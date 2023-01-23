ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

WITN

Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries. Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

$15 million settlement reached in Drum Inlet plane crash

BEAUFORT —The families of five passengers killed in a plane crash just off the Outer Banks have settled their wrongful death lawsuits for $15 million dollars. The plane crashed on Feb. 13, 2022 near Drum Inlet on the way back from a hunting trip. The settlement was reached on behalf of the families of deceased passengers Noah Lee Styron, 15; Michael Daily Shepherd, 15; Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16; Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15; and Stephanie Fulcher, 42, mother of McInnis.
BEAUFORT, NC
WITN

Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot […]
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Dog found in abandoned house; safe after being removed

NEW BERN, Craven County — A father dog has been located and is safe thanks to Craven County Sheriff's Office Animal Protective Services. Authorities had previously rescued the mother and her puppies from the abandoned house that had been involved in a fire. According to the Animal Protective Services Facebook page, they were able to capture the father dog Thursday morning. He was hiding below the floor in a crawl space.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Woman found dead in vehicle in Rocky Mount neighborhood

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Rocky Mount police are looking into a suspicious death from Friday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of South Grace Street after a woman was found unresponsive inside a vehicle. Despite attempts at life-saving measures, the 38-year-old woman could not be...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Beaufort County man arrested on drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man in Washington on multiple drug charges. On January 20th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 33-year-old Jimmy Lewis of 408 East 6th Street in Washington. Lewis was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Dover man charged after K9 officer alerts deputies to drugs in vehicle

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Dover man is facing felony drug charges after a Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was driving during a Cove City traffic stop Thursday. John Allen Jones, 46, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of […]
DOVER, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police issue Silver Alert for 89 year old

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89 year old. William Newell was last seen at his home at 1540 Harper St. driving a burgundy 2006 town and country van. He is 5′11″ and 250 pounds. He sometimes walks with a cane.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Fire that killed two people in Pitt County ruled accidental

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities have released the names of two people killed in a house fire last Friday in Pitt County. Killed were 74-year-old Nellie Williams and 29-year-old Benjamin Bell. A third person was able to escape the flames. The fire happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday at a...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston authorities arrest woman for fentanyl possession

A Kinston woman was arrested Wednesday after a trespassing report led authorities to discover a syringe with fentanyl in the woman's possession. According to a release from the Kinston Police Department, officers responded to a Piggly Wiggly grocery store at 406 E New Bern Road for a report of trespassing. Officers arrived on scene and located the subject, Lindsey Garancheski. While investigating, officers discovered Garancheski had orders for arrest for failing to appear for court in Lenoir and Craven County. During the arrest Garancheski was found to be in possession of a syringe containing fentanyl. Garancheski was charged with 2nd Degree Trespass and Possession of Schedule I.
KINSTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Community Calendar - January 26, 2023 Edition

Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Carteret County will host a Comprehensive Transportation Plan public information meeting on Jan. 31, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Western Park Community Center. N.C. Department of Transportation officials will be on hand to discuss transportation decisions over the next 30 years. The meeting will be informal and citizens will be able to ask questions. Call (252) 728- 8545 for information.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

City of New Bern’s Public Notices and Requests for Bids – Jan. 26

The City of New Bern is seeking the services of qualified firms to extend to the current marshwalk (400’ in length with a 20’x20’ platform at the end) at Jack’s Island in Lawson Creek Park. The extension will be 300’ and ADA complaint, it will extend towards the water and come around the southeast side of Jack’s Island. At the end of the extended marshwalk, a 10’x30’ fishing platform will be constructed of treated lumber. The 10’x30’ platform will sit on plastic dock floaters.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville road reopens after crews repair natural gas leak

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A portion of Chaney Avenue is open again after being temporarily closed Wednesday morning due to a natural gas leak. Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services was notified of a natural gas leak at the intersection of Warlick Street and Chaney Avenue on Wednesday morning, according to a post on the Jacksonville […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

