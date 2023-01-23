ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Poole beats buzzer with layup, lifts Warriors past Grizzlies

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry threw his mouthpiece into the seats in frustration and got tossed himself for the surprising episode late in the game. And the Golden State Warriors still pulled off a wild one against the nemesis Memphis Grizzlies. Jordan Poole made the winning layup with...
MEMPHIS, TN
ktalnews.com

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard Reacts to Historic 60-Point Game

The Portland star reacted to historic showing on Wednesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard made history on Wednesday night in Portland’s 134–124 victory over the Jazz. Lillard scored 60 points in the win, hitting the milestone for the fourth...
PORTLAND, OR
ktalnews.com

2023 NBA All-Star Picks for the Eastern Conference

With All-Star starters set to be announced Thursday, SI’s Chris Mannix unveils his roster selections for the East. How competitive are All-Star spots in Salt Lake City? The bench is likely to have a player who picks up MVP votes. Perhaps a lot of MVP votes. Here are my choices for the Eastern Conference All-Star squad.
INDIANA STATE
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy