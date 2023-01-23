Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Solar Storm Alert: X-Class Solar Flare Could Hit Earth with Power Equivalent to Billion Hydrogen Bombs
A solar storm alert has been issued by astronomers after a massive explosion occurred on the far side of the Sun last week, releasing an X-class solar flare with a reported power similar to billion hydrogen bombs. The approaching space weather event could result in a geomagnetic storm and radio...
CNET
First Asteroid to Buzz Earth in 2023 Came Closer Than Many Satellites
An asteroid passed by closer to Earth this month than most large telecom satellites, and our telescopes didn't spot the space rock until it already had us in its rear view. Asteroid 2023 AV was spotted by the Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona on Jan. 13, a day after it made its flyby, passing just 5,704 miles (9,180 kilometers) above Earth's surface. For context, geosynchronous orbits -- "sweet spots" where many communications satellites reside -- are over 22,000 miles (35,000 kilometers) in altitude.
Asteroid flying towards Earth in one of the closest encounters ever recorded, says Nasa
An asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and is expected to make one of the closest passes ever, Nasa has said.The object is expected to pass by safely. But it will do so incredibly closely: coming nearer to Earth than the orbit of many asteroids.The object will make its closest approach on Thursday night or Friday morning, depending where people are. It will arrive at 12.27am on Friday UK time, or 7.27pm on Thursday evening in eastern time.It is thought to be roughly 3.5 meters by about 8.5 meters.And it was only spotted days before it makes it approach. It was...
‘Green comet’ passing earth for first time in 50,000 years can now be seen without telescope
A long-period comet that hasn’t been near Earth for 50,000 years is now visible with the naked eye. The comet known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is a dazzling green color chiefly because of the presence of the gaseous inorganic chemical diatomic carbon. It’s arriving after a long journey from the Oort cloud, an enormous disc of objects that surrounds our solar system stretching out 3.2 light years. ZTF was discovered by astronomers Frank Masci and Bryce Bolin using the Zwicky Transient Facility on March 2 last year. It will graze past the Earth close to the north celestial pole at a distance of about 26 million miles on February 1 this year. As well as the stunning green color, the comet has a yellow dust tail and faint ion tail. It is getting brighter as it approaches the Earth and was first able to be seen by the naked eye on January 16. You can find the location of the comet by using theskylive.com and setting the default as your home city.
blockchain.news
XRP staking scam
The cryptocurrency community has raised flags about a new fraud targeting XRP (XRP) investors via a phoney staking scheme. Online fraudsters are mimicking big cryptocurrency organisations like Ripple and Binance by constructing phoney websites and email imposters promising to provide staking services for XRP. One of these websites has a...
blockchain.news
Flare Partners With Blockchain Security Specialist FYEO For Ongoing Audits
Flare is pleased to announce an official partnership with blockchain security specialist, FYEO. The firm will perform ongoing security audits of Flare’s codebases, providing actionable feedback to support safer smart contract development and help to minimize risk for all users of the network. Rigorous professional auditing and testing are...
cryptoslate.com
Dedicated World Mobile Chain will bridge Cardano, Cosmos ecosystems
World Mobile Token announced deepening its collaborative relationship with Input Output (IO) to develop a dedicated permissioned Cardano sidechain. Micky Watson, the World Mobile Group CEO, said the move was necessary to comply with telecoms regulations. Further, as “such as solution doesn’t yet exist” on Cardano, the World Mobile Chain will be built using Cosmos’s open-source protocol Tendermint.
Washington Examiner
NASA records 'closest approach' by asteroid
An asteroid the size of a firetruck had a record-setting close encounter with Earth on Thursday. The asteroid, identified by authorities as 2023 BU, is estimated to be between 11 1/2 and 28 feet in size and passed by 2,200 miles above the Earth's surface over the southern tip of South America.
blockchain.news
New partnership to enable Bitcoin micropayments for content platforms
Crypto has made inroads into a variety of markets throughout the course of its history, providing users with the unprecedented opportunity to micro-monetize their activities. Play-to-earn gaming, along with earning from music streaming, was the antecedent for this sort of cryptocurrency integration. Streaming music also contributed to the development of this form of crypto integration. The value-for-value podcasting platform Fountain announced a new collaboration on January 24 with the financial services business ZEBEDEE to allow Bitcoin (BTC) micropayments for podcast listeners. ZEBEDEE helps monetize games and applications. The capacity to listen to a podcast and receive money for it has been described as a strong combination and the future of content production by Oscar Merry, the creator and chief executive officer of Fountain.
blockchain.news
Tesla refuses to sell any more Bitcoin
Despite having already sold 75% of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings during the second quarter of 2022, Tesla, a company that manufactures electric vehicles, decided not to sell any more Bitcoin (BTC) during the second half of that year. For the second quarter in a row, Tesla's financials reveal that the...
blockchain.news
On-chain data is signaling a "generational buying opportunity"
After the surge that we've seen this year, several on-chain measures from the Bitcoin (BTC) network are indicating that now is the time to purchase. Bitcoin has emerged from its slumber to post a gain of 37% since the beginning of 2023, breaking out of its previous slump. However, according...
BBC
Asteroid 2023 BU: Space rock passes closer than some satellites
Now it's over, we can say it: a biggish asteroid passed by Earth a short while ago. About the size of a minibus, the space rock, known as 2023 BU, whipped over the southern tip of South America just before 00:30am GMT. With a closest approach of 3,600km (2,200 miles),...
sciencealert.com
'Extraordinarily Close' Asteroid About to Zoom Past Earth, NASA Says
A truck-sized asteroid will pass near Earth on Thursday in one of the closest approaches to our planet ever recorded, NASA said, emphasizing that it poses no danger. Asteroid 2023 BU, which was recently discovered by an amateur astronomer, will zoom by the southern tip of South America at around 4:27 pm PST on Thursday (0027 GMT Friday), according to NASA.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Asteroid flying through space at 33,300mph set for very close encounter with Earth
An asteroid travelling at 33,300 miles per hour is on course to narrowly miss Earth at around 12.30am UK time on Friday morning. The space rock, which has been named 2023 BU, will be the fourth-nearest of 35,000 past and future Earth approaches according to data collected by Nasa's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) for the 300 years from 1900 to 2200.
Watch as bus-sized asteroid ‘2023 BU’ zips past Earth
Astronomers in Europe were able to grab footage of an asteroid the size of a school bus as it zoomed past Earth on Thursday.
studyfinds.org
Ryugu asteroid providing window into the early days of our solar system
LOS ANGELES — The Ryugu asteroid is giving astronomers new insight into how the solar system looked like when it first formed. Mineral samples collected from the asteroid by Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft are revealing that the substances come from chemical reactions with water billions of years ago — around the time when the solar system was relatively new.
crypto-academy.org
Terra’s Mars Protocol to Be Launched Soon
Terra’s Mars Protocol is set to be launched soon, with many having mixed feelings given Terra’s collapse in 2021. The Mars Hub team plans to launch its independent Cosmos application chain on January 31st, 2023. The mainnet debut marks the final phase of a three-step process that began with a private testnet for developers and select community members, followed by a public testnet.
