Doc Rivers was so mad at son-in-law Seth Curry after 32-point performance during Nets-76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, but it was a close call thanks to a dominant performance from Seth Curry. Curry, the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, had 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3P) during the loss against Philadelphia. This was a notable performance for Curry for several reasons.
LeBron James Looked Absolutely Disappointed While Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Argue On The Bench
LeBron James looked defeated while Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder fought.
Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game. In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), ...
Stephen Curry Explains Why He Threw His Mouthpiece After Jordan Poole Didn't Pass Him The Ball
Stephen Curry explained why he threw his mouthpiece after Jordan Poole didn't pass him the ball, as he got ejected for just the third time in his career.
Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers receive Zach LaVine in return fro Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks in this trade suggested by NBA analyst Zach Lowe.
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
Pat Riley Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will ‘Always Be’ His GOAT
The Heat president said his choice is based on the ‘longevity’ of their careers.
Coach Silas’ fierce message helps Rockets break 13-game losing streak
HOUSTON — During Monday’s shootaround, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas noticed that his team was going through the motions. It seemed as if they were there only because they had to be. Even though they were preparing to play the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that had embarrassed them 48 hours prior, extending their losing streak to a season-high 13 games, the young Rockets team looked lethargic and uninterested.
Saints reporter drops breadcrumps that could explain why Sean Payton didn’t get 2nd interview
A Saints insider suggested there’s more to the story with the Denver Broncos opening than meets the eye. The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have been linked for most of the offseason, just as the Saints have been with virtually every team that has a head coaching opening. The reason for that is that the Saints still own Sean Payton’s — a respected head coach who was at the top of the list for many teams building their candidate list — coaching rights, which could absolutely change the franchise’s trajectory. They are due compensation in the form of a trade from any team that would like to secure his employment.
Knicks And Celtics Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The New York Knicks and Boston Celtics have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons
The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
Tua Tagovailao not cleared to play in Pro Bowl Games
Tua Tagovailoa, will not play in the Pro Bowl games as a first alternative because he has yet to clear concussion protocols. Tua suffered his second confirmed concussion against the Packers way back in week 16. He missed the Patriots, Jets, and the Wild Card game against the Bills. Many believed that had Miami beaten Buffalo, Tua would have played against Kansas City. We now know that is not true.
NFL Conference Championship betting trends and odds for every team, every game
We’re down to the final four teams in the hunt for the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Conference Championship Round will go down on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals. In this article,...
Sauce Gardner has the perfect NBA comparison for Eli Apple
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner gave the perfect NBA comparison to Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple, who has gotten under the skin of the Buffalo Bills. When the Cincinnati Bengals win, cornerback Eli Apple sure lets the NFL world know about it. The team’s defensive back has...
New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs odds, picks and predictions
The New York Rangers (26-14-7) and Toronto Maple Leafs (29-11-8) meet Wednesday at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Rangers vs. Maple Leafs odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Rangers cashed as...
