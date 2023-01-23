A training simulator like none other for professional drivers is once again back in the hands of the Westfield Department of Public Works. Westfield's interim Public Works Director Francis Cane tells 22News that there is nothing better to help put drivers through their paces than thirty minutes behind the wheel of this simulator practice that's been designed to impose every hardship a DPW worker could face in real time.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO