's Treasury, is in the process of hiring a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to oversee the creation of a digital version of the pound. It has been said that the task is "important, difficult,...
