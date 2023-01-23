Read full article on original website
13abc.com
BGSU ranked No. 1 in online bachelor’s programs for veterans
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Best Online Programs ranked Bowling Green State University No. 1 in the state for online bachelor’s programs for veterans on Jan. 24, according to BGSU’s press release. BGSU was also ranked No. 44 in the nation by Best Online Programs, reinforcing the university’s...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant
A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
13abc.com
Massive renovation project underway on two of Toledo’s most historic buildings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Spitzer and Nicholas buildings have been part of the downtown Toledo landscape for more than a century. After sitting empty for years, work to restore them to their former glory is underway. The two buildings anchor one of the most historic blocks in downtown Toledo,...
13abc.com
Toledo-area organization offers 24/7 mental health crisis care
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Zepf Center in Toledo offers multiple resources and programs for those suffering mental health crises. The Crisis Care Helpline can be reached at 419-904-2273. It’s a resource for those experiencing a crisis, as well as loved ones of those suffering from mental health issues. It’s staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by mental health professionals. The Zepf Center said it’s designed to provide hope and recovery for clients in Lucas County experiencing a mental health crisis.
Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Scruci to retire
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci is retiring after the school year. Scruci confirmed the news to WTOL 11 Tuesday in a text message: "I am retiring, not resigning. No plans after that at this point. Thanks for reaching out." According to multiple reports, Scruci's...
buccaneerstrong.com
Indoor Batting Facility Coming to Bowling Green
If you noticed the construction this morning, you saw the beginning of an indoor batting facility. This facility will give Bowling Green athletes the opportunity to work on their skills even when the weather is not cooperating. We would like to thank our wonderful Bowling Green supporters who have helped...
13abc.com
Toledo seeks next kid mayor and council
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo seeks out its next kid mayor and council. According to city officials, 13 kids will have the opportunity to serve a one-year term as kid mayor and council. Children who are selected will have the chance to learn how a city works while presenting their...
WTOL-TV
Discussion over Toledo's 2023 budget leads to clashes between council and city leaders
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo's 2023 budget caused clashes between council members and city leaders over the use of federal money Thursday during a budget review session. Before the fireworks, the biggest concerns over this year's budget included the mayor's memberships and fees increasing by thousands of...
13abc.com
Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
13abc.com
ProMedica Toledo Hospital named one of 50 best hospitals in America
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica Toledo Hospital announced Tuesday that for the sixth year in a row, they have been named one of the 50 best hospitals in America for 2023, according to research by Healthgrades. The achievement puts ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for...
13abc.com
TPD patrolman becomes first black officer to receive badge number one
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A patrolman for the Toledo Police Department has become the first Black officer to be presented with badge number one. Officer Dana Slay, the highest-ranking TPD patrolman who joined the police department in 1990, was presented with the pin by her daughter, who had the honor of pinning badge number one on her mother.
13abc.com
H.V. Savage Park community meeting rescheduled due to weather
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is cancelling the H.V. Savage Park community meeting on Jan. 25 due to inclement weather. The meeting has been rescheduled for Feb. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Savage Park Shelter House located at 650 Nebraska Ave. The City...
13abc.com
13abc Week in Review: Jan. 27, 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. A LOOK BACK AT WEDNESDAY’S SNOW (AND RAIN) See a...
13abc.com
Toledo hosts “Best in Snow” competition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a “Best in Snow” snow creation contest today, Jan. 25 until Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. According to the Toledo press release, the contest is city-wide and consists of any snowman, snow fort or any other snow creation.
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never Knew
Toledo, Ohio is a city located on the western end of Lake Erie, known for its rich history and cultural heritage. But did you know that Toledo has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
13abc.com
Local hardware store owners share tips to ensure residents are prepped for winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter season has been mild for Northwest Ohio. However, that may be subject to change soon. Shovels, salt, and ice scrapers are just some items Northwest Ohio residents will need to brave the predicted storm. In fact, depending on the snowfall, residents may need to utilize something a little stronger.
13abc.com
Toledo City Council aims to protect residents from lead poison exposure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council passed an ordinance that declared lead a public health emergency and replaced the existing chapter of Toledo Municipal Code with a new one aiming to help those impacted by lead exposure. According to the World Health Organization, no level of lead exposure is...
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
