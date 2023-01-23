ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westernmassnews.com

Power outage impacting parts of Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday morning, Holyoke Gas and Electric responded to a power outage in Ward 1. The cause of the outage is unknown. Western Mass News will keep you updated as HG&E work to restore power. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
HOLYOKE, MA
WWLP

Westfield DPW driving simulator back after pandemic limited use

A training simulator like none other for professional drivers is once again back in the hands of the Westfield Department of Public Works. Westfield's interim Public Works Director Francis Cane tells 22News that there is nothing better to help put drivers through their paces than thirty minutes behind the wheel of this simulator practice that's been designed to impose every hardship a DPW worker could face in real time.
WESTFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Impact of closures in Enfield

Flames broke out at the Cabins Motel, a cabin rental community on Boston Post Road, Thursday morning. It has been a disappointing week for Enfield officials as LEGO announces it is leaving for Boston, and a prison is set to close in the spring. Updated: 5 hours ago. New proposals...
ENFIELD, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

WATCH: Massachusetts trail cam captures video of otter frolicking in the snow

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. — A trail camera set up near a pond in Massachusetts recently captured video of an otter frolicking in the snow. Spartan cam video shared by Sally Naser on the CR Wildlife Cams Facebook page showed the otter sliding and gliding through the snow next to an iced-over beaver pond on protected conservation land in Northern Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

