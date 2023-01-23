ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

13abc.com

BGSU ranked No. 1 in online bachelor’s programs for veterans

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Best Online Programs ranked Bowling Green State University No. 1 in the state for online bachelor’s programs for veterans on Jan. 24, according to BGSU’s press release. BGSU was also ranked No. 44 in the nation by Best Online Programs, reinforcing the university’s...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Manufacturer Sells Workers with Toledo Plant

A transaction between two manufacturers sees a factory changing hands in Ohio, but that's not all. Contract manufacturer Detroit Manufacturing Systems (DMS) recently sold its plant in Toledo to Tier 1 auto supplier Mayco International. Luckily for the plant’s 300+ workers, they won’t find themselves out of a job....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo-area organization offers 24/7 mental health crisis care

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Zepf Center in Toledo offers multiple resources and programs for those suffering mental health crises. The Crisis Care Helpline can be reached at 419-904-2273. It’s a resource for those experiencing a crisis, as well as loved ones of those suffering from mental health issues. It’s staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by mental health professionals. The Zepf Center said it’s designed to provide hope and recovery for clients in Lucas County experiencing a mental health crisis.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Scruci to retire

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci is retiring after the school year. Scruci confirmed the news to WTOL 11 Tuesday in a text message: "I am retiring, not resigning. No plans after that at this point. Thanks for reaching out." According to multiple reports, Scruci's...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
buccaneerstrong.com

Indoor Batting Facility Coming to Bowling Green

If you noticed the construction this morning, you saw the beginning of an indoor batting facility. This facility will give Bowling Green athletes the opportunity to work on their skills even when the weather is not cooperating. We would like to thank our wonderful Bowling Green supporters who have helped...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo seeks next kid mayor and council

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo seeks out its next kid mayor and council. According to city officials, 13 kids will have the opportunity to serve a one-year term as kid mayor and council. Children who are selected will have the chance to learn how a city works while presenting their...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Select ProMedica facilities closed due to weather, hospitals remain open

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has announced that a few facilities will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather, but all ProMedica hospitals will remain open. ProMedica says in counties under a Level 1 or Level 2 Snow Emergency, some Promedica physician offices may be closed and you should call to confirm your appointment. In counties under a Level 3 Snow Emergency, all ProMedica physician offices will be closed.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica Toledo Hospital named one of 50 best hospitals in America

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica Toledo Hospital announced Tuesday that for the sixth year in a row, they have been named one of the 50 best hospitals in America for 2023, according to research by Healthgrades. The achievement puts ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD patrolman becomes first black officer to receive badge number one

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A patrolman for the Toledo Police Department has become the first Black officer to be presented with badge number one. Officer Dana Slay, the highest-ranking TPD patrolman who joined the police department in 1990, was presented with the pin by her daughter, who had the honor of pinning badge number one on her mother.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

H.V. Savage Park community meeting rescheduled due to weather

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is cancelling the H.V. Savage Park community meeting on Jan. 25 due to inclement weather. The meeting has been rescheduled for Feb. 2 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Savage Park Shelter House located at 650 Nebraska Ave. The City...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc Week in Review: Jan. 27, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below. A LOOK BACK AT WEDNESDAY’S SNOW (AND RAIN) See a...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo hosts “Best in Snow” competition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a “Best in Snow” snow creation contest today, Jan. 25 until Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. According to the Toledo press release, the contest is city-wide and consists of any snowman, snow fort or any other snow creation.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo City Council aims to protect residents from lead poison exposure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council passed an ordinance that declared lead a public health emergency and replaced the existing chapter of Toledo Municipal Code with a new one aiming to help those impacted by lead exposure. According to the World Health Organization, no level of lead exposure is...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
TOLEDO, OH

