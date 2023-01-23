Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries. Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico...
WITN
Five lawsuits settled in Carteret County plane crash that killed 8 people
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The families of five people killed nearly a year ago in a Carteret County plane crash have settled their wrongful death lawsuits against the owner of the plane and the companies that employed the pilot. Eight people, including four East Carteret High School students, died in...
carolinacoastonline.com
$15 million settlement reached in Drum Inlet plane crash
BEAUFORT —The families of five passengers killed in a plane crash just off the Outer Banks have settled their wrongful death lawsuits for $15 million dollars. The plane crashed on Feb. 13, 2022 near Drum Inlet on the way back from a hunting trip. The settlement was reached on behalf of the families of deceased passengers Noah Lee Styron, 15; Michael Daily Shepherd, 15; Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16; Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15; and Stephanie Fulcher, 42, mother of McInnis.
WITN
Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
WITN
Two employees & elderly driver hurt after car crashes into Kinston medical clinic
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were hurt after a car landed inside a hospital clinic in Kinston this morning. Two employees at UNC Health Care Cardiology and the 87-year-old man behind the wheel were injured, according to UNC Lenoir Health Care spokesman Beverly Jenkins. The crash happened just before...
Man dies after shooting on Jackson St in Edenton
Police are now investigating after a man died following a shooting in Edenton Wednesday evening.
Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot […]
wcti12.com
Dog found in abandoned house; safe after being removed
NEW BERN, Craven County — A father dog has been located and is safe thanks to Craven County Sheriff's Office Animal Protective Services. Authorities had previously rescued the mother and her puppies from the abandoned house that had been involved in a fire. According to the Animal Protective Services Facebook page, they were able to capture the father dog Thursday morning. He was hiding below the floor in a crawl space.
WRAL
Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
WITN
Beaufort County man arrested on drug charges
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man in Washington on multiple drug charges. On January 20th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 33-year-old Jimmy Lewis of 408 East 6th Street in Washington. Lewis was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent...
Dover man charged after K9 officer alerts deputies to drugs in vehicle
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Dover man is facing felony drug charges after a Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was driving during a Cove City traffic stop Thursday. John Allen Jones, 46, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of […]
WITN
Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89 year old. William Newell was last seen at his home at 1540 Harper St. driving a burgundy 2006 town and country van. He is 5′11″ and 250 pounds. He sometimes walks with a cane.
WITN
Fire that killed two people in Pitt County ruled accidental
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a house fire last Friday in Pitt County. Killed were 74-year-old Nellie Williams and 29-year-old Benjamin Bell. A third person was able to escape the flames. The fire happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday at a...
WITN
Deputies arrest 16-year-old on weapons charges after Highway 11 stop
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing charges in Pitt County after guns were found in his car. Pitt County deputies say it happened Tuesday as they were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11, north of Greenville. They said a car was spotted heading south on Memorial Drive...
WITN
New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
wcti12.com
Kinston authorities arrest woman for fentanyl possession
A Kinston woman was arrested Wednesday after a trespassing report led authorities to discover a syringe with fentanyl in the woman's possession. According to a release from the Kinston Police Department, officers responded to a Piggly Wiggly grocery store at 406 E New Bern Road for a report of trespassing. Officers arrived on scene and located the subject, Lindsey Garancheski. While investigating, officers discovered Garancheski had orders for arrest for failing to appear for court in Lenoir and Craven County. During the arrest Garancheski was found to be in possession of a syringe containing fentanyl. Garancheski was charged with 2nd Degree Trespass and Possession of Schedule I.
wcti12.com
District Attorney releases findings on Onslow County officer-involved shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Onslow County District Attorney Ernie Lee said Jacksonville Police were justified in a deadly officer-involved shooting. A JPD detective shot and killed 17-year-old Jorge Miguel Lopez following a car chase on Nov. 8th, 2022. District Attorney Lee said the shooting didn't have to happen the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar - January 26, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Carteret County will host a Comprehensive Transportation Plan public information meeting on Jan. 31, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Western Park Community Center. N.C. Department of Transportation officials will be on hand to discuss transportation decisions over the next 30 years. The meeting will be informal and citizens will be able to ask questions. Call (252) 728- 8545 for information.
newbernnow.com
City of New Bern’s Public Notices and Requests for Bids – Jan. 26
The City of New Bern is seeking the services of qualified firms to extend to the current marshwalk (400’ in length with a 20’x20’ platform at the end) at Jack’s Island in Lawson Creek Park. The extension will be 300’ and ADA complaint, it will extend towards the water and come around the southeast side of Jack’s Island. At the end of the extended marshwalk, a 10’x30’ fishing platform will be constructed of treated lumber. The 10’x30’ platform will sit on plastic dock floaters.
Jacksonville road reopens after crews repair natural gas leak
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A portion of Chaney Avenue is open again after being temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to a natural gas leak. Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services was notified of a natural gas leak at the intersection of Warlick Street and Chaney Avenue on Wednesday morning, according to a post on the Jacksonville […]
Comments / 0