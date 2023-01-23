Read full article on original website
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
westernmassnews.com
Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Fire put out on Dunn Street in Chicopee
Crews worked to put out a fire on Dunn Street in Chicopee Friday morning.
Water pipe burst in Wilbraham Middle School causes evacuation, delays
A water pipe burst at the Wilbraham Middle School caused students and staff to evacuate Thursday.
Route 75 in Agawam, Suffield reopened after flooding
A portion of Route 75 was closed from Agawam over the state line into Suffield, Connecticut, due to flooding.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket claimed in Clinton
A $100,000 scratch ticket was claimed on Wednesday in Central Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket, a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket, was purchased from Papacalos Variety store in Clinton. It was one of 23 total tickets from that game worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
Colder and wetter February expected in Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you on what we can expect going into February.
Crews working to restore power in section of Holyoke
A whole block in Holyoke lost power Thursday morning.
Westfield DPW driving simulator back after pandemic limited use
A training simulator like none other for professional drivers is once again back in the hands of the Westfield Department of Public Works. Westfield's interim Public Works Director Francis Cane tells 22News that there is nothing better to help put drivers through their paces than thirty minutes behind the wheel of this simulator practice that's been designed to impose every hardship a DPW worker could face in real time.
TRAFFIC: Car crashes into utility pole on Granby Road in Chicopee
A car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee was causing traffic Friday morning.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Impact of closures in Enfield
Flames broke out at the Cabins Motel, a cabin rental community on Boston Post Road, Thursday morning. It has been a disappointing week for Enfield officials as LEGO announces it is leaving for Boston, and a prison is set to close in the spring. Updated: 5 hours ago. New proposals...
Springfield Street in Wilbraham reopened after serious crash
A portion of Springfield Street in Wilbraham was closed after a serious motor vehicle crash Thursday night.
Chicopee Fire Department swears in new recruits
The city of Chicopee swears-in three new firefighters and promotes three others Wednesday.
Willard Correctional Institution set to close in Enfield
Not too far from the Lego headquarters, it was announced that the Willard Correctional Institution in Enfield will be closing later this year.
Curry in Chicopee collecting items for homeless organized by Bob the Bike Man
"Cruisers Care Packs" items such as winter hats, gloves, socks, blankets, and toiletry products can be dropped off Saturday at Curry Honda in Chicopee.
$31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
Tuesday night's winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.
Longmeadow middle school closed due to threat
Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow is closed Friday, following the discovery of a threat Thursday afternoon.
WATCH: Massachusetts trail cam captures video of otter frolicking in the snow
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — A trail camera set up near a pond in Massachusetts recently captured video of an otter frolicking in the snow. Spartan cam video shared by Sally Naser on the CR Wildlife Cams Facebook page showed the otter sliding and gliding through the snow next to an iced-over beaver pond on protected conservation land in Northern Berkshire County.
WCAX
Investigators reveal new details in case of Mass. woman found murdered in Vt.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators have revealed new information about the case of a woman found murdered in Vermont last summer, including the identity of the killer and how the crime unfolded. It has been more than six months since the body of Mary Anderson was found in her truck...
High-rise fire at Saab Court in Springfield
Crews are working on putting out a fire at a high-rise in downtown Springfield Wednesday morning.
Preparations made as western Mass. prepares for second winter storm this week
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday was the calm before yet another storm set to hit western mass this week, and as crews clean up from Monday’s event, some local businesses are looking ahead to Wednesday’s expected snow. Western Mass News spoke with one local towing company who said...
