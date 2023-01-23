ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana County, OH

Local ODOT crew in good shape with supplies due to mild winter so far

By Gerry Ricciutti
 4 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – As the weekend snowfall turned the landscape into something from a picture postcard, it provided one of the first significant storms of the season so far.

“I’d say it pretty much took care of the whole county for us,” said Scott Jenkins, the transportation administrator for the Ohio Department of Transportation in Columbiana County.

With the exception of a few hours on Saturday, his crews have been working pretty much around the clock since Friday night, when the snow started falling and left about three inches to be cleared away.

“Two 12-hour shifts, approximately 16 to 17 drivers on each shift, 685 miles worth of road to treat,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said each driver’s route covers about 40 miles and can take up to two-and-a-half hours to complete before they start all over again.

In a normal winter season, ODOT crews in Columbiana County will use about 13,000 tons of road salt, but the weather this season has been so moderate that they’ve only used 1,200 or 1,300 tons so far.

Jenkins said he’s starting to notice a trend.

“Last two, three or four years, I guess, we’re not seeing much ’til Christmas or better,” he said.

But Jenkins adds that the current forecast has a lot of snow planned for the area, which should keep their drivers busy.

