Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1MAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com
Caffe Amici in Selden celebrates 30 years
Caffe Amici, 353 Middle Country Road, Selden celebrated its 30th anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony. one dollar slices, a DJ and giveaways on Jan. 19. The event was attended by Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa, restaurant staff, customers, family and friends. Founded in 1992, the current owner, Joseph Pullara,...
greaterlongisland.com
Tullulah’s teases new location in Bay Shore; no timetable set yet on move
The secret’s out — Tullulah’s is moving. But don’t fret, the Bay Shore staple is staying in the downtown. The restaurant’s owners announced that they’re going to be moving from 4th Ave. to 56 W. Main Street. The new space is located across from Salt & Barrel in the first floor of a mixed-use building that had been completely renovated in 2019.
greaterlongisland.com
Joel Gennosa, 87, U.S. Air Force vet and Golden Gloves boxer from Sayville, dies
GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Joel Gennosa, a former Daily News Golden Gloves boxer who raised his family in Bayport, died on Jan. 21. He was 87.
islipbulletin.net
Local St. Pat’s parades announce grand marshals
Believe it or not, it’s that time of year again. The grand marshals have been announced for local St. Patrick’s Day parades. The Bay Shore-Brightwaters parade will take place on March …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
syossetjerichotribune.com
A Hotel For The Dogs: K9 Resorts opens new location in Syosset
On Saturday, Jan. 16, a new branch of K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel opened up in Syosset. The nearly freezing temperatures and light layer of snow did not stop the excited crew of K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel from cutting the ribbon with, of course, large scissors. The opening ceremony...
State Awards $10 Million for Huntington Station Revitalization
Huntington was awarded $10 million Tuesday by the state for downtown Huntington Station revitalization. State and local officials announced the award, one of three communities on Long Island to receive money from the sixth round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Lindenhurst and Long Beach got Read More ...
longislandweekly.com
Ruth’s Chris Opens New Location On Long Island
Ruth’s Chris Steak House, famous for its unmatched dining experience and steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, announced its newest location in Melville, which opened for business just five months ago. The new Ruth’s Chris restaurant is located at 881 Walt Whitman Rd., bringing an unmatched dining experience to...
islipbulletin.net
More than two-dozen cats found in Islip home
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Suffolk County police commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Third Precinct Crime Section Lt. Matthew Colonna held a press conference, during which they announced the arrest of an …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
longisland.com
Pierogibites & More Opens in Bellmore
Pierogibites & More, a Polish-Ukrainian restaurant opened in Bellmore recently serving up pierogies, kielbasa and, as the name suggests, more. Their pierogi dinner includes eight pieces of boiled or fried pierogi served with sour cream and caramelized onions ($13). Grilled kielbasa is a simple plate of two kielbasa served with caramelized onions and mustard ($7). They also have meat croquette, a fried breaded crepe filled with pork ($7). You can also get meat-stuffed cabbage served with tomato sauce ($7) and a cheese blintz sweetened with farmer’s cheese ($7).
longislandadvance.net
Smith Point Bridge Replacement Project awareness
The Smith Point Bridge Replacement Project held a Construction Awareness Information Session on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., in the William Floyd High School auditorium, located at 240 Mastic Beach …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Melville and Huntington Station petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from two liquor stores in December. A man allegedly stole a bottle of Hennessy from Liquor Plaza located at 133 Walt Whitman...
ShotSpotter to be reinstated in several Suffolk County communities
Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison testified in front of the Legislature's Public Safety Committee and said ShotSpotter will be present in Bay Shore, Brentwood, Central Islip, Coram, Huntington Station, Mastic, North Amityville, Bellport and Wyandanch come May.
Families, students thank 91-year-old on her last day as crossing guard on Long Island
The great-grandmother received flowers, an orchid, and violets on her last day as a crossing guard in Levittown.
greaterlongisland.com
Video tour: Long Island’s abandoned and foreclosed ‘Growing Up Gotti’ mansion
But back in the not-to-distant day, this abandoned Old Westbury mansion served as the primary set for the hit TV series, “Growing Up Gotti.”. As reported in the New York Post, the sprawling property that Victoria Gotti and her three coming-of-age sons once called home was officially purchased by JP Morgan Chase National Bank on Dec. 7 for $2.65 million. The estate had been foreclosed on and auctioned off on Oct. 26, with the bank coming in as the highest bidder.
tmpresale.com
Cold Beer on a Friday Night! in Huntington, NY May 5th, 2023 – presale code
The newest Cold Beer on a Friday Night! presale password is now open to members: Members with a working presale information will have the opportunity to order tickets before their public sale 🙂. Don’t fail to use this amazing chance to personally see Cold Beer on a Friday Night!’s show...
LIRR finally arrives at NYC Grand Central Terminal, ending 26-year project with total $12.7 billion cost
The first Long Island Rail Road train arrived at Grand Central Terminal on Wednesday morning, ending a 26-year project that will ease Manhattan commutes for thousands of people in Queens, Nassau and Suffolk counties. Excited passengers — mostly history and railroad fans, as well as Gov. Hochul and MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber — were aboard the first train as it departed from Track 1 at ...
Fence to keep child with autism safe gets pushback on L.I.
PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. -- Dividing lines are being drawn over a fence in one North Shore, Long Island, community, where fencing is mostly prohibited in front yards.Parents of a child with autism said they installed the fence to keep their daughter safe, but the family tells CBS2's Jennifer McLogan that they are getting pushback from angry neighbors.Stella Bovis, age 4, peers out her front door at the new picket fence installed in her Port Washington front yard."What I'm afraid of is that she will bolt out the door. We are one house away from Port Washington Boulevard," Stella's mother, Stevie...
Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County
HUNTINGTON, NY – Police arrested two people in connection to a failed murder plot in Huntington last month. According to police, Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to rob and murder a Huntington Station man. Court records show that the two conspired to kill the man on December 12. “The victim picked up both Dekie and Tague in his Dodge Charger, and headed to Dekie’s home in Huntington where he intended to drop them off,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said today. “After arriving at Dekie’s The post Couple arrested in failed murder plot in Suffolk County appeared first on Shore News Network.
