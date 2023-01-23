ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coach Silas’ fierce message helps Rockets break 13-game losing streak

HOUSTON — During Monday’s shootaround, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas noticed that his team was going through the motions. It seemed as if they were there only because they had to be. Even though they were preparing to play the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that had embarrassed them 48 hours prior, extending their losing streak to a season-high 13 games, the young Rockets team looked lethargic and uninterested.
Saints reporter drops breadcrumps that could explain why Sean Payton didn’t get 2nd interview

A Saints insider suggested there’s more to the story with the Denver Broncos opening than meets the eye. The New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos have been linked for most of the offseason, just as the Saints have been with virtually every team that has a head coaching opening. The reason for that is that the Saints still own Sean Payton’s — a respected head coach who was at the top of the list for many teams building their candidate list — coaching rights, which could absolutely change the franchise’s trajectory. They are due compensation in the form of a trade from any team that would like to secure his employment.
NBA Star Returns To Court After Missing Two Seasons

The Boston Celtics are currently the best team in the National Basketball League, with a record of 35-12, and currently riding a nine-game win streak. Sitting atop the Eastern Conference, four and a half games above the Philadelphia 76ers, the Boston Celtics will be looking to extend their win streak to 10 games on Monday, January 23, 2023, against the 17-29 Orlando Magic.
Tua Tagovailao not cleared to play in Pro Bowl Games

Tua Tagovailoa, will not play in the Pro Bowl games as a first alternative because he has yet to clear concussion protocols. Tua suffered his second confirmed concussion against the Packers way back in week 16. He missed the Patriots, Jets, and the Wild Card game against the Bills. Many believed that had Miami beaten Buffalo, Tua would have played against Kansas City. We now know that is not true.
Sauce Gardner has the perfect NBA comparison for Eli Apple

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner gave the perfect NBA comparison to Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple, who has gotten under the skin of the Buffalo Bills. When the Cincinnati Bengals win, cornerback Eli Apple sure lets the NFL world know about it. The team’s defensive back has...
