ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
blockchain.news

SAMA is Ramping Up Its Research into Central bank digital currencies

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) is stepping up its investigation into central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), although it has not yet disclosed any plans to implement such a currency. The bank announced that it was working on a phase of a project that "focuses on domestic wholesale CBDC use...
blockchain.news

U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC

The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
blockchain.news

SEC Probes Investment Advisers Offering Crypto Custody Without Proper Qualification

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun an investigation into traditional financial advisors on Wall Street to determine whether or not these advisors grant custody of digital assets to their customers without having the necessary qualifications. The purpose of this investigation is to determine whether or not these advisors grant custody of digital assets to their customers.
BBC

Bill of Rights: Call to scrap plans to rewrite human rights law

Plans to rewrite UK human rights law would "damage people's ability to enforce their rights" inside and outside court, MPs and peers say. The influential Joint Committee on Human Rights said a planned Bill of Rights restricts certain protections "the government finds inconvenient". It said the bill should not go...
blockchain.news

Argo Blockchain IPO: Lawsuit Claims Miner Made Untrue Statements

During the selling phase of the initial public offering (IPO), which took place in 2021, investors in the cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain have launched a class-action complaint against the miner. The investors accuse the miner of making deceptive promises and omitting essential facts in their complaint. The investors claim that the miner purposefully deceived them in their dealings with him. According to the allegations that have been levelled against the miner in this scenario, the miner is said to have acted in such a way on purpose with the intention of misleading prospective investors.
blockchain.news

SushiSwap to Redirect Trading Fees to its treasury

The decentralised exchange (DEX) SushiSwap will, in the near future, reroute one hundred percent of the trading fees that are collected on the platform to its treasury in order to pay for ongoing operations and maintenance for a period of one year. This decision was made in accordance with a governance proposal that was approved on January 23.
blockchain.news

New partnership to enable Bitcoin micropayments for content platforms

Crypto has made inroads into a variety of markets throughout the course of its history, providing users with the unprecedented opportunity to micro-monetize their activities. Play-to-earn gaming, along with earning from music streaming, was the antecedent for this sort of cryptocurrency integration. Streaming music also contributed to the development of this form of crypto integration. The value-for-value podcasting platform Fountain announced a new collaboration on January 24 with the financial services business ZEBEDEE to allow Bitcoin (BTC) micropayments for podcast listeners. ZEBEDEE helps monetize games and applications. The capacity to listen to a podcast and receive money for it has been described as a strong combination and the future of content production by Oscar Merry, the creator and chief executive officer of Fountain.
blockchain.news

The White House is continuing to develop its National Digital Assets Research and Development

The National Digital Assets Research and Development Agenda is still being worked on by the administration of United States Vice President Joe Biden, who is still in office. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) has issued a request for information (RFI) dated January 26 and posted by the Federal Register. The OSTP is inviting comments to assist it in determining which agenda goals should be prioritised.
blockchain.news

Injective Launches $150 Million Ecosystem

Layer-1 blockchain technology Injective, which was established in 2018, has announced the introduction of a $150 million ecosystem fund to help developers that are developing on the Cosmos network. The so-called ecosystem group is supported financially by a large consortium of venture capital and Web3 companies. These companies include Pantera...
blockchain.news

Circle Spokesperson Denies Blaming SEC for Failed $9 billion deal

USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has rejected claims that it blames the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the failure of its $9 billion plan to go public in December, according to a spokeswoman for the company. The representative of the stablecoin issuer was responding to an article...
blockchain.news

Tesla refuses to sell any more Bitcoin

Despite having already sold 75% of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings during the second quarter of 2022, Tesla, a company that manufactures electric vehicles, decided not to sell any more Bitcoin (BTC) during the second half of that year. For the second quarter in a row, Tesla's financials reveal that the...
blockchain.news

U.S. Representative French Hill offers insights into digital asset regulations

To guarantee that "America remains the home for innovation in fintech and blockchain," the chairman of a recently established congressional subcommittee on digital assets in the United States has vowed to work toward the promotion of progressive cryptocurrency rules. On the 26th of January, French Hill, a representative for the...
blockchain.news

Binance Admits to Storing Customer Funds in the same wallet

Recent news articles state that the prominent cryptocurrency exchange Binance has acknowledged that it keeps some customer assets in the same wallet that it uses to store its own collateral for certain of its in-house tokens. Binance quickly started the process of shifting the assets in question to particular wallets...
Phys.org

Study says strong political action needed to reduce increasing share of millionaires' enormous environmental impact

The number of millionaires in the world is steadily increasing, and their emission patterns make it difficult, if not impossible, to meet the Paris Agreement's target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to a new study by tourism professor Stefan Gössling, the millionaires will, within just a few decades, be responsible for almost three quarters of carbon dioxide emissions.
blockchain.news

Uniswap v3 Protocol to Be Deploy to BNB Chain

On the governance forum for Uniswap, a proposal referred to as a "temperature check" that would deploy the Uniswap v3 protocol to BNB Chain garnered overwhelming approval from the community. Eighty percent of voters who possess Uniswap's UNI (UNI) governance token voted in support of installing the third version of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy