blockchain.news
SAMA is Ramping Up Its Research into Central bank digital currencies
The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is stepping up its investigation into central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), although it has not yet disclosed any plans to implement such a currency. The bank announced that it was working on a phase of a project that "focuses on domestic wholesale CBDC use...
Breaking Defense
UK reveals capture of Russian equipment, instructs industry to develop new countermeasures
LONDON — The UK has recovered Russian military equipment lost to Ukrainian forces and handed it over to national intelligence agencies and industry partners in order to identify weaknesses and develop new defensive aids and countermeasures. The approach is part of a much wider effort by London to support...
blockchain.news
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC
The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
China, U.S. spar at WTO meeting over disputes
GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China and the United States exchanged sharp criticism at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, with Beijing calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and the U.S. accusing its rival of illegal retaliatory measures.
Japan PM’s solution to dire birthrate has already been rejected by young
Fumio Kishida is not a politician given to dramatic pronouncements. But this week he issued a stark warning to the Japanese people: have more children, or risk dragging their country into the depths of dysfunction. His shift in persona from bland career politician to doomsayer in chief is a reflection...
China fires back at Yellen, tells US to 'cope' with its own debt
China clapped back at U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after she accused Beijing of being a debt reform 'barrier' for Africa and told Washington to 'cope with its own debt problem.'
blockchain.news
SEC Probes Investment Advisers Offering Crypto Custody Without Proper Qualification
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun an investigation into traditional financial advisors on Wall Street to determine whether or not these advisors grant custody of digital assets to their customers without having the necessary qualifications. The purpose of this investigation is to determine whether or not these advisors grant custody of digital assets to their customers.
BBC
Bill of Rights: Call to scrap plans to rewrite human rights law
Plans to rewrite UK human rights law would "damage people's ability to enforce their rights" inside and outside court, MPs and peers say. The influential Joint Committee on Human Rights said a planned Bill of Rights restricts certain protections "the government finds inconvenient". It said the bill should not go...
blockchain.news
Argo Blockchain IPO: Lawsuit Claims Miner Made Untrue Statements
During the selling phase of the initial public offering (IPO), which took place in 2021, investors in the cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain have launched a class-action complaint against the miner. The investors accuse the miner of making deceptive promises and omitting essential facts in their complaint. The investors claim that the miner purposefully deceived them in their dealings with him. According to the allegations that have been levelled against the miner in this scenario, the miner is said to have acted in such a way on purpose with the intention of misleading prospective investors.
blockchain.news
SushiSwap to Redirect Trading Fees to its treasury
The decentralised exchange (DEX) SushiSwap will, in the near future, reroute one hundred percent of the trading fees that are collected on the platform to its treasury in order to pay for ongoing operations and maintenance for a period of one year. This decision was made in accordance with a governance proposal that was approved on January 23.
blockchain.news
New partnership to enable Bitcoin micropayments for content platforms
Crypto has made inroads into a variety of markets throughout the course of its history, providing users with the unprecedented opportunity to micro-monetize their activities. Play-to-earn gaming, along with earning from music streaming, was the antecedent for this sort of cryptocurrency integration. Streaming music also contributed to the development of this form of crypto integration. The value-for-value podcasting platform Fountain announced a new collaboration on January 24 with the financial services business ZEBEDEE to allow Bitcoin (BTC) micropayments for podcast listeners. ZEBEDEE helps monetize games and applications. The capacity to listen to a podcast and receive money for it has been described as a strong combination and the future of content production by Oscar Merry, the creator and chief executive officer of Fountain.
blockchain.news
The White House is continuing to develop its National Digital Assets Research and Development
The National Digital Assets Research and Development Agenda is still being worked on by the administration of United States Vice President Joe Biden, who is still in office. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) has issued a request for information (RFI) dated January 26 and posted by the Federal Register. The OSTP is inviting comments to assist it in determining which agenda goals should be prioritised.
blockchain.news
Injective Launches $150 Million Ecosystem
Layer-1 blockchain technology Injective, which was established in 2018, has announced the introduction of a $150 million ecosystem fund to help developers that are developing on the Cosmos network. The so-called ecosystem group is supported financially by a large consortium of venture capital and Web3 companies. These companies include Pantera...
blockchain.news
Circle Spokesperson Denies Blaming SEC for Failed $9 billion deal
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has rejected claims that it blames the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the failure of its $9 billion plan to go public in December, according to a spokeswoman for the company. The representative of the stablecoin issuer was responding to an article...
Classified Chinese satellite releases small object in orbit
A classified Chinese technology verification satellite that launched earlier this month has released an object into orbit alongside it, for reasons that remain mysterious.
blockchain.news
Tesla refuses to sell any more Bitcoin
Despite having already sold 75% of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings during the second quarter of 2022, Tesla, a company that manufactures electric vehicles, decided not to sell any more Bitcoin (BTC) during the second half of that year. For the second quarter in a row, Tesla's financials reveal that the...
blockchain.news
U.S. Representative French Hill offers insights into digital asset regulations
To guarantee that "America remains the home for innovation in fintech and blockchain," the chairman of a recently established congressional subcommittee on digital assets in the United States has vowed to work toward the promotion of progressive cryptocurrency rules. On the 26th of January, French Hill, a representative for the...
blockchain.news
Binance Admits to Storing Customer Funds in the same wallet
Recent news articles state that the prominent cryptocurrency exchange Binance has acknowledged that it keeps some customer assets in the same wallet that it uses to store its own collateral for certain of its in-house tokens. Binance quickly started the process of shifting the assets in question to particular wallets...
Phys.org
Study says strong political action needed to reduce increasing share of millionaires' enormous environmental impact
The number of millionaires in the world is steadily increasing, and their emission patterns make it difficult, if not impossible, to meet the Paris Agreement's target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to a new study by tourism professor Stefan Gössling, the millionaires will, within just a few decades, be responsible for almost three quarters of carbon dioxide emissions.
blockchain.news
Uniswap v3 Protocol to Be Deploy to BNB Chain
On the governance forum for Uniswap, a proposal referred to as a "temperature check" that would deploy the Uniswap v3 protocol to BNB Chain garnered overwhelming approval from the community. Eighty percent of voters who possess Uniswap's UNI (UNI) governance token voted in support of installing the third version of...
