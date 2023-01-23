Read full article on original website
blockchain.news
SEC Probes Investment Advisers Offering Crypto Custody Without Proper Qualification
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun an investigation into traditional financial advisors on Wall Street to determine whether or not these advisors grant custody of digital assets to their customers without having the necessary qualifications. The purpose of this investigation is to determine whether or not these advisors grant custody of digital assets to their customers.
U.S. Federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried has used money from FTX exchange to invest in the VC
The United States government may have uncovered another another component of Sam Bankman-cryptocurrency Fried's enterprise thanks to their investigation. According to The New York Times, federal prosecutors in the United States have accused that Bankman-Fried invested money from the FTX exchange in the venture capital (VC) business Modulo Capital using funds obtained from the FTX exchange.
Argo Blockchain IPO: Lawsuit Claims Miner Made Untrue Statements
During the selling phase of the initial public offering (IPO), which took place in 2021, investors in the cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain have launched a class-action complaint against the miner. The investors accuse the miner of making deceptive promises and omitting essential facts in their complaint. The investors claim that the miner purposefully deceived them in their dealings with him. According to the allegations that have been levelled against the miner in this scenario, the miner is said to have acted in such a way on purpose with the intention of misleading prospective investors.
U.S. Representative French Hill offers insights into digital asset regulations
To guarantee that "America remains the home for innovation in fintech and blockchain," the chairman of a recently established congressional subcommittee on digital assets in the United States has vowed to work toward the promotion of progressive cryptocurrency rules. On the 26th of January, French Hill, a representative for the...
Circle Spokesperson Denies Blaming SEC for Failed $9 billion deal
USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle has rejected claims that it blames the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the failure of its $9 billion plan to go public in December, according to a spokeswoman for the company. The representative of the stablecoin issuer was responding to an article...
Digital Surge narrowly avoids collapse
Despite having millions of dollars' worth of digital assets locked up in the now-defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange, the Australian cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge looks to have barely averted collapse. A five-year bailout plan for Digital Surge was approved by the company's creditors on January 24 (local time), with the goal...
Injective Launches $150 Million Ecosystem
Layer-1 blockchain technology Injective, which was established in 2018, has announced the introduction of a $150 million ecosystem fund to help developers that are developing on the Cosmos network. The so-called ecosystem group is supported financially by a large consortium of venture capital and Web3 companies. These companies include Pantera...
Binance Admits to Storing Customer Funds in the same wallet
Recent news articles state that the prominent cryptocurrency exchange Binance has acknowledged that it keeps some customer assets in the same wallet that it uses to store its own collateral for certain of its in-house tokens. Binance quickly started the process of shifting the assets in question to particular wallets...
Hut 8 Mining Corporation Ramps Up Fight Against Power Supplier
The Bitcoin (BTC) miner Hut 8 Mining Corporation, which is located in Canada, has taken the struggle it has been having with the power supply for one of its mining sites to a higher level by filing a lawsuit in a court in Canada. Hut 8 said on January 26...
Tesla refuses to sell any more Bitcoin
Despite having already sold 75% of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings during the second quarter of 2022, Tesla, a company that manufactures electric vehicles, decided not to sell any more Bitcoin (BTC) during the second half of that year. For the second quarter in a row, Tesla's financials reveal that the...
XRP staking scam
The cryptocurrency community has raised flags about a new fraud targeting XRP (XRP) investors via a phoney staking scheme. Online fraudsters are mimicking big cryptocurrency organisations like Ripple and Binance by constructing phoney websites and email imposters promising to provide staking services for XRP. One of these websites has a...
Uniswap v3 Protocol to Be Deploy to BNB Chain
On the governance forum for Uniswap, a proposal referred to as a "temperature check" that would deploy the Uniswap v3 protocol to BNB Chain garnered overwhelming approval from the community. Eighty percent of voters who possess Uniswap's UNI (UNI) governance token voted in support of installing the third version of...
On-chain data is signaling a "generational buying opportunity"
After the surge that we've seen this year, several on-chain measures from the Bitcoin (BTC) network are indicating that now is the time to purchase. Bitcoin has emerged from its slumber to post a gain of 37% since the beginning of 2023, breaking out of its previous slump. However, according...
Flare Partners With Blockchain Security Specialist FYEO For Ongoing Audits
Flare is pleased to announce an official partnership with blockchain security specialist, FYEO. The firm will perform ongoing security audits of Flare’s codebases, providing actionable feedback to support safer smart contract development and help to minimize risk for all users of the network. Rigorous professional auditing and testing are...
DCG's subsidiary Genesis Capital slapped with new class
A new class action lawsuit has been filed against the cryptocurrency corporation Digital Currency Group (DCG), making the company's legal woes even more numerous. The claim was filed against DCG's subsidiary Genesis Capital. In a securities class action (SCA) lawsuit against DCG and its founder and CEO Barry Silbert, creditors...
New partnership to enable Bitcoin micropayments for content platforms
Crypto has made inroads into a variety of markets throughout the course of its history, providing users with the unprecedented opportunity to micro-monetize their activities. Play-to-earn gaming, along with earning from music streaming, was the antecedent for this sort of cryptocurrency integration. Streaming music also contributed to the development of this form of crypto integration. The value-for-value podcasting platform Fountain announced a new collaboration on January 24 with the financial services business ZEBEDEE to allow Bitcoin (BTC) micropayments for podcast listeners. ZEBEDEE helps monetize games and applications. The capacity to listen to a podcast and receive money for it has been described as a strong combination and the future of content production by Oscar Merry, the creator and chief executive officer of Fountain.
The U.K. government is recruiting for a head to its central bank digital currency project
The economic and financial ministry of the United Kingdom's government, known as His Majesty's Treasury, is in the process of hiring a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to oversee the creation of a digital version of the pound. It has been said that the task is "important, difficult,...
