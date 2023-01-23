Read full article on original website
tctmd.com
BEST-CLI: Experts at ISET Look to Bridge Research Results and Practice
MIAMI BEACH, FL—Two months after the long-awaited BEST-CLI trial results were released, ranking surgery over endovascular therapy as the best first option, when possible, for revascularization in chronic limb-threatening ischemia (CLTI), clinicians and researchers continue to grapple with the results. Here at ISET 2023, a special session on the...
pharmacytimes.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improves Overall Survival in First-Line Advanced, Unresectable Biliary Tract Cancer
Specific data and results for pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or unresectable biliary tract cancer will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be submitted to regulatory authorities. Positive results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-966 trial have found that pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) in combination with standard of care...
tctmd.com
Angioedema Risk No Higher With ARNI Than With ACE Inhibitors, ARBs
Patients with heart failure who start taking sacubitril/valsartan (Entresto; Novartis) do not appear to have a greater risk of angioedema than do those who opt for an ACE inhibitor or ARB instead, an analysis of administrative claims data shows. In fact, new users of the angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI), as...
Uncovering a New Pathway for Molecular Cancer Drug Therapies
A fundamental challenge in drug development is the balance between optimizing a drug’s lock-and-key fit with its target and the drug’s ability to make its way across the cellular membrane and access that target. The search for cell-permeable drugs has conventionally focused on low-molecular weight molecules with rigid, nonpolar chemical structures. However, emerging therapeutic strategies break traditional drug design rules by employing larger, flexibly linked chemical entities.
targetedonc.com
Comparing Bispecifics, ADCs, and CAR T-Cell Therapy for the Treatment of MM
Patient AG is a 63 y/o man. In October 2018, AG was admitted from clinic with hypercalcemia (Ca 13.7) and anemia (Hb 10.6) after a right pathologic hip fracture. Bone marrow biopsy confirms 25% clonal plasma cells, FISH del(17p) PET-CT confirms osteolytic bone lesions in both hips; SF diagnosed with...
MedicalXpress
Investigational drug may combat brain tumors by targeting cancer cells' fat production
Because glioblastoma, a highly aggressive and lethal brain cancer, is resistant to conventional therapies, investigators are searching for characteristics of glioblastoma cells that could point to promising drug targets. One such characteristic is the cells' reliance on what's called de novo lipid synthesis—or the conversion of carbohydrates to fats—to support...
FDA declines to grant accelerated approval for Eli Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's treatment
The US Food and Drug Administration declined to grant accelerated approval to an experimental Alzheimer's drug, donanemab, and requested additional data from Eli Lilly and Company, the drug maker.
MedicalXpress
Long COVID study: Blood values indicate reprogramming of immune cells
The underlying mechanisms of long COVID are not yet fully understood. Molecular clues to different subgroups of long COVID have now been provided by a research group at University Medicine Halle. When symptoms persist: After recovering from a COVID-19 infection, many people suffer from a secondary disease called long COVID...
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy combined with targeted therapy for colorectal cancer yields promising outcomes for patients
A new study that used insights from the lab to drive a clinical trial for patients with a difficult-to-treat form of colorectal cancer improved patients' response to treatment and has yielded key insights with broad relevance to other forms of cancer. Led by investigators from the Mass General Cancer Center,...
ajmc.com
Dr Kirsten Johansen on Benefits of Oral Therapies for the Management of CKD
Kirsten Johansen, MD, director of nephrology, Hennepin Healthcare, speaks on the impact that an oral medication would have on the management of chronic kidney disease (CKD) for patients both on and not on dialysis. There are access and accessibility issues related to injectable drugs that impede management of chronic kidney...
MedicalXpress
Immunotherapy with two novel drugs shows activity in colorectal cancer
A combination of two next-generation immunotherapy drugs has shown promising clinical activity in treating patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer, a disease which has not previously responded well to immunotherapies, according to a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute researcher. The results of an expanded phase 1 trial of the two drugs, botensilimab...
MedicalXpress
Alcohol-related liver disease: Mechanism could form basis for development of new therapies
Alcohol-related liver disease is among the most common causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Due to an incomplete understanding of the factors contributing to disease development, liver transplantation is still the only available cure. A team led by Tim Hendrikx from MedUni Vienna's Department of Laboratory Medicine has now uncovered...
curetoday.com
Blood Test May Determine Which Patients With CRC Need Chemo After Surgery
A test that measures tumor DNA in the blood could be a helpful prognostic factor in patients with colorectal cancer who underwent surgery. Results of a blood test may help indicate which patients with colorectal cancer are at risk of relapse after surgery and should undergo chemotherapy, and which ones can skip it, according to recent research published in Nature Medicine.
FDA declines to regulate CBD; calls on Congress for fix
The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday there are too many unknowns about CBD products to regulate them as foods or supplements under the agency’s current structure and called on Congress to create new rules for the massive and growing market. The marijuana-derived products have become increasingly popular in...
ajmc.com
Biomarkers Indicate Potential Need for Chronic Rhinosinusitis Surgery
Outcomes were investigated among 541 patients who had chronic rhinosinusitis; they accounted for 435 primary surgeries and 106 revisionist surgeries. Optimizing treatment selection and assessing disease severity in individuals who are living with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) could be helped along by evaluating certain peripheral blood hematological indices prior to surgery, according to new study findings in European Archives of Otorhinolaryngology.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to OR-440 for Treatment of Adrenocortical Carcinoma
OR-449 is being developed for both adult and pediatric patients with adrenocortical carcinoma, as well as other cancers known to express a high level of steroidogenic factor-1. Officials with the FDA have granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) to OR-440, an investigational drug for the treatment of pediatric adrenocortical carcinoma...
tctmd.com
REVIVE Injects Fresh Data Into Surgery vs Stenting Controversy for PAD
Compared with surgery, PAD patients treated with bare-metal, covered, or drug-eluting stents have similar efficacy and safety outcomes at 2 years, the REVIVE pooled analysis shows. Combining individual patient-level data from five RCTs, the study showed no differences between treatment groups for the primary endpoint of major adverse limb events...
cgtlive.com
COVID-19 Cell Therapy Shows Promise in Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial
No patients treated with Tevogen Bio’s TVGN 489 showed progression of their COVID-19 infections. Tevogen Bio’s TVGN 489, an investigational allogeneic CD8+ T-cell therapy intended to treat patients with COVID-19 with acute high-risk disease, has demonstrated safety and met efficacy end points in a phase 1, proof-of-concept (POC) clinical trial (NCT04765449).1.
cgtlive.com
Rett Syndrome Gene Therapy Cleared for Clinical Trial
NGN-401 is Neurogene’s second investigational gene therapy to enter clinical trials. The FDA has cleared Neurogene’s investigational new drug application (IND) of NGN-401 and the company is planning to initiate a phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate intracerebroventricular (ICV) injection of the gene therapy in girls with Rett syndrome in 2023.
MedicalXpress
New research detects potential hidden cause of dementia
A new Cedars-Sinai study suggests that some patients diagnosed with behavioral-variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD)—an incurable condition that robs patients of the ability to control their behavior and cope with daily living—may instead have a cerebrospinal fluid leak, which is often treatable. Researchers say these findings, published in the...
